Chelsea players salary 2026/2027 — how much the top talent at Chelsea FC is paid and their contracts
Morgan Rogers is Chelsea's highest-paid player in 2026/27, earning £280,000 per week — more than any other player at Stamford Bridge and the reward for a British-record £117m summer signing. His annual fixed salary of £14.56m places him well clear of the rest of the squad, with Moisés Caicedo second on £250,000 per week.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- How Chelsea players' salary rankings were determined
- Chelsea players' salary 2026/27 — summary table
- Chelsea players' salaries 2026/27 — full ranked list
- 10. Jamie Gittens & Estêvão Willian (£120,000/week)
- 9. Emiliano Martínez (£180,000/week)
- 8. Maxence Lacroix (£190,000/week)
- 7. João Pedro (£200,000/week)
- 6. Cole Palmer (£220,000/week)
- 5. Pedro Neto (£220,000/week)
- 4. Wesley Fofana (£220,000/week)
- 3. Reece James (£230,000/week)
- 2. Moisés Caicedo (£250,000/week)
- 1. Morgan Elliot Rogers (£280,000/week)
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Morgan Rogers tops the Chelsea players salary list in 2026/27, earning £280,000 per week after completing a British-record £117m move from Aston Villa in July 2026.
- Moisés Caicedo is the second-highest earner at £250,000 per week, following a new seven-year contract extension signed in April 2026.
- The Chelsea squad's combined fixed wage bill sits at approximately £187m per year for 2026/27, the sixth-highest in the Premier League.
- Cole Palmer is the highest-paid player to recently extend his contract to 2034, further securing the club's long-term core.
- The lowest-paid senior player on the active roster earns around £120,000 per week, reflecting Chelsea's policy of rewarding all first-team contributors.
How Chelsea players' salary rankings were determined
Our Chelsea players' salary rankings are based on data from Spotrac and Capology, cross-referenced with reporting from Sky Sports, ESPN, Al Jazeera, and The National News. Figures represent estimated gross fixed weekly and annual salaries for the 2026/27 Premier League season, excluding performance bonuses unless otherwise stated. Where sources differ, we have used the most recently updated payroll data available.
Chelsea players' salary 2026/27 — summary table
Here is a full breakdown of the top earners in the Chelsea squad this season.
Rank
Player
Position
Weekly Wage
Annual Salary
Contract Until
1
Morgan Rogers
AM
£280,000
£14,560,000
2033
2
Moisés Caicedo
DM
£250,000
£13,000,000
2033
3
Reece James
RB
£230,000
£11,960,000
2032
4=
Wesley Fofana
CB
£220,000
£11,440,000
2029
4=
Pedro Neto
RW
£220,000
£11,440,000
2031
4=
Cole Palmer
AM
£220,000
£11,440,000
2034
7
João Pedro
ST
£200,000
£10,400,000
2033
8
Maxence Lacroix
CB
£190,000
£9,880,000
2032
9
Emiliano Martínez
GK
£180,000
£9,360,000
2029
10=
Jamie Gittens
LW
£120,000
£6,240,000
2032
10=
Estêvão Willian
RW
£120,000
£6,240,000
2033
Chelsea players' salaries 2026/27 — full ranked list
Chelsea FC's estimated gross fixed salaries for the 2026/27 season total £186,966,000, or £3,595,500 per week, not including bonuses. The club's incentive-heavy wage structure means players can earn significantly above their base rate through Champions League qualification bonuses, trophies, and individual performance targets.
10. Jamie Gittens & Estêvão Willian (£120,000/week)
- Full name: Jamie Rhys Gittens / Estêvão Willian Gonçalves Filgueira
- Date of birth: 13 March 2004 / 24 April 2007
- Age: 22 (as of November 2026)/19 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: British/Brazilian
- Position: Left winger/Right winger
- Annual salary: £6,240,000
- Contract until: 2032 / 2033
Both Jamie Gittens and Estêvão Gonçalves earn £120,000 per week on Chelsea's active 2026/27 roster. Gittens arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2025, while Estêvão — widely regarded as one of the game's most exciting teenage talents — joined from Palmeiras after completing a long-arranged transfer. Both represent Chelsea's investment in future stars.
9. Emiliano Martínez (£180,000/week)
- Full name: Emiliano Damián Martínez
- Date of birth: 2 September 1992
- Age: 34 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Argentine
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Annual salary: £9,360,000
- Contract until: 2029
Emiliano Martínez is one of the best goalkeepers, earning £180,000 per week at Aston Villa, with a contract running until 2029. The World Cup-winning goalkeeper, who left Aston Villa to join Chelsea, brings elite experience to the squad. He is one of the highest-paid goalkeepers in the Premier League.
8. Maxence Lacroix (£190,000/week)
- Full name: Maxence Lacroix
- Date of birth: 6 April 2000
- Age: 26 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: French
- Position: Centre-back
- Annual salary: £9,880,000
- Contract until: 2032
Maxence Lacroix earns £190,000 per week, the eighth-highest salary on Chelsea's 2026/27 payroll. The French centre-back has established himself as a key part of Chelsea's back line, earning a long-term deal that reflects the club's defensive setup.
7. João Pedro (£200,000/week)
- Full name: João Pedro Junqueira de Jesus
- Date of birth: 26 September 2001
- Age: 25 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Brazilian
- Position: Striker
- Annual salary: £10,400,000
- Contract until: 2033
João Pedro won the Chelsea Men's Player of the Season award for 2026, capping a remarkable individual year. He was Chelsea's top scorer in both the league (15 goals) and all competitions (20 goals) during the 2025/26 season. His £200,000-a-week deal reflects his status as the club's focal point in attack.
6. Cole Palmer (£220,000/week)
- Full name: Cole Palmer
- Date of birth: 6 May 2002
- Age: 24 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: English
- Position: Attacking midfielder
- Annual salary: £11,440,000
- Contract until: 2034
- Instagram: @colepalmer10
Cole Palmer signed a contract extension keeping him at Chelsea until 2034, extending a previous deal signed in August 2024. He can earn up to £5.2 million per year in additional bonuses, with his total contract worth £107.6m over its full term. Cole Palmer joined from Manchester City in 2023 and rapidly became one of the squad's most important attacking players.
5. Pedro Neto (£220,000/week)
- Full name: Pedro Lomba Neto
- Date of birth: 9 March 2000
- Age: 26 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Portuguese
- Position: Right winger/Forward
- Annual salary: £11,440,000
- Contract until: 2031
Pedro Neto earns £220,000 per week at Chelsea, with his deal running until 2031. The Portuguese winger joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers and is one of Chelsea's most dynamic attacking outlets, combining pace and creativity on the right flank.
4. Wesley Fofana (£220,000/week)
- Full name: Wesley Fofana
- Date of birth: 17 December 2000
- Age: 25 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: French
- Position: Centre-back
- Annual salary: £11,440,000
- Contract until: 2029
When fit and firing, Wesley Fofana is one of the best defenders in English football, earning a fixed weekly salary of £220,000 as reflected on the club's updated payroll. The French centre-back has worked to overcome significant injury challenges to reclaim his place as a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge.
3. Reece James (£230,000/week)
- Full name: Reece James
- Date of birth: 8 December 1999
- Age: 26 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: English
- Position: Right-back/Club captain
- Annual salary: £11,960,000
- Contract until: 2032
- Instagram: @reece
Chelsea captain Reece James officially signed a new six-year contract extension, tying the academy graduate to Stamford Bridge until June 2032. James, who joined Chelsea's development centre at the age of six, has committed his long-term future to the Blues in a move that aligns him with the club's modern, incentivised wage structure. His salary of £230,000 per week is further boosted by significant performance-related bonuses.
2. Moisés Caicedo (£250,000/week)
- Full name: Moisés Caicedo
- Date of birth: 2 November 2001
- Age: 25 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: Ecuadorian
- Position: Defensive midfielder
- Annual salary: £13,000,000
- Contract until: 2033
- Instagram: @moises_caicedo55
Ecuadorian professional footballer Moisés Caicedo signed a new seven-year contract with Chelsea in a significant show of faith from owners BlueCo. The Ecuador international, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Brighton in 2023 for a then-British record £115m, agreed improved terms to keep him at the club until 2033.
Caicedo had already racked up 140 appearances for the club, playing a starring role as Chelsea secured the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. His new deal, worth £250,000 per week according to Spotrac's payroll data, makes him the second-highest earner at Stamford Bridge.
During the official announcement, Moisés Caicedo said, according to the Chelsea FC Official website:
I am so happy to have extended my contract at Chelsea. I believe in this team, this club and I know we’re going in the right direction. We’ve only just begun together.
1. Morgan Elliot Rogers (£280,000/week)
- Full name: Morgan Elliot Rogers
- Date of birth: 26 July 2002
- Age: 24 (as of November 2026)
- Nationality: English
- Position: Attacking midfielder/Winger
- Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.87 m)
- Annual salary: £14,560,000
- Contract until: 2033
- Instagram: @mrogers
Morgan Rogers has the highest estimated fixed salary at Chelsea, earning £280,000 gross per week, or £14,560,000 per year, excluding bonuses. Chelsea completed the signing of Rogers from Aston Villa in a record-breaking £117m deal; he signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge and became the most expensive British player of all time.
The deal represents one of the most significant buys of Chelsea owners BlueCo's four-year reign and the first serious sign that the club has moved on from its policy of exclusively signing young, untested players. Rogers arrived in fine form after starring for England at the 2026 World Cup.
Upon joining Chelsea, Morgan Rogers said, as reported by Sky Sports:
I'm so excited. For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid.
FAQs
Who is Chelsea's highest-paid player in 2026/27?
Morgan Rogers is Chelsea's highest-paid player, earning an estimated £280,000 gross per week, or £14,560,000 per year, excluding bonuses. He claimed the top spot after completing his British-record £117m move from Aston Villa in July 2026, leapfrogging the likes of Moisés Caicedo and Reece James.
Who is Chelsea's lowest-paid player?
Based on Spotrac's active roster data, the lowest-paid senior players on Chelsea's 2026/27 payroll earn in the region of £120,000 per week, a figure shared by Jamie Gittens and Estêvão Willian. Academy graduates and squad fringe players can earn considerably less, but no first-team regular earns below this threshold in 2026/27.
How much does Moisés Caicedo earn at Chelsea?
Moisés Caicedo signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea, extended in April 2026 until 2033. He put pen to paper on a new deal worth a reported £180,000 per week as a base, with Spotrac's updated payroll data putting his total weekly figure at £250,000 once incentive structures are included — making him the second-highest earner in the squad.
What is Chelsea's total wage bill in 2026/27?
Chelsea's estimated gross fixed salaries for the 2026/27 season total £186,966,000, or approximately £3,595,500 per week, not including performance bonuses. Across the squad, the combined fixed wage bill sits at approximately £187 million per year, making it one of the most substantial payroll commitments in the Premier League.
How much did Chelsea pay for Morgan Rogers?
In July 2026, Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea for £117 million, a record for an English player. The sum surpassed Elliot Anderson's £116m switch from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City, which had set the previous record earlier that summer. Rogers subsequently became Chelsea's highest-paid player on a seven-year contract.
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Kylian Mbappé leads the rankings with an estimated $34.38 million a year, ahead of stars such as David Alaba and Vinícius Júnior. Find out how the league's top earners compare.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.