Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Nigerian teenager Oluwakemi Adegbuyi after her standout displays at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Adegbuyi scored two goals in seven appearances as Nigeria's Flamingos became the first African nation to win the U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco

The 16-year-old is also shortlisted for the CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award alongside fellow Nigerian Janet Akekoromowei

Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly turned their attention to 16-year-old Nigerian forward Oluwakemi Adegbuyi, following her standout performances for the Flamingos at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

Her consistent displays across the tournament are said to have caught the eye of both Catalan and Madrilenian scouts, who see her as a strong candidate for an early move into European football.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly expressed interest in Nigerian youngster Oluwakemi Adegbuyi. Photo by Judit Cartiel

Source: Getty Images

As seen on FIFA's official website, Adegbuyi featured in all seven matches of Nigeria's historic run at the tournament, chipping in with two goals as the Flamingos became the first African nation to win the competition.

Should a deal with Barcelona materialise, Adegbuyi would become only the second Nigerian to represent the club, following the trail blazed by Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala.

Adegbuyi's achievements and milestones in 2026

The young forward's rise to continental prominence did not happen overnight.

Playing for FC Robo Queens in the Nigeria Women Football League, she was named the league's Player of the Season for the 2025/26 campaign after scoring 11 goals across the regular season and the Super Six playoffs.

She carried that momentum into international duty, earning the Player of the Tournament award at both the WAFU B Girls' Cup and the WAFU B Champions League qualifiers, where she represented Edo Queens.

Her total tally from the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup was two goals and one assist across seven appearances, making her one of the competition's most effective young attackers.

In a recent interview with content creator Femi Pereira, Adegbuyi spoke openly about her desire to become a global name in women's football.

"I can play anytime, any day. When I am called upon, I will surely deliver. My aim is to be in a bigger place, to be known in Nigeria, in Africa and the whole wide world," she said.

CAF Young Player of the Year race

Before any potential European move, Adegbuyi has a more immediate prize in her sights.

As seen on CAF's official X page, she is among the nominees for the CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award, which will be presented at the 2026 ceremony in Lagos in December.

She is joined on the shortlist by fellow Nigerian forward Janet Akekoromowei, and the pair will face competition from Romaine Gandonou of Benin, Maëva Nyadjou of Cameroon, Grace-Ruth Sery of Côte d'Ivoire, N'Sira Ouédraogo of Burkina Faso, Rose Kadzere of Malawi, Kautar Azraf of Morocco, Adji Ndiaye of Senegal, and Winfrida Gerald of Tanzania.

Senate rewards Flamingos with ₦100 million

Legit.ng previously reported that the Senate’s ₦100 million pledge to Nigeria’s Flamingos after their historic FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup victory.

The team beat Japan 2–1 to become the first African champions, but some Nigerians are questioning whether the players will actually receive the promised reward.

Source: Legit.ng