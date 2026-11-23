Victor Osimhen has alleged his brother-in-law tried to scam him when processing his transfer to Italian giants Napoli

Osimhen made the allegation during an appearance on The Obi One Podcast

Osimhen said he gave his brother-in-law the agent role after his father fell ill, despite initially refusing

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has alleged that his sister and her husband attempted to take advantage of him while managing his football career in remarks he made during a podcast appearance in 2021.

Osimhen opened up about some of the more difficult personal experiences he has dealt with away from the pitch.

Victor Osimhen has alleged that his sister's husband attempted to exploit him while handling his football career. Photo by BSR Agency

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The Galatasaray forward said his sister had repeatedly pushed for her husband to serve as his agent, a request he turned down more than once before eventually agreeing.

A family request he first refused

Osimhen was clear that he was not immediately willing to place his professional affairs in his brother-in-law's hands.

He held his position until his father's health deteriorated, at which point he reconsidered out of a desire to keep things within the family.

After parting ways with his existing representatives, he handed control of his career negotiations to his brother-in-law and also agreed that he would receive a commission from any deal concluded on his behalf.

"She wanted her husband to be my agent, but I refused until my father fell ill. I sacked my agents and hired him," Osimhen said on the ObiOne podcast.

Voice notes and texts that raised doubts

The arrangement did not go smoothly.

Osimhen said his confidence in his brother-in-law began to collapse after he stumbled upon voice notes and text messages that he found deeply troubling.

He did not give specific details about what the messages contained, but he made clear that what he saw was enough to shatter the trust he had extended.

"I asked him to negotiate a club deal and take his share, but I saw his voice notes and texts," the Nigerian striker added.

The experience, he suggested, was made more painful precisely because of how close the relationship was. Having already cut ties with his professional agents, he had placed considerable faith in someone he considered family.

A lesson that changed how Osimhen operates

Osimhen used the podcast conversation to reflect on what the episode had cost him, not just in professional terms but in how he now views trust and business decisions around his career.

He described it as one of the harder lessons he has had to learn, made worse by the fact that it came from within his own family circle.

The Galatasaray striker, who has long been one of Nigeria's most high-profile footballers, has previously spoken publicly about the personal hardships he overcame on his route to the top of European football.

Osimhen opens up on career without football

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen’s life beyond football and the career he says he would have chosen instead.

The Super Eagles striker grew up facing hardship in Lagos, selling goods in traffic to help his family. Could those early experiences have shaped the business-minded man he says he is today?

Source: Legit.ng