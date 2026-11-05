FC Barcelona players salary — The club's 10 highest-paid players and how their salaries compare
FC Barcelona's 2026–27 salary list is topped by Ballon d'Or winner and summer signing Rodri, whose gross package at the Spotify Camp Nou reaches about €31.25 million per year — making him the costliest player on the books. The Blaugrana's annual wage bill is an estimated €208 million in fixed salaries alone, underlining their position as one of world football's biggest spenders.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- How the ranking was determined
- FC Barcelona top earners — 2026–27 salary overview
- The 10 highest-paid FC Barcelona players
- 10. Gavi (€9 million per year)
- 9. Karim Adeyemi (€11.7 million per year)
- 8. Dani Olmo (€12.5 million per year)
- 7. Pedri (€12.5 million per year)
- 6. Marc-André ter Stegen (€14.5 million per year)
- 5. Jules Koundé (€15.63 million per year)
- 4. Raphinha (€16.67 million per year base / ~€20.84 million gross)
- 3. Frenkie de Jong (€19 million per year)
- 2. Lamine Yamal (~€20.8 million base / ~€31.25 million gross)
- 1. Rodri (~€27 million base / ~€31.25 million gross)
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Rodri is FC Barcelona's highest-paid player, earning a gross base of €520,769 per week (about €27 million annually before bonuses).
- Lamine Yamal's gross package rises to €31.25 million per year with all bonuses included, matching Rodri at the very top of the wage table.
- The salary range across the top ten spans from Gavi's €9 million to Rodri's €31.25 million per season, reflecting Barcelona's stark internal hierarchy.
- Frenkie de Jong, despite injury struggles, remains the fourth-highest earner at roughly €19 million per year in base salary.
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How the ranking was determined
Our rankings are based on salary data from Capology, SalaryLeaks, and reporting by The National and beIN Sports. We use gross weekly and annual base salaries for the 2026–27 season as the primary ranking metric. Where bonuses materially affect the total package, we note them. All figures are in euros unless otherwise stated.
FC Barcelona top earners — 2026–27 salary overview
#
Player
Weekly (gross)
Annual base
Annual (incl. bonuses)
Contract until
1
Rodri
€520,769
€27.08m
~€31.25m
Jun 2030
2
Lamine Yamal
€400,577
€20.8m
~€31.25m
Jun 2031
3
Frenkie de Jong
€365,000
€19m
~€25.5m
Jun 2029
4
Raphinha
€320,577
€16.67m
~€20.84m
Jun 2028
5
Jules Koundé
€300,577
€15.63m
~€19.55m
Jun 2030
6
Marc-André ter Stegen
€278,000
€14.5m
€14.5m
Jun 2028
7
Pedri
€240,000
€12.5m
~€17.5m
Jun 2030
8
Dani Olmo
€240,000
€12.5m
~€20.5m
Jun 2031
9
Karim Adeyemi
€225,000
€11.7m
~€13m
Jun 2031
10
Gavi
€175,000
€9m
~€12.7m
Jun 2030
The 10 highest-paid FC Barcelona players
Here is every player ranked from tenth to first, with salary details and career context for each.
10. Gavi (€9 million per year)
- Full name: Pablo Martín Páez Gavira
- Date of birth: 5 August 2004
- Age: 22 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Spanish
- Position: Central midfielder
- Club: FC Barcelona
- Annual salary (base): €9 million gross
- Weekly wage: €175,000
- Contract until: June 2030
- Instagram: @pablogavi
Gavi's full name is Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, born on 5 August 2004. A product of La Masia, he became one of European football's most dynamic midfielders before a serious knee injury disrupted his 2023–24 campaign. He was cleared to return to the squad in mid-March 2026 and later joined Spain's 2026 World Cup-winning squad.
9. Karim Adeyemi (€11.7 million per year)
- Full name: Karim Adeyemi
- Date of birth: 18 January 2002
- Age: 24 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: German
- Position: Forward / winger
- Club: FC Barcelona
- Annual salary (base): €11.7 million gross
- Weekly wage: €225,000
- Contract until: June 2031
- Instagram: @karim_adeyemi
Adeyemi was born on 18 January 2002 in Munich, Germany, and came through Bayern Munich's youth system before establishing himself as a senior professional. On the international stage, he won the 2021 U21 European Championships and made his senior Germany debut under Hansi Flick, scoring in a 6–0 win against Armenia.
His blistering speed — he can reach speeds of more than 36 km/h — made him an ideal addition to Hansi Flick's high-pressing system at Barcelona.
8. Dani Olmo (€12.5 million per year)
- Full name: Daniel Olmo Carvajal
- Date of birth: 7 May 1998
- Age: 28 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Spanish
- Position: Attacking midfielder/winger
- Club: FC Barcelona
- Annual salary (base): €12.5 million gross
- Weekly wage: €240,000
- Contract until: June 2031
- Instagram: @daniolmo
Daniel Olmo Carvajal was born on 7 May 1998 in Terrassa, Spain. He progressed through La Masia before making his professional debut for Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia in 2015.
He represented Spain at the Tokyo Olympics, winning a silver medal; at the 2022 World Cup; and at Euro 2024, where he finished as top scorer with three goals for the victorious Spanish side. In 2026, Olmo provided two assists and played in every game of Spain's successful World Cup campaign.
7. Pedri (€12.5 million per year)
- Full name: Pedro González López
- Date of birth: 25 November 2002
- Age: 23 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Spanish
- Position: Central midfielder
- Club: FC Barcelona
- Annual salary (base): €12.5 million gross
- Weekly wage: €240,000
- Contract until: June 2030
- Instagram: @pedri
Pedri's full name is Pedro González López, born in Bajamar, Spain. He rose to global prominence after joining Barcelona's first team at 18 and earned the Kopa Trophy in 2021 as the world's best player under 21.
At the 2026 World Cup, he helped Spain win their second world title. Pedri and Dani Olmo share the same base salary, with Pedri ranked higher because his current deal has a slightly higher bonus ceiling.
6. Marc-André ter Stegen (€14.5 million per year)
- Full name: Marc-André ter Stegen
- Date of birth: 30 April 1992
- Age: 34 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: German
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Club: FC Barcelona
- Annual salary (base): €14.5 million gross
- Weekly wage: €278,000
- Contract until: June 2028
- Instagram: @mterstegen1
Marc-André ter Stegen earns €320,000 per week according to some salary trackers, though SalaryLeaks puts his base weekly figure at €278,000, for an annual base of €14.5 million. One of the world's elite goalkeepers, ter Stegen has been Barcelona's first-choice shot-stopper since 2014.
Despite a serious tendon injury in 2024–25 that required surgery, he fought his way back to first-team action and remains a key figure between the posts at the Spotify Camp Nou.
5. Jules Koundé (€15.63 million per year)
- Full name: Jules Koundé
- Date of birth: 12 November 1998
- Age: 27 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: French
- Position: Right-back / centre-back
- Club: FC Barcelona
- Annual salary (base): €15.63 million gross
- Weekly wage: €300,577
- Contract until: June 2030
- Instagram: @jkeey4
Jules Koundé was born in Paris on 12 November 1998, and his family originally came from Benin. Koundé caught the attention of La Liga club Sevilla and signed for the Andalusian club in 2019 before joining Barcelona in 2022.
The French defender earns €19.55 million once bonuses are added, placing him fifth in the overall gross earnings table. His adaptability across the back line — comfortable at right-back or centre-back — makes him one of Hansi Flick's most versatile assets. adaptability across the back line — comfortable at right-back or centre-back — makes him one of Hansi Flick's most versatile assets.
4. Raphinha (€16.67 million per year base / ~€20.84 million gross)
- Full name: Raphael Dias Belloli
- Date of birth: 14 December 1996
- Age: 29 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Brazilian
- Position: Left winger / forward
- Club: FC Barcelona
- Annual salary (base): €16.67 million gross
- Weekly wage: €320,577
- Contract until: June 2028
- Instagram: @raphinha
Brazilian forward Raphinha ranks fourth with a total contract worth €16.67 million per year base and €20.84 million gross, a huge gap compared to the top two earners. He has two years remaining on a contract with Barcelona in La Liga, expiring on 30 June 2028.
The former Leeds United winger has evolved into one of La Liga's most decisive attackers, finishing fifth in the 2025 Ballon d'Or. As of November 2026, Raphinha is negotiating a new deal with Barcelona and has demanded a twofold salary increase — a sign of how highly he values his standing at the club.
3. Frenkie de Jong (€19 million per year)
- Full name: Frenkie de Jong
- Date of birth: 12 May 1997
- Age: 29 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Dutch
- Position: Central midfielder
- Club: FC Barcelona
- Annual salary (base): €19 million gross
- Weekly wage: €365,000
- Contract until: June 2029
- Instagram: @frenkiedejong
Frenkie de Jong was born in Arkel, Netherlands, on 12 May 1997, and started his career at Willem II in the Eredivisie. In 2016, he signed for Ajax, where he gradually earned a place in the starting eleven, and his versatility and vision made him the Amsterdam club's midfield organiser.
In the 2025–26 season, de Jong surpassed Philip Cocu as the Dutchman with the most appearances for FC Barcelona. Despite earning one of the squad's highest salaries, he has faced persistent injury setbacks throughout his Barça career.
2. Lamine Yamal (~€20.8 million base / ~€31.25 million gross)
- Full name: Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana
- Date of birth: 13 July 2007
- Age: 19 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Spanish
- Position: Right winger
- Club: FC Barcelona
- Annual salary (base): ~€20.8 million gross
- Weekly wage: €400,577
- Contract until: June 2031
- Instagram: @lamineyamal
Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana was born on 13 July 2007. In 2025, he signed a long-term deal through 2031, raising his base salary to €400,577 per week, plus a generous bonus structure. Forbes puts the Barcelona winger's 2025–26 earnings at $43 million, making him the youngest entry in the list's 22-year history.
Barcelona also included a $1.1 billion release clause in his contract to discourage interest from rival clubs. As of 2026, Lamine Yamal has won the Kopa Trophy three times—the award for the world's best player under 21—and claimed a World Cup winner's medal with Spain that same year.
1. Rodri (~€27 million base / ~€31.25 million gross)
- Full name: Rodrigo Hernández Cascante
- Date of birth: 22 June 1996
- Age: 30 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Spanish
- Position: Defensive midfielder
- Club: FC Barcelona
- Annual salary (base): €27.08 million gross
- Weekly wage: €520,769
- Contract until: June 2030
- Social media: No public accounts
Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, born on 22 June 1996, is known simply as Rodri and joined Barcelona in the summer of 2026 after seven years at Manchester City. Barcelona paid around €60 million to Manchester City and agreed a four-year contract worth around €30 million gross per season. At the 2026 World Cup, he won the Golden Ball as Spain claimed their second title.
Rodri has the highest estimated fixed salary at Barcelona, earning €520,769 gross per week, or €27,080,000 per year, excluding bonuses. He has largely avoided the celebrity lifestyle and has no official public social media accounts, making him one of the more private stars in modern football.
FAQs
Who is the highest-paid FC Barcelona player in 2026?
Rodri has the highest estimated fixed salary at Barcelona, earning €520,769 gross per week, or €27,080,000 per year, excluding bonuses. With performance bonuses, both Rodri and Lamine Yamal share the top spot with an annual gross salary of about €31.25 million, making it a joint first for total earnings.
What is Lamine Yamal's weekly salary?
According to figures reported by Capology, Lamine Yamal's weekly salary stands at approximately €400,577 gross in base pay. With bonuses, his total package can reach €31.25 million per year, depending on whether the figures are base-only, gross, or net after Spanish tax.
What are FC Barcelona players' salaries per week on average?
FC Barcelona's estimated gross fixed salaries for the 2026–27 season total €208,250,000, or €4,004,808 per week across the first-team squad. Divided across 26 players in their home squad, that comes to a squad average of roughly €154,000 per week before bonuses.
Is Raphinha leaving Barcelona?
As of November 2026, Raphinha is negotiating a new contract and has demanded a twofold salary increase. He wants to become Barcelona's highest-paid player, and his current deal runs until the end of June 2028. No transfer has been confirmed as of publication.
What is FC Barcelona's total wage bill for 2026–27?
Barcelona's estimated gross fixed wages for 2026–27 stand at €208,250,000 per year. With performance bonuses added across the full squad, the total rises to about €265,790,000 per year, confirming the Catalan club as one of the heaviest spenders on player wages in world football.
We also highlighted facts about Manchester City's highest-paid players and their estimated weekly wages, led by Erling Haaland at £525,000 before bonuses.
Haaland's reported bonuses could lift his weekly earnings to £875,000, while the club's wage rankings also feature several high-profile summer signings.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.