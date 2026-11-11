A supercomputer gave Nigeria a 64% chance of qualifying for AFCON 2027 after their poor start to Group L qualifying

The Super Eagles face Tanzania in back-to-back qualifying matches that analysts say they cannot afford to drop points in

Nigeria's qualification odds fell sharply from 94.8% after Guinea-Bissau handed them a 3-0 defeat in matchday two

Nigeria's Super Eagles head into a critical double-header against Tanzania in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with their campaign already under pressure after just two games.

Nigeria opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar in matchday one, but that momentum evaporated in their very next outing.

Super Eagles' chance of qualifying for AFCON 2027 dips ahead of Tanzania clash. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

The heavy defeat to Guinea-Bissau shifted the group's dynamics entirely, turning what looked like a manageable path into a far trickier proposition.

Supercomputer predicts Nigeria's chances

A supercomputer projection published by Football Meets Data put Nigeria's overall probability of reaching the tournament at 64%, breaking that down further as an 8.7% chance of finishing in pot one and a 52.5% chance of ending up in pot two.

The numbers tell a sharp story about how quickly Nigeria's fortunes have changed. Before the second group game, the same model had given the Eagles a 94.8% chance of qualifying.

That figure collapsed following a 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau, a result that left the team sitting second in Group L with three points, while Guinea-Bissau lead the group on six.

Group L presents an additional complication: only one team will progress alongside co-hosts Tanzania, who qualify automatically as one of the three nations staging the tournament alongside Kenya and Uganda. That single qualification slot makes every remaining point more valuable for Nigeria.

With four games still to play, Nigeria's remaining fixtures will effectively need to be won if they are to advance. The back-to-back clashes against Tanzania give the Eagles a chance to build momentum quickly, though playing the co-hosts on their home soil adds another layer of difficulty.

According to BBC Sport, missing out on AFCON 2027 would be Nigeria's first absence from the continental showpiece since 2017, a prospect that adds considerable weight to the upcoming matches.

CAF sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to Nigeria explaining what they must do to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The African football governing body acknowledged the challenges faced by the three-time African champions in Group L and proffered solutions.

Source: Legit.ng