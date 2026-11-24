Zimbabwean prosecutors say preacher Uebert Angel could face between 15 and 20 years in prison if convicted of aggravated indecent assault

The Spirit Embassy founder appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 24, following his arrest during a church service

Prosecutors have opposed his bail application, describing him as a potential flight risk because of his financial resources and international connections

Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel could spend up to 20 years behind bars if convicted of aggravated indecent assault, prosecutors have told a court.

The development came after the founder of Spirit Embassy, also known as Good News Church, was arrested during a church service in Harare.

According to The Herald, Angel appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, where the State outlined the possible punishment he could face if found guilty.

Uebert Angel faces up to 20 years behind bars if convicted of aggravated indecent assault. Photos: @uebertangel/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, the preacher has not been convicted or sentenced, as the proceedings remain at the bail stage.

Prosecutors oppose Uebert Angel's bail

During the court proceedings, State prosecutor Clemence Chimbari opposed granting Angel bail.

The prosecutor reportedly argued that the seriousness of the charge and the possible 15-to-20-year prison sentence made him a flight risk.

The State also cited his financial resources and international connections as reasons he might evade trial if released.

Angel's legal team, led by Professor Lovemore Madhuku, has disputed claims that he faces a formal assault charge.

What is the allegation against the preacher?

The case reportedly followed a complaint by a 40-year-old woman who alleged that Angel touched her sexually without consent at his church offices in February 2025.

Police arrested him on Sunday, November 22, during a service at the Harare Hippodrome.

Following his arrest, Spirit Embassy confirmed that the preacher was cooperating with authorities and intended to address the allegations through the appropriate legal channels.

State prosecutor Clemence Chimbari opposes granting Uebert Angel bail. Photo: @uebertangel/IG

Source: Instagram

Former Pastor faces probe over alleged misconduct

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) launched an investigation after allegations of bedroom misconduct surfaced on social media against one of its prominent youth ministers, Adefolarin Fowosere, widely known as Pastor Ade Fire.

One woman claimed on TikTok that Fowosere used his position as a spiritual leader to initiate illicit relationships with young women. Other women subsequently shared their experiences with the cleric.

Source: Legit.ng