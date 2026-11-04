Morgan Rogers is Chelsea's highest-paid player in 2026/27, earning £280,000 per week — more than any other player at Stamford Bridge and the reward for a British-record £117m summer signing. His annual fixed salary of £14.56m places him well clear of the rest of the squad, with Moisés Caicedo second on £250,000 per week.

Morgan Elliot Rogers (L), Moisés Caicedo (C), and Reece James (R) are among the highest-paid Chelsea players. Photo: Lewis Storey, Steve Bardens, Nigel French (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Morgan Rogers tops the Chelsea players salary list in 2026/27, earning £280,000 per week after completing a British-record £117m move from Aston Villa in July 2026.

list in 2026/27, earning £280,000 per week after completing a British-record £117m move from Aston Villa in July 2026. Moisés Caicedo is the second-highest earner at £250,000 per week , following a new seven-year contract extension signed in April 2026.

, following a new seven-year contract extension signed in April 2026. The Chelsea squad's combined fixed wage bill sits at approximately £187m per year for 2026/27, the sixth-highest in the Premier League.

for 2026/27, the sixth-highest in the Premier League. Cole Palmer is the highest-paid player to recently extend his contract to 2034 , further securing the club's long-term core.

, further securing the club's long-term core. The lowest-paid senior player on the active roster earns around £120,000 per week, reflecting Chelsea's policy of rewarding all first-team contributors.

How Chelsea players' salary rankings were determined

Our Chelsea players' salary rankings are based on data from Spotrac and Capology, cross-referenced with reporting from Sky Sports, ESPN, Al Jazeera, and The National News. Figures represent estimated gross fixed weekly and annual salaries for the 2026/27 Premier League season, excluding performance bonuses unless otherwise stated. Where sources differ, we have used the most recently updated payroll data available.

Chelsea players' salary 2026/27 — summary table

Here is a full breakdown of the top earners in the Chelsea squad this season.

Rank Player Position Weekly Wage Annual Salary Contract Until 1 Morgan Rogers AM £280,000 £14,560,000 2033 2 Moisés Caicedo DM £250,000 £13,000,000 2033 3 Reece James RB £230,000 £11,960,000 2032 4= Wesley Fofana CB £220,000 £11,440,000 2029 4= Pedro Neto RW £220,000 £11,440,000 2031 4= Cole Palmer AM £220,000 £11,440,000 2034 7 João Pedro ST £200,000 £10,400,000 2033 8 Maxence Lacroix CB £190,000 £9,880,000 2032 9 Emiliano Martínez GK £180,000 £9,360,000 2029 10= Jamie Gittens LW £120,000 £6,240,000 2032 10= Estêvão Willian RW £120,000 £6,240,000 2033

Chelsea players' salaries 2026/27 — full ranked list

Chelsea FC's estimated gross fixed salaries for the 2026/27 season total £186,966,000, or £3,595,500 per week, not including bonuses. The club's incentive-heavy wage structure means players can earn significantly above their base rate through Champions League qualification bonuses, trophies, and individual performance targets.

10. Jamie Gittens & Estêvão Willian (£120,000/week)

Estêvão of Chelsea with teammate Jamie Gittens after their 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool. Photo: Robin Jones

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jamie Rhys Gittens / Estêvão Willian Gonçalves Filgueira

Jamie Rhys Gittens / Estêvão Willian Gonçalves Filgueira Date of birth: 13 March 2004 / 24 April 2007

13 March 2004 / 24 April 2007 Age: 22 (as of November 2026)/19 (as of November 2026)

22 (as of November 2026)/19 (as of November 2026) Nationality: British/Brazilian

British/Brazilian Position: Left winger/Right winger

Left winger/Right winger Annual salary: £6,240,000

£6,240,000 Contract until: 2032 / 2033

Both Jamie Gittens and Estêvão Gonçalves earn £120,000 per week on Chelsea's active 2026/27 roster. Gittens arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2025, while Estêvão — widely regarded as one of the game's most exciting teenage talents — joined from Palmeiras after completing a long-arranged transfer. Both represent Chelsea's investment in future stars.

9. Emiliano Martínez (£180,000/week)

Emiliano Martinez of Chelsea during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Everton and Chelsea FC. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Emiliano Damián Martínez

Emiliano Damián Martínez Date of birth: 2 September 1992

2 September 1992 Age: 34 (as of November 2026)

34 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Argentine

Argentine Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Annual salary: £9,360,000

£9,360,000 Contract until: 2029

Emiliano Martínez is one of the best goalkeepers, earning £180,000 per week at Aston Villa, with a contract running until 2029. The World Cup-winning goalkeeper, who left Aston Villa to join Chelsea, brings elite experience to the squad. He is one of the highest-paid goalkeepers in the Premier League.

8. Maxence Lacroix (£190,000/week)

Maxence Lacroix watches during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group-phase match between France and Belgium. Photo: Tnani Badreddine

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Maxence Lacroix

Maxence Lacroix Date of birth: 6 April 2000

6 April 2000 Age: 26 (as of November 2026)

26 (as of November 2026) Nationality: French

French Position: Centre-back

Centre-back Annual salary: £9,880,000

£9,880,000 Contract until: 2032

Maxence Lacroix earns £190,000 per week, the eighth-highest salary on Chelsea's 2026/27 payroll. The French centre-back has established himself as a key part of Chelsea's back line, earning a long-term deal that reflects the club's defensive setup.

7. João Pedro (£200,000/week)

Chelsea's Joao Pedro in action during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Everton and Chelsea FC. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

Source: Getty Images

Full name: João Pedro Junqueira de Jesus

João Pedro Junqueira de Jesus Date of birth: 26 September 2001

26 September 2001 Age: 25 (as of November 2026)

25 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Position: Striker

Striker Annual salary: £10,400,000

£10,400,000 Contract until: 2033

João Pedro won the Chelsea Men's Player of the Season award for 2026, capping a remarkable individual year. He was Chelsea's top scorer in both the league (15 goals) and all competitions (20 goals) during the 2025/26 season. His £200,000-a-week deal reflects his status as the club's focal point in attack.

6. Cole Palmer (£220,000/week)

Cole Palmer of Chelsea during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United. Photo: Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer Date of birth: 6 May 2002

6 May 2002 Age: 24 (as of November 2026)

24 (as of November 2026) Nationality: English

English Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Annual salary: £11,440,000

£11,440,000 Contract until: 2034

2034 Instagram: @colepalmer10

Cole Palmer signed a contract extension keeping him at Chelsea until 2034, extending a previous deal signed in August 2024. He can earn up to £5.2 million per year in additional bonuses, with his total contract worth £107.6m over its full term. Cole Palmer joined from Manchester City in 2023 and rapidly became one of the squad's most important attacking players.

5. Pedro Neto (£220,000/week)

Pedro Neto celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester United. Photo: Glyn KIRK

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Pedro Lomba Neto

Pedro Lomba Neto Date of birth: 9 March 2000

9 March 2000 Age: 26 (as of November 2026)

26 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Portuguese

Portuguese Position: Right winger/Forward

Right winger/Forward Annual salary: £11,440,000

£11,440,000 Contract until: 2031

Pedro Neto earns £220,000 per week at Chelsea, with his deal running until 2031. The Portuguese winger joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers and is one of Chelsea's most dynamic attacking outlets, combining pace and creativity on the right flank.

4. Wesley Fofana (£220,000/week)

Wesley Fofana of Chelsea reacts after the Carabao Cup fourth-round match between Liverpool and Chelsea. Photo: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana Date of birth: 17 December 2000

17 December 2000 Age: 25 (as of November 2026)

25 (as of November 2026) Nationality: French

French Position: Centre-back

Centre-back Annual salary: £11,440,000

£11,440,000 Contract until: 2029

When fit and firing, Wesley Fofana is one of the best defenders in English football, earning a fixed weekly salary of £220,000 as reflected on the club's updated payroll. The French centre-back has worked to overcome significant injury challenges to reclaim his place as a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge.

3. Reece James (£230,000/week)

Chelsea's Reece James during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Chelsea FC and Hull City. Photo: Rob Newell

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Reece James

Reece James Date of birth: 8 December 1999

8 December 1999 Age: 26 (as of November 2026)

26 (as of November 2026) Nationality: English

English Position: Right-back/Club captain

Right-back/Club captain Annual salary: £11,960,000

£11,960,000 Contract until: 2032

2032 Instagram: @reece

Chelsea captain Reece James officially signed a new six-year contract extension, tying the academy graduate to Stamford Bridge until June 2032. James, who joined Chelsea's development centre at the age of six, has committed his long-term future to the Blues in a move that aligns him with the club's modern, incentivised wage structure. His salary of £230,000 per week is further boosted by significant performance-related bonuses.

2. Moisés Caicedo (£250,000/week)

Moises Caicedo of Chelsea applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Premier League 2026/27 match. Photo: Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Moisés Caicedo

Moisés Caicedo Date of birth: 2 November 2001

2 November 2001 Age: 25 (as of November 2026)

25 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Ecuadorian

Ecuadorian Position: Defensive midfielder

Defensive midfielder Annual salary: £13,000,000

£13,000,000 Contract until: 2033

2033 Instagram: @moises_caicedo55

Ecuadorian professional footballer Moisés Caicedo signed a new seven-year contract with Chelsea in a significant show of faith from owners BlueCo. The Ecuador international, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Brighton in 2023 for a then-British record £115m, agreed improved terms to keep him at the club until 2033.

Caicedo had already racked up 140 appearances for the club, playing a starring role as Chelsea secured the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. His new deal, worth £250,000 per week according to Spotrac's payroll data, makes him the second-highest earner at Stamford Bridge.

During the official announcement, Moisés Caicedo said, according to the Chelsea FC Official website:

I am so happy to have extended my contract at Chelsea. I believe in this team, this club and I know we’re going in the right direction. We’ve only just begun together.

1. Morgan Elliot Rogers (£280,000/week)

Morgan Rogers of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League 2026/27. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Morgan Elliot Rogers

Morgan Elliot Rogers Date of birth: 26 July 2002

26 July 2002 Age: 24 (as of November 2026)

24 (as of November 2026) Nationality: English

English Position: Attacking midfielder/Winger

Attacking midfielder/Winger Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.87 m)

6 ft 2 in (1.87 m) Annual salary: £14,560,000

£14,560,000 Contract until: 2033

2033 Instagram: @mrogers

Morgan Rogers has the highest estimated fixed salary at Chelsea, earning £280,000 gross per week, or £14,560,000 per year, excluding bonuses. Chelsea completed the signing of Rogers from Aston Villa in a record-breaking £117m deal; he signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge and became the most expensive British player of all time.

The deal represents one of the most significant buys of Chelsea owners BlueCo's four-year reign and the first serious sign that the club has moved on from its policy of exclusively signing young, untested players. Rogers arrived in fine form after starring for England at the 2026 World Cup.

Upon joining Chelsea, Morgan Rogers said, as reported by Sky Sports:

I'm so excited. For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid.

FAQs

Who is Chelsea's highest-paid player in 2026/27?

Morgan Rogers is Chelsea's highest-paid player, earning an estimated £280,000 gross per week, or £14,560,000 per year, excluding bonuses. He claimed the top spot after completing his British-record £117m move from Aston Villa in July 2026, leapfrogging the likes of Moisés Caicedo and Reece James.

Who is Chelsea's lowest-paid player?

Based on Spotrac's active roster data, the lowest-paid senior players on Chelsea's 2026/27 payroll earn in the region of £120,000 per week, a figure shared by Jamie Gittens and Estêvão Willian. Academy graduates and squad fringe players can earn considerably less, but no first-team regular earns below this threshold in 2026/27.

How much does Moisés Caicedo earn at Chelsea?

Moisés Caicedo signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea, extended in April 2026 until 2033. He put pen to paper on a new deal worth a reported £180,000 per week as a base, with Spotrac's updated payroll data putting his total weekly figure at £250,000 once incentive structures are included — making him the second-highest earner in the squad.

What is Chelsea's total wage bill in 2026/27?

Chelsea's estimated gross fixed salaries for the 2026/27 season total £186,966,000, or approximately £3,595,500 per week, not including performance bonuses. Across the squad, the combined fixed wage bill sits at approximately £187 million per year, making it one of the most substantial payroll commitments in the Premier League.

How much did Chelsea pay for Morgan Rogers?

In July 2026, Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea for £117 million, a record for an English player. The sum surpassed Elliot Anderson's £116m switch from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City, which had set the previous record earlier that summer. Rogers subsequently became Chelsea's highest-paid player on a seven-year contract.

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Kylian Mbappé leads the rankings with an estimated $34.38 million a year, ahead of stars such as David Alaba and Vinícius Júnior. Find out how the league's top earners compare.

Source: Legit.ng