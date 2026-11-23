Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle left George Ilenikhena out of Nigeria's November AFCON qualifier squad, citing a fitness concern that many fans questioned

Controversy grew after Ilenikhena appeared to play and score for Al-Ittihad in a friendly just days after Chelle explained the exclusion publicly

The 20-year-old forward is now set to feature in Al-Ittihad's AFC Champions League Elite clash against Pakhtakor on November 23, 2026

George Ilenikhena is set to return to competitive action for Al-Ittihad on Sunday, November 23, 2026, as the Saudi club faces Pakhtakor in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The news will come as a relief to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle following weeks of controversy surrounding the striker's unavailability.

George Ilenikhena returns to action after injury layoff. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle had left Ilenikhena out of the Nigeria squad for the November AFCON 2027 qualifying doubleheader against Tanzania, telling reporters the forward was carrying an injury.

The explanation drew scepticism from Nigerian football fans, who had been impressed by the striker's form heading into the international break.

Chelle defends his decision

Speaking to journalists during the November camp, Chelle addressed the public scrutiny directly.

“I am surprised, because as you know I am not active on social media, but some people send me a lot of things, and I am surprised there are no questions about the group and the players," he said via Goal.

"Once again, if you have something you want to say to me, you can come to me directly, and if I want to give you an answer I will do so."

He went on to name Ilenikhena specifically, saying:

"For example, I have seen a lot of people talking about why George Ilenikhena is not here. Do you know that he is suffering from an injury? Before, some of you did not know that. I think everyone needs to stay calm."

The situation became more complicated when, three days after those remarks, Ilenikhena played and scored for Al-Ittihad in a friendly fixture, fuelling further debate about whether the injury rationale fully explained his absence from the national team setup.

Ilenikhena's impressive season numbers

The 20-year-old forward has been in strong form for his club throughout the current campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, he has contributed eight goals and three assists across 15 appearances in all competitions this season, numbers that had made his exclusion from the Super Eagles squad all the more difficult for supporters to accept.

With no international fixtures scheduled in the near term, Nigerian fans will be watching closely as Ilenikhena looks to build momentum in the AFC Champions League Elite and carry that form into the next international window.

Victor Osimhen remains sidelined

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen remains sidelined with a knee injury as Galatasaray prepares for a Champions League match.

Osimhen will not return to action when Galatasaray faces Aston Villa after his manager confirmed that the game comes too early for him.

Source: Legit.ng