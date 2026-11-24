Toyin Abraham And Crew Kneel to Welcome Pete Edochie on Her Movie Set
- Toyin Abraham knelt alongside her crew to welcome veteran actor Pete Edochie as he arrived on her movie set
- Abraham broke into Igbo chants during the reception, with a praise singer also honouring the Nollywood legend on set
- The video, posted on November 23, 2026, sparked widespread reactions from fans and fellow actors online
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Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham turned heads this week after a video of her receiving veteran actor Pete Edochie on her film set went viral online.
The clip, posted on Abraham's Instagram page on Monday, November 23, 2026, captured the moment she dropped to her knees alongside her crew as Edochie stepped out of his vehicle.
The gesture drew immediate attention, with many viewers praising the actress for the depth of respect she showed towards the Nollywood icon.
Toyin Abraham honours Pete Edochie with Igbo chants
After the initial greeting as seen in the video on Instagram, Abraham launched into Igbo-language chants in the actor's honour. A praise singer, believed to be part of the production crew, joined in, singing the veteran star's praises in Igbo, adding a culturally rich layer to what was already a memorable welcome.
Pete Edochie is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's greatest actors, best known for his iconic portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's 'Things Fall Apart'.
His presence on any film set is considered a significant event within the industry
Here is the Instagram video shared by the actress as she welcomes the veteran actor:
Fans and colleagues react to the video
The clip quickly caught fire on social media, drawing responses from fans and fellow actors alike.
[@adakarl1wrote:
"We made a very good movie"
@williamsuchemba reacted:
"Na oracle Una carry come set o. Ebube dikeh "
@eyes_on_classic_design84 commented:
"We can't wait."
@devat_essentials said:
"This woman she say Obreke, we love you like that Aunty T."
[@mrdennis081 observed:
"This is beautiful. I mean the respect. But if this was to be done to a pastor the whole Internet will start ranting with rubbish topics, peace out"
[@monicafriday1 asked:
"Mama wetin you speak?"
Pete Edochie speaks about polygamy
Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie shared his perspective on polygamy during an interview with content creator Isbae U, who pressed him on the subject.
While discussing the practice, Pete Edochie recounted his late uncle's story, who was married to three wives.
The veteran actor used his uncle’s experience to illustrate his views on the complexities and challenges that can come with polygamy.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng