Cooking gas prices have surged nationwide, pushing the cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder to above N22,000

Dealers and marketers blame the increase on supply shortages, high depot prices, and logistics challenges

Stakeholders, including NALPGAM and PETROAN, say the situation threatens Nigeria’s clean energy transition

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian households are once again facing financial strain following new pricing announced by cooking gas dealers that has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to between N1,800 and N2,000 per kg in major cities from the previous average rate of N1,300 per kg.

Nigerians pay more as cooking gas reaches N2,000 per kg Photo: nusoh

Source: Getty Images

DailyTrust reports that at depots and retail stations in Lagos, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Ilorin, and Port Harcourt, the new price has increased the cost of refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder to between N22,500 and N25,000, adding to the already existing economic pressures consumers have faced about food prices, transportation costs, and inflation.

Dealers attributed the new price increase to supply shortages, rising depot prices, logistics, and operational costs. They explained that the increase in depot price forced retailers to also increase their prices to cover operating costs.

New cooking gas price

The price hike comes just days after Eid-el-Kabir, when many families are already using more energy for cooking, leaving them in a difficult situation after the rise in cooking gas prices.

Consumers say the continued rise in LPG prices would force families back to using firewood and charcoal, despite the government's push for cleaner and safer cooking energy.

Nigerians feel the heat as cooking gas prices spike again Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) warned that the price hikes may defeat the purpose of promoting clean energy consumption in homes.

They stated marketers now pay between N25.2 million and N26.2 million per 20 metric tonnes of LPG, depending on their location, and this is passed to the consumers at the retail outlet.

Also, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has cited lack of competition within the LPG sector as a cause for the recurrent scarcity and price volatility within the system, calling for greater liberalisation of the LPG sector.

Reacting to rising cooking gas prices, Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, said affordable cooking gas is critical to Nigeria’s industrialisation and economic development.

He argued that the government should consider measures that would make LPG more accessible to consumers and support wider adoption of clean energy.

NBS: States with the highest cooking gas price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, rose by 13.73% on a month-on-month basis, increasing from N7,655.73 in March 2026 to N8,706.93 in April 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the price increased by 10.42% from N7,885.60 recorded in April 2025.

The report also showed that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG rose by 13.89% month-on-month, increasing from N19,652.83 in March 2026 to N22,382.20 in April 2026.

Source: Legit.ng