Alex Iwobi spoke after Nigeria's 3-1 win over Tanzania in their 2027 AFCON qualifier in Uyo, pointing to two areas the team must fix

The Fulham midfielder flagged the Super Eagles' poor away record, noting they have won only 2 of their last 8 competitive away games since June 2024

Iwobi also pushed back on claims that Nigeria depend on individual brilliance, insisting the team's success is built on collective effort

Alex Iwobi has put his Super Eagles teammates on notice ahead of the return leg of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania in Zanzibar, calling on the squad to sharpen up in two critical areas if they are serious about becoming a consistent side.

The Fulham midfielder spoke after Nigeria's 3-1 victory over Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, acknowledging that the result was positive but that there are clear issues the team cannot afford to ignore going forward.

Alex Iwobi has identified two areas the Super Eagles must improve if they are to become a more consistent team. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Iwobi calls for away form to improve

One of Iwobi's main concerns is Nigeria's record when playing outside home soil.

Excluding the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, the Super Eagles have won only two of their last eight competitive away fixtures since June 2024, drawing four and losing two, which adds up to just 10 points from a possible 24, Afrik-Foot reports.

Their defeats in that run include a 2-1 loss to Benin in June 2024 and a heavy 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in September 2026.

Their two victories came against Rwanda, beaten 2-0 in March 2025, and Lesotho, edged 2-1 in October 2025.

The 30-year-old, who has earned 103 caps for Nigeria, acknowledged that the away record has shaped public opinion about the team's reliability.

"The only way to be consistent is by winning games, and that's what everyone really cares about," Iwobi said in an interview with Nigerian Photo-journalist Pooja.

"The only way to change that opinion is to use this as fuel to become consistent."

Iwobi urges teammates to focus all game

Iwobi also turned his attention to concentration levels, an area that cost Nigeria during the Tanzania clash in Uyo.

The Super Eagles took the lead but were pegged back by an equaliser before Tolu Arokodare's brace in the second half sealed the win.

Similar lapses were visible in their qualifier against Madagascar, and Iwobi made it clear that allowing opponents to believe they can get a result is something Eric Chelle's side must eliminate.

"We have to remain focused for the full 90 minutes and not give them any hope that they can beat us."

That message carries extra weight ahead of the trip to Zanzibar, where Tanzania will be boosted by home support and eager to make up ground.

Iwobi believes the current squad has what it takes to achieve something significant, but only if they address the consistency and concentration problems before they become habits.

Arokodare helps Nigeria defeat Tanzania

Legit.ng previously reported about Tolu Arokodare’s two-goal performance as Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The striker delivered on his promise to step up in Victor Osimhen’s absence, helping the Super Eagles secure a vital win. Nigeria now face Tanzania again in four days, with a chance to strengthen their push for qualification.

Source: Legit.ng