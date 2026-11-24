Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha opened up about his Nigerian roots during an ESPN UK interview, naming four favourite African dishes

The 18-year-old also revealed the three footballers he considers his closest friends, including two Liverpool teammates

Ngumoha's connection to Nigeria runs deep through his father, though he has since committed his international future to England

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha has spoken openly about his Nigerian heritage, naming jollof rice, efo riro, red stew and pounded yam as his favourite African dishes during a question-and-answer session.

The 18-year-old, born in London, answered questions about his cultural background and personal life in the interview, giving fans a glimpse into the side of him that goes beyond the football pitch.

Rio Ngumoha has opened up about his Nigerian heritage, revealing his favourite African dishes. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

Ngumoha's father is Nigerian, and that connection has clearly shaped the young winger's palate.

When asked to pick his favourite African meals, he did not hesitate, listing four dishes central to Nigerian cuisine.

Speaking during an interview with ESPN UK, the Liverpool forward said:

"Jollof rice, efo riro, red stew and pounded yam" are his favourite African dishes.

The forward joined Liverpool from Chelsea in the summer of 2024 and has since established himself as one of the club's most exciting young prospects.

Although Ngumoha was previously eligible to represent Nigeria through his father, that door has since closed.

He made his fourth appearance for England in a UEFA Nations League match against Croatia on November 11, cementing his commitment to the Three Lions.

Ngumoha names closest friends in football

Beyond food, Ngumoha also gave fans a rare insight into his personal circle, naming three players he considers his closest friends in professional football.

Two of them are his Liverpool teammates, Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo. The third is Landon Emenalo, currently on loan at Chelsea.

The friendship with Emenalo predates Ngumoha's move to Merseyside.

The two played together at Chelsea before Ngumoha made the switch to Liverpool, sharing a dressing room during their time at Stamford Bridge.

The Emenalo family's Nigerian connection

Landon Emenalo carries a well-known Nigerian football surname.

His father, Michael Emenalo, represented the Super Eagles and was part of Nigeria's squad at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, where he came on as a replacement for the injured Benedict Iroha.

The elder Emenalo later built a prominent career in football administration, serving as a technical director at Chelsea before moving on to other roles in the sport.

The fact that Ngumoha counts Landon among his closest friends reflects a thread of Nigerian football heritage running through his personal life, even as he pursues his international career with England.

Ngumoha picks England over Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported about Liverpool forward Ngumoha’s England call-up and what it means for Nigeria’s hopes of adding the teenager to the Super Eagles squad.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Ngumoha had been approached by Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey about switching allegiance. But after making his senior England debut, the 17-year-old’s latest call-up could close that door for good.

Source: Legit.ng