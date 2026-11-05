FC Barcelona's 2026–27 salary list is topped by Ballon d'Or winner and summer signing Rodri, whose gross package at the Spotify Camp Nou reaches about €31.25 million per year — making him the costliest player on the books. The Blaugrana's annual wage bill is an estimated €208 million in fixed salaries alone, underlining their position as one of world football's biggest spenders.

Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, and Jules Koundé are among FC Barcelona's top earners. Photo: Canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Rodri is FC Barcelona's highest-paid player , earning a gross base of €520,769 per week (about €27 million annually before bonuses).

, earning a gross base of €520,769 per week (about €27 million annually before bonuses). Lamine Yamal's gross package rises to €31.25 million per year with all bonuses included, matching Rodri at the very top of the wage table.

with all bonuses included, matching Rodri at the very top of the wage table. The salary range across the top ten spans from Gavi's €9 million to Rodri's €31.25 million per season, reflecting Barcelona's stark internal hierarchy.

per season, reflecting Barcelona's stark internal hierarchy. Frenkie de Jong, despite injury struggles, remains the fourth-highest earner at roughly €19 million per year in base salary.

How the ranking was determined

Our rankings are based on salary data from Capology, SalaryLeaks, and reporting by The National and beIN Sports. We use gross weekly and annual base salaries for the 2026–27 season as the primary ranking metric. Where bonuses materially affect the total package, we note them. All figures are in euros unless otherwise stated.

FC Barcelona top earners — 2026–27 salary overview

# Player Weekly (gross) Annual base Annual (incl. bonuses) Contract until 1 Rodri €520,769 €27.08m ~€31.25m Jun 2030 2 Lamine Yamal €400,577 €20.8m ~€31.25m Jun 2031 3 Frenkie de Jong €365,000 €19m ~€25.5m Jun 2029 4 Raphinha €320,577 €16.67m ~€20.84m Jun 2028 5 Jules Koundé €300,577 €15.63m ~€19.55m Jun 2030 6 Marc-André ter Stegen €278,000 €14.5m €14.5m Jun 2028 7 Pedri €240,000 €12.5m ~€17.5m Jun 2030 8 Dani Olmo €240,000 €12.5m ~€20.5m Jun 2031 9 Karim Adeyemi €225,000 €11.7m ~€13m Jun 2031 10 Gavi €175,000 €9m ~€12.7m Jun 2030

The 10 highest-paid FC Barcelona players

Here is every player ranked from tenth to first, with salary details and career context for each.

10. Gavi (€9 million per year)

Gavi of FC Barcelona runs with the ball during the match between FC Barcelona and Aston Villa FC. Photo: Kazimierz Koper

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Pablo Martín Páez Gavira

Pablo Martín Páez Gavira Date of birth: 5 August 2004

5 August 2004 Age: 22 (as of November 2026)

22 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Club: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Annual salary (base): €9 million gross

€9 million gross Weekly wage: €175,000

€175,000 Contract until: June 2030

June 2030 Instagram: @pablogavi

Gavi's full name is Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, born on 5 August 2004. A product of La Masia, he became one of European football's most dynamic midfielders before a serious knee injury disrupted his 2023–24 campaign. He was cleared to return to the squad in mid-March 2026 and later joined Spain's 2026 World Cup-winning squad.

9. Karim Adeyemi (€11.7 million per year)

Karim Adeyemi of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match against Deportivo Alaves. Photo: Pedro Salado

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi Date of birth: 18 January 2002

18 January 2002 Age: 24 (as of November 2026)

24 (as of November 2026) Nationality: German

German Position: Forward / winger

Forward / winger Club: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Annual salary (base): €11.7 million gross

€11.7 million gross Weekly wage: €225,000

€225,000 Contract until: June 2031

June 2031 Instagram: @karim_adeyemi

Adeyemi was born on 18 January 2002 in Munich, Germany, and came through Bayern Munich's youth system before establishing himself as a senior professional. On the international stage, he won the 2021 U21 European Championships and made his senior Germany debut under Hansi Flick, scoring in a 6–0 win against Armenia.

His blistering speed — he can reach speeds of more than 36 km/h — made him an ideal addition to Hansi Flick's high-pressing system at Barcelona.

8. Dani Olmo (€12.5 million per year)

Dani Olmo watches the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. Photo: Tnani Badreddin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Daniel Olmo Carvajal

Daniel Olmo Carvajal Date of birth: 7 May 1998

7 May 1998 Age: 28 (as of November 2026)

28 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Position: Attacking midfielder/winger

Attacking midfielder/winger Club: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Annual salary (base): €12.5 million gross

€12.5 million gross Weekly wage: €240,000

€240,000 Contract until: June 2031

June 2031 Instagram: @daniolmo

Daniel Olmo Carvajal was born on 7 May 1998 in Terrassa, Spain. He progressed through La Masia before making his professional debut for Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia in 2015.

He represented Spain at the Tokyo Olympics, winning a silver medal; at the 2022 World Cup; and at Euro 2024, where he finished as top scorer with three goals for the victorious Spanish side. In 2026, Olmo provided two assists and played in every game of Spain's successful World Cup campaign.

7. Pedri (€12.5 million per year)

Pedri during the match between FC Barcelona and Aston Villa FC. Photo: Pablo Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Pedro González López

Pedro González López Date of birth: 25 November 2002

25 November 2002 Age: 23 (as of November 2026)

23 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Club: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Annual salary (base): €12.5 million gross

€12.5 million gross Weekly wage: €240,000

€240,000 Contract until: June 2030

June 2030 Instagram: @pedri

Pedri's full name is Pedro González López, born in Bajamar, Spain. He rose to global prominence after joining Barcelona's first team at 18 and earned the Kopa Trophy in 2021 as the world's best player under 21.

At the 2026 World Cup, he helped Spain win their second world title. Pedri and Dani Olmo share the same base salary, with Pedri ranked higher because his current deal has a slightly higher bonus ceiling.

6. Marc-André ter Stegen (€14.5 million per year)

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in action during the Eredivisie 2026/27 match. Photo: Danny de Groot

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Marc-André ter Stegen

Marc-André ter Stegen Date of birth: 30 April 1992

30 April 1992 Age: 34 (as of November 2026)

34 (as of November 2026) Nationality: German

German Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Club: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Annual salary (base): €14.5 million gross

€14.5 million gross Weekly wage: €278,000

€278,000 Contract until: June 2028

June 2028 Instagram: @mterstegen1

Marc-André ter Stegen earns €320,000 per week according to some salary trackers, though SalaryLeaks puts his base weekly figure at €278,000, for an annual base of €14.5 million. One of the world's elite goalkeepers, ter Stegen has been Barcelona's first-choice shot-stopper since 2014.

Despite a serious tendon injury in 2024–25 that required surgery, he fought his way back to first-team action and remains a key figure between the posts at the Spotify Camp Nou.

5. Jules Koundé (€15.63 million per year)

Jules Kounde of FC Barcelona warms up during a Spanish League (LaLiga EA Sports) match between Real Betis Balompié and FC Barcelona at La Cartuja Stadium in Sevilla, Spain. Photo: Joaquin Corchero

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jules Koundé

Jules Koundé Date of birth: 12 November 1998

12 November 1998 Age: 27 (as of November 2026)

27 (as of November 2026) Nationality: French

French Position: Right-back / centre-back

Right-back / centre-back Club: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Annual salary (base): €15.63 million gross

€15.63 million gross Weekly wage: €300,577

€300,577 Contract until: June 2030

June 2030 Instagram: @jkeey4

Jules Koundé was born in Paris on 12 November 1998, and his family originally came from Benin. Koundé caught the attention of La Liga club Sevilla and signed for the Andalusian club in 2019 before joining Barcelona in 2022.

The French defender earns €19.55 million once bonuses are added, placing him fifth in the overall gross earnings table. His adaptability across the back line — comfortable at right-back or centre-back — makes him one of Hansi Flick's most versatile assets. adaptability across the back line — comfortable at right-back or centre-back — makes him one of Hansi Flick's most versatile assets.

4. Raphinha (€16.67 million per year base / ~€20.84 million gross)

Raphinha celebrates after scoring their side's saecond goal during the UEFA Champions League. Photo: Pablo Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Raphael Dias Belloli

Raphael Dias Belloli Date of birth: 14 December 1996

14 December 1996 Age: 29 (as of November 2026)

29 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Position: Left winger / forward

Left winger / forward Club: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Annual salary (base): €16.67 million gross

€16.67 million gross Weekly wage: €320,577

€320,577 Contract until: June 2028

June 2028 Instagram: @raphinha

Brazilian forward Raphinha ranks fourth with a total contract worth €16.67 million per year base and €20.84 million gross, a huge gap compared to the top two earners. He has two years remaining on a contract with Barcelona in La Liga, expiring on 30 June 2028.

The former Leeds United winger has evolved into one of La Liga's most decisive attackers, finishing fifth in the 2025 Ballon d'Or. As of November 2026, Raphinha is negotiating a new deal with Barcelona and has demanded a twofold salary increase — a sign of how highly he values his standing at the club.

3. Frenkie de Jong (€19 million per year)

Frenkie de Jong celebrates after his team scores the first goal. Photo: Pablo Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong Date of birth: 12 May 1997

12 May 1997 Age: 29 (as of November 2026)

29 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Dutch

Dutch Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Club: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Annual salary (base): €19 million gross

€19 million gross Weekly wage: €365,000

€365,000 Contract until: June 2029

June 2029 Instagram: @frenkiedejong

Frenkie de Jong was born in Arkel, Netherlands, on 12 May 1997, and started his career at Willem II in the Eredivisie. In 2016, he signed for Ajax, where he gradually earned a place in the starting eleven, and his versatility and vision made him the Amsterdam club's midfield organiser.

In the 2025–26 season, de Jong surpassed Philip Cocu as the Dutchman with the most appearances for FC Barcelona. Despite earning one of the squad's highest salaries, he has faced persistent injury setbacks throughout his Barça career.

2. Lamine Yamal (~€20.8 million base / ~€31.25 million gross)

Lamine Yamal celebrates during a match between FC Barcelona and Aston Villa at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium. Photo: Javier Borrego

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana

Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana Date of birth: 13 July 2007

13 July 2007 Age: 19 (as of November 2026)

19 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Position: Right winger

Right winger Club: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Annual salary (base): ~€20.8 million gross

~€20.8 million gross Weekly wage: €400,577

€400,577 Contract until: June 2031

June 2031 Instagram: @lamineyamal

Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana was born on 13 July 2007. In 2025, he signed a long-term deal through 2031, raising his base salary to €400,577 per week, plus a generous bonus structure. Forbes puts the Barcelona winger's 2025–26 earnings at $43 million, making him the youngest entry in the list's 22-year history.

Barcelona also included a $1.1 billion release clause in his contract to discourage interest from rival clubs. As of 2026, Lamine Yamal has won the Kopa Trophy three times—the award for the world's best player under 21—and claimed a World Cup winner's medal with Spain that same year.

1. Rodri (~€27 million base / ~€31.25 million gross)

Rodri of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4. Photo: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rodrigo Hernández Cascante

Rodrigo Hernández Cascante Date of birth: 22 June 1996

22 June 1996 Age: 30 (as of November 2026)

30 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Position: Defensive midfielder

Defensive midfielder Club: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Annual salary (base): €27.08 million gross

€27.08 million gross Weekly wage: €520,769

€520,769 Contract until: June 2030

June 2030 Social media: No public accounts

Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, born on 22 June 1996, is known simply as Rodri and joined Barcelona in the summer of 2026 after seven years at Manchester City. Barcelona paid around €60 million to Manchester City and agreed a four-year contract worth around €30 million gross per season. At the 2026 World Cup, he won the Golden Ball as Spain claimed their second title.

Rodri has the highest estimated fixed salary at Barcelona, earning €520,769 gross per week, or €27,080,000 per year, excluding bonuses. He has largely avoided the celebrity lifestyle and has no official public social media accounts, making him one of the more private stars in modern football.

FAQs

Who is the highest-paid FC Barcelona player in 2026?

Rodri has the highest estimated fixed salary at Barcelona, earning €520,769 gross per week, or €27,080,000 per year, excluding bonuses. With performance bonuses, both Rodri and Lamine Yamal share the top spot with an annual gross salary of about €31.25 million, making it a joint first for total earnings.

What is Lamine Yamal's weekly salary?

According to figures reported by Capology, Lamine Yamal's weekly salary stands at approximately €400,577 gross in base pay. With bonuses, his total package can reach €31.25 million per year, depending on whether the figures are base-only, gross, or net after Spanish tax.

What are FC Barcelona players' salaries per week on average?

FC Barcelona's estimated gross fixed salaries for the 2026–27 season total €208,250,000, or €4,004,808 per week across the first-team squad. Divided across 26 players in their home squad, that comes to a squad average of roughly €154,000 per week before bonuses.

Is Raphinha leaving Barcelona?

As of November 2026, Raphinha is negotiating a new contract and has demanded a twofold salary increase. He wants to become Barcelona's highest-paid player, and his current deal runs until the end of June 2028. No transfer has been confirmed as of publication.

What is FC Barcelona's total wage bill for 2026–27?

Barcelona's estimated gross fixed wages for 2026–27 stand at €208,250,000 per year. With performance bonuses added across the full squad, the total rises to about €265,790,000 per year, confirming the Catalan club as one of the heaviest spenders on player wages in world football.

We also highlighted facts about Manchester City's highest-paid players and their estimated weekly wages, led by Erling Haaland at £525,000 before bonuses.

Haaland's reported bonuses could lift his weekly earnings to £875,000, while the club's wage rankings also feature several high-profile summer signings.

Source: Legit.ng