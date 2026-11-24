Toyin Abraham knelt alongside her crew to welcome veteran actor Pete Edochie as he arrived on her movie set

Abraham broke into Igbo chants during the reception, with a praise singer also honouring the Nollywood legend on set

The video, posted on November 23, 2026, sparked widespread reactions from fans and fellow actors online

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham turned heads this week after a video of her receiving veteran actor Pete Edochie on her film set went viral online.

The clip, posted on Abraham's Instagram page on Monday, November 23, 2026, captured the moment she dropped to her knees alongside her crew as Edochie stepped out of his vehicle.

Toyin Abraham was seen speaking Igbo while she was on her movie set. Photo credit#toyinabrahaM/@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The gesture drew immediate attention, with many viewers praising the actress for the depth of respect she showed towards the Nollywood icon.

Toyin Abraham honours Pete Edochie with Igbo chants

After the initial greeting as seen in the video on Instagram, Abraham launched into Igbo-language chants in the actor's honour. A praise singer, believed to be part of the production crew, joined in, singing the veteran star's praises in Igbo, adding a culturally rich layer to what was already a memorable welcome.

Toyin Abraham has shared behind-the-scenes video of happenings on her movie set. Photo credit@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's greatest actors, best known for his iconic portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's 'Things Fall Apart'.

His presence on any film set is considered a significant event within the industry

Here is the Instagram video shared by the actress as she welcomes the veteran actor:

Fans and colleagues react to the video

The clip quickly caught fire on social media, drawing responses from fans and fellow actors alike.

[@adakarl1wrote:

"We made a very good movie"

@williamsuchemba reacted:

"Na oracle Una carry come set o. Ebube dikeh "

@eyes_on_classic_design84 commented:

"We can't wait."

@devat_essentials said:

"This woman she say Obreke, we love you like that Aunty T."

[@mrdennis081 observed:

"This is beautiful. I mean the respect. But if this was to be done to a pastor the whole Internet will start ranting with rubbish topics, peace out"

[@monicafriday1 asked:

"Mama wetin you speak?"

Pete Edochie speaks about polygamy

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie shared his perspective on polygamy during an interview with content creator Isbae U, who pressed him on the subject.

While discussing the practice, Pete Edochie recounted his late uncle's story, who was married to three wives.

The veteran actor used his uncle’s experience to illustrate his views on the complexities and challenges that can come with polygamy.

Source: Legit.ng