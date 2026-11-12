Nigeria face Tanzania in a home-and-away AFCON 2027 qualifier double header starting November 13, 2026 in Uyo

Super Eagles must win all four remaining matches and top Group L, as only one team from their group can qualify alongside Tanzania

Eric Chelle had all 25 Super Eagles players available at the team's first full training session ahead of the fixture

Nigeria's Super Eagles are preparing for two critical AFCON 2027 qualifying matches against Tanzania's Taifa Stars, with the first leg set for Friday, November 14, 2026, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, followed by the return fixture in Tanzania four days later.

The stakes are vastly different for both sides going into the Group L doubleheader. Tanzania have already secured their place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations as co-hosts of the tournament, meaning the Taifa Stars face no qualifying pressure.

Super Eagles wrap up preparation ahead of Tanzania clash. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

As noted by CAF, Nigeria, however, are in a tighter spot, needing maximum points from their remaining four matches to advance.

Group L complexity

The structure of Group L leaves little room for error. Because Tanzania qualified as co-hosts, the group will send only one team through from the three remaining sides: Nigeria, Madagascar, and Guinea-Bissau.

That rule applies across all groups that contain a host nation, reducing the number of available qualification spots.

After the opening matchdays, Nigeria sit with three points following a win over Madagascar and a defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

Tanzania, meanwhile, lost to Guinea-Bissau and drew with Madagascar, results that carry less consequence given their host status. With Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau also in contention, Nigeria must top the group to guarantee qualification.

Head coach Eric Chelle was boosted ahead of the first leg after the Super Eagles completed their first full training session with all 25 called-up players participating.

Only 11 players had been available for the opening session, making the full turnout a significant boost for the camp.

The Tanzanian delegation arrived in Nigeria on Monday, with the visiting side sending a clear signal that they did not plan to treat the fixture as a routine outing, despite already being assured of their AFCON place.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania

Nigerian fans will be able to follow both matches live on SuperSport channels via DStv and GOtv, as well as on their respective streaming platforms.

Supercomputer predicts Nigeria’s chances

Legit.ng previously reported that supercomputer predicted Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for AFCON 2027 ahead of facing Tanzania.

Nigeria, which is one of the best teams in Africa, saw their chances of reaching the tournament dip after the disappointing loss to Guinea-Bissau.

Source: Legit.ng