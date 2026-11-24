The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Senegal's appeal after CAF stripped the Teranga Lions of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title

Senegal had won the final against Morocco 1-0 on January 18, 2026, before a walkout protest triggered a chain of legal battles

The Football Federation of Senegal challenged the CAF Appeal Board's decision at the highest football court to reclaim the title

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has officially confirmed Senegal as the rightful winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, overturning a decision by the CAF Appeal Board that had previously stripped the Teranga Lions of the title.

Senegal had defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. Pape Gueye scored the only goal of the match to hand the Teranga Lions what initially appeared to be a historic triumph on Moroccan soil.

CAS confirms Senegal as AFCON 2025 champions. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

The controversy began when Senegal's players walked off the pitch in protest over a referee's call during the final.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) pursued legal action following the incident, and the CAF Appeal Board sided with Morocco, ruling to strip Senegal of the championship.

The Football Federation of Senegal (FSF) refused to accept the ruling and took the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the highest adjudicating body in world football.

CAS rules in Senegal's favour

CAS conducted hearings before delivering its verdict, which reversed the CAF Appeal Board's decision in full.

With the CAS ruling now confirmed, Senegal are officially recognised as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions.

The decision ends a prolonged legal dispute that had left the continent's flagship football title in limbo for months following the conclusion of the tournament.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF, in French) concerning the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (AFCON 2025). The decision rendered by the CAF Appeal Board is set aside and the decision by the CAF Disciplinary Board is reinstated," a part of the statement reads.

"Consequently, the result obtained at the end of the AFCON 2025 final is confirmed (1-0 for Senegal).”

CAF President speaks on CAS verdict

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Patrice Motsepe spoke on the CAS verdict on the disputed AFCON 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal.

The South African football administrator had earlier confirmed that CAF will respect whatever outcome the court sitting in Switzerland decides.

Source: Legit.ng