Canada's immigration department has resumed Express Entry draws with 1,999 invitations issued to provincial nominees on November 23, 2026

The draw marked the first Express Entry round since major changes to the Comprehensive Ranking System took effect on November 3, raising the CRS cut-off to 673

New CRS rules now allow candidates with Canadian work experience or job offers in high-wage occupations to earn up to 150 additional points

Canada's immigration department has resumed Express Entry draws after a brief pause, issuing 1,999 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) to provincial nominees on 23 November 2026, in what was also the first draw conducted since sweeping changes to the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) came into force earlier that month.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), candidates needed a minimum CRS score of 673 to be considered in the November 23 draw. They also had to have created an Express Entry candidate profile before 3:50:44 a.m. UTC on 31 July 2026.

Canada opens its application for Express Entry. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What changed with new CRS rules

Effective 3 November 2026, Express Entry candidates now earn additional CRS points through a new mechanism called the Labour Market Integration Factor (LMIF). The LMIF rewards candidates who hold Canadian work experience or a qualifying job offer in a high-wage occupation, defined as one whose national median wage is at least 1.3 times the average median wage across the Canadian workforce.

IRCC has identified 186 occupations that meet this threshold, divided into three wage levels. Candidates with qualifying Canadian work experience can earn up to 150 additional points, or up to 140 if they have an accompanying spouse or common-law partner. Those with a qualifying job offer can earn up to 100 points, depending on their occupation's wage level.

Crucially, candidates will no longer need a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) for a qualifying job offer to earn these CRS points. A temporary public policy will also exempt eligible candidates invited to apply on or after 3 November from LMIA requirements under the Federal Skilled Worker Programme and Federal Skilled Trades Programme.

Separate changes took effect on 17 November, allowing university professors and lecturers (NOC 41200) to count non-wage funding from Canadian entities such as stipends, grants, and scholarships towards Canadian work experience and job offers.

Canada's Express Entry activity in 2026

The November 23 draw brings the total number of Express Entry rounds conducted in 2026 to 66, with IRCC having issued 151,408 ITAs across the year. French-language proficiency draws accounted for the highest volume at 60,500 ITAs, followed closely by the Canadian Experience Class at 57,750.

Provincial Nominee Programme draws have been the most frequent draw type, taking place 22 times across the year, while Canadian Experience Class draws ran 18 times. The November 23 provincial nominee CRS cut-off of 673 compares notably with the previous PNP draw on 26 October, which had a cut-off of 761 for 792 invitations.

Foreign nationals already in Canada who have applied for permanent residence through Express Entry may also qualify for a Bridging Open Work Permit (BOWP), which can allow them to continue working while their application is processed, provided they remain in the country and apply before their current work permit expires.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced one activity that can ban foreigners from visiting the country for five years.

Canada changes express entry rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced its updated Express Entry rules, including how university professors and lecturers paid through grants, stipends or scholarships can now have their work experience recognised.

The change could help eligible researchers earn points towards permanent residency, while teaching and research assistants have been removed from the category. Applicants should update their profiles, but meeting the criteria does not guarantee an invitation.

Source: Legit.ng