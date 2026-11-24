Dubai Airport has published its customs duty exemption conditions, outlining rules that apply specifically to travellers under 18 years of age

The official guidelines name two specific items that young travellers are barred from bringing into the UAE under any circumstances

The conditions also set out who qualifies for duty-free exemptions and what kinds of baggage and gifts are considered acceptable upon arrival

Dubai Airport has published its official conditions for customs duty exemptions upon arrival in the UAE, and two items in particular have drawn attention for travellers under 18.

According to the Dubai Airports arrivals information page, cigarettes and alcoholic beverages are explicitly excluded from duty exemption for guests who are younger than 18 years of age. The guidelines go further to state that these two items are not permitted for entry at all for underage travellers, meaning they cannot be brought into the UAE regardless of quantity or personal use claims.

Dubai mentions the items travellers under 18 cannot bring. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for customs duty exemption

The airport's published conditions make clear that not every arriving passenger automatically qualifies for duty-free treatment on their baggage and gifts. To be eligible, the items a traveller carries must be personal in nature and must not appear to be in commercial quantities.

The guidelines also specify that passengers who frequently visit the same customs centre or who are known to trade in the goods they are carrying will not be granted exemption. Crew members travelling aboard the means of transport are similarly excluded from benefiting under these provisions.

What travellers should know before arriving

The rules underline the importance of being aware of age-based restrictions before travelling through Dubai. For younger passengers, the prohibition on cigarettes and alcohol is absolute, sitting outside the scope of any duty or exemption framework entirely.

Travellers are encouraged to review the full list of conditions and prohibited items directly through Dubai Airports' official arrivals information before departure.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced 15 items travellers can bring in without paying customs duties.

Dubai: Items foreigners must declare upon entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai mentioned 11 categories of goods travellers must declare when arriving in Dubai, from cash and jewellery to medicines, vapes and certain food products.

Failing to report some items could lead to delays, fines or other legal trouble under UAE law. Find out what travellers need to declare and how Dubai Customs’ iDeclare app can help.

Source: Legit.ng