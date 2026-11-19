Six countries secured their places at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations during matchdays three and four of the final qualifying window in 2026

Morocco, Mali, Senegal, Benin, Burkina Faso and Cameroon all confirmed qualification after results across multiple groups

Nigeria remain three points behind Guinea-Bissau in Group L with only two qualifying rounds left to close the gap

Six more countries have booked their spots at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, joining co-hosts Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in the tournament field, following the conclusion of matchdays three and four in the final qualifying window of 2026.

Morocco, Mali, Senegal, Benin, Burkina Faso and Cameroon all confirmed their places after results across the qualifying groups.

Super Eagles face complicated AFCON 2027 path. Photo from @calvinbassey.

Source: Twitter

CAF published a recap of the matchday four results alongside a table showing each group's standing ahead of the final qualifying phase in March 2027.

How Morocco, Mali, others qualified

The Atlas Lions of Morocco topped Group A with 12 points after Abdellah Ouazzane's only goal secured a 1-0 win over Niger in Rabat.

In Group F, Benin and Burkina Faso claimed both available spots, finishing with 10 points apiece after wins over the Central African Republic and Mauritania respectively, leaving third-placed Mauritania seven points adrift with two rounds still to play.

Cameroon clinched their place in Group G after beating Namibia 3-0, then had their qualification confirmed the following day when Comoros defeated Congo 1-0.

Senegal wrapped up Group J qualification on 10 points following a 4-2 victory over Sudan in Juba, where Pathé Mboup and Paul Mendy scored late goals after Sudan had pulled themselves level.

Mali went four wins from four in Group K, defeating Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali through goals from Modibo Sagnan and Gaoussou Diarra.

How other teams stand

Elsewhere, Angola lead Group B on 10 points after Miro's goal beat South Sudan 1-0, with Egypt second on eight following a goalless draw with Malawi.

In Group C, Côte d'Ivoire hold a three-point lead over The Gambia after Christ Inao Oulaï's added-time equaliser earned a 2-2 draw, while Ghana sit third on six points.

Relebohile Mofokeng struck twice as South Africa beat co-hosts Kenya 2-1 in Group D, lifting Bafana Bafana to 10 points.

DR Congo lead Group E on 10 points after drawing 1-1 with Sierra Leone, while Togo's 3-0 win over Algeria pulled them to within a point of the Group I leaders.

Nigeria's qualification route narrows

Nigeria's situation grew more difficult after the Super Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw by co-hosts Tanzania, allowing Guinea-Bissau to extend their lead at the top of Group L to three points following a 2-0 win over Madagascar, as noted by NFF.

CAF confirmed that Groups D, H and L will each produce only one qualifier because of the presence of co-hosts Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

That means Nigeria must finish first in Group L to reach the tournament, and must overturn Guinea-Bissau's advantage when qualifying resumes in March 2027, with just two rounds of fixtures remaining.

Chelle makes honest admission

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle made an honest admission that the Super Eagles are in trouble after their costly 0-0 draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar

The former Mali manager is worried that the draw threw away their advantage in the group and returned their situation to a difficult head-to-head against Guinea-Bissau.

Source: Legit.ng