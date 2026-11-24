Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi shared his thoughts ahead of the CAS verdict on the 11-month legal battle with Senegal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed it would deliver its ruling on Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Hakimi made the comments before PSG's UEFA Champions League match against AS Roma

Morocco and Senegal are waiting for a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, that will finally settle an 11-month dispute stemming from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The dispute between Morocco and Senegal has been ongoing for nearly a year, rooted in events from the 2025 AFCON tournament.

Achraf Hakimi remains calm ahead of CAS verdict on AFCON 2025 final case. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The CAS, sitting in Lausanne, Switzerland, confirmed it would deliver its verdict after weeks of deliberation following hearings from both countries.

Neither side has been told the outcome ahead of the announcement, though both remain confident their case will succeed.

Hakimi speaks ahead of CAS verdict

Morocco's national team captain, Achraf Hakimi, was asked about the impending ruling before Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League fixture against AS Roma.

He kept his response measured, saying:

“We wait for the verdict but in my view, you can't leave the pitch in that way as Senegal did. I am proud of my team; and we will see what happens."

The PSG defender added that the day itself would be low-key for him personally.

“For me, it will be a calm day. Train, go home, then someone will tell me the verdict, and I will go to sleep ahead of tomorrow's game," he added.

Hakimi's comments suggest Morocco's position centres on Senegal's decision to leave the pitch during the match in question, a point he used to justify his confidence in his team's standing before the court.

The ruling, expected later on Tuesday, will bring a close to one of African football's most prolonged legal controversies in recent memory.

CAF President speaks on CAS verdict

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Patrice Motsepe spoke on the CAS verdict on the disputed AFCON 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal.

The South African football administrator had earlier confirmed that CAF will respect whatever outcome the court sitting in Switzerland decides.

Source: Legit.ng