WAEC Nigeria published a five-step guide on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, explaining how candidates can retrieve their serial number and PIN to check their 2026 results

Candidates need their Examination Number and NIN to generate a One-Time Password through the official WAEC portal at waec.org

Many candidates and parents raised concerns online, saying students who did not register with a NIN may be unable to access their results

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Yaba, Lagos State - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria has released an official guide explaining how 2026 candidates can retrieve the serial number and PIN needed to check their examination results.

PINPIN reports that WAEC announced the release of the 2026 WASSCE School Candidates results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

WAEC Nigeria posted the step-by-step instructions while directing candidates to the official portal at waec.org.

“Step-by-step or step by step?” WAEC helps candidates check results amid concerns. Photo credit: @olatunji_Godson

Source: Twitter

The step-by-step instructions were posted on the verified WAEC Nigeria account, @waecnigeria, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

According to the post, candidates must first visit waec.org and click the "serial number and PIN" menu at the top of the page.

They are then required to select the correct examination year and diet before entering their Examination Number alongside the National Identification Number (NIN) that was used during their WAEC registration.

After that, candidates enter their email address and phone number to receive a One-Time-Password (OTP).

Inputting the OTP correctly completes the process and unlocks the serial number and PIN. WAEC also noted that candidates can download their WAEC ID Card to their mobile devices through the same portal.

Nigerians react to WAEC's guide

The announcement drew immediate responses from parents and students, many of whom raised concerns about candidates who did not use a NIN during registration.

@AdekanbiAg65600 wrote:

"Most of the candidates don't use NIN to register for this WAEC. What is the fate of those that didn't use NIN... I suggest u guys should have used date of birth or their SURNAME instead of NIN because it will affect a lot of candidates."

@michael481976 echoed the concern:

"There are students who did not include NIN in their registration details. What is their hope in getting the serial number and PIN?"

@AJwritesworks asked WAEC to simplify the process:

"Can you please scrap the email and phone number?PINPIN Most candidates don't remember that. They should be able to extract their details with just registration number and NIN."

@boma_ibim linked the process to recent pricing changes, asking:

"So this is why you hiked the price of the result checker card?"

@Saad22684888 reported a technical problem, writing:

"My daughter one is showing records not found; she used her NIN and email but showing records not found,"

@GOATloud1 added:

"Nothing Dey really work for this country; no be yesterday Una first talk? Make my sis result good sha."

WAEC had not responded publicly to the complaints at the time of publication.

2026 WAEC: How to check WASSCE results

Recall that WAEC explained that candidates could check their 2026 WASSCE results online, through its app or by SMS.

The examination body said candidates needed a valid ₦5,000 e-PIN and their examination number to access results.

WAEC advised candidates with withheld results to contact the nearest state office or their school examination officer.

Source: Legit.ng