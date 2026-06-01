MultiChoice has announced a month-long free upgrade campaign for eligible DStv subscribers in Nigeria

The new campaign offers customers access to higher-tier packages at no extra cost during June 2026

After the promotional period ends, subscribers will automatically revert to their normal subscription packages

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In a bid to win back customers and give existing subscribers more enjoyment, MultiChoice, a CANAL+ group company and operator of DStv, has launched its “Open Time” promotion running from June 1 to June 30, 2026, for subscribers in Nigeria.

MultiChoice said the campaign will automatically upgrade active subscribers on lower packages, such as DStv Compact and Compact+, to a higher viewing tier, with some users gaining access to Premium content for the duration of the promotion.

Free DStv upgrade begins as MultiChoice launches “Open Time” Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

In a statement published on its website, the TV giant said subscribers will automatically upgrade eligible subscribers on lower packages such as DStv Compact and Compact+ to higher viewing tiers, with Premium access in some cases.

The premium package is N44,500 per month and gives access to more than 160 Channels.

The statement from DStv reads:

“The Open Time initiative is a simple way for our customers to enjoy more of the stories they love and discover new content across genres, as long as their accounts remain active during the period.”

The upgrade will be applied automatically once the payment reflects, with no manual activation required from customers.

MultiChoice also said the offer applies to existing, reconnecting, and new subscribers whose accounts remain active throughout the promotional period.

The company added that the initiative is part of its effort to enhance customer value by providing “more drama, more action, more sport, more kids’ content” during the campaign.

DStv added:

"To participate, customers must make payments via authorized channels, including the official DStv website, MyDStv app, USSD banking services, and approved payment agents."

The company confirmed that no registration is required, and all upgrades will be reversed automatically after June 30, 2026, when normal subscription tiers resume.

MultiChoice enhances viewing experience with Open Time promo. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

MultiChoice decides on DStv subscription prices

Meanwhile, MultiChoice has confirmed that DStv subscription prices will remain unchanged in 2026, a change from its usual annual price adjustments.

The move is part of the company's efforts to win back lost subscribers amid challenges from streaming services.

Confirming the decision, Willington Ngwepe, Multichoice CEO South Africa, said:

“We will not be having an inflation adjustment to pricing. So we’ll keep the prices flat again in appreciation of the circumstances that we are in."

DStv keeps 12 channels

Earlier reports by Legit.ng revealed that DStv customers across Africa will continue to enjoy 12 popular TV channels after Canal+ and Warner Bros. Discovery reached a last-minute distribution deal, preventing their planned removal from the platform.

The affected channels, including CNN International and Cartoon Network, were initially set to exit DStv from January 1, 2026, following a breakdown in negotiations between both companies late last year.

Canal+ announced on Tuesday, December 30, that the new multi-year, multi-region agreement reinforces its long-standing partnership with Warner Bros.

Source: Legit.ng