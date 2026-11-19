Victor Osimhen earns a confirmed €15 million net annual salary at Galatasaray, plus a loyalty bonus and image rights deal

Reports have linked the Nigerian striker to Manchester City, raising questions about what the Premier League club could offer him

Manchester City's wage structure, anchored by Erling Haaland's estimated £525,000 per week, gives a sense of what Osimhen might command

Victor Osimhen could command a significant salary if he leaves Galatasaray for Manchester City, with the Nigerian striker already earning one of the biggest contracts in Turkish football.

The Super Eagles forward receives a guaranteed annual salary of €15 million net at Galatasaray, according to the Turkish club's official disclosure following his permanent move from Napoli in July 2025.

Victor Osimhen is one of the highest-paid footballers in Turkey, and any club looking to sign him will need to match a package that goes well beyond a basic salary. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

The agreement also includes a €1 million net loyalty bonus and a separate €5 million annual image-rights payment, per Galatasaray's official website.

This takes the total disclosed annual package to €21 million, although the image-rights payment should not be confused with his guaranteed net salary.

With reports linking Osimhen to Manchester City, attention has turned to how much the Premier League club might have to offer to convince him to move to England.

Osimhen's current Galatasaray salary

Osimhen signed a four-year contract with Galatasaray after impressing during his loan spell from Napoli in the 2024/25 season.

His basic salary of €15 million net per year translates to approximately €1.25 million monthly or €288,462 weekly.

The additional loyalty bonus and image-rights payment make his overall disclosed package even more valuable.

His contract reflects his importance to the Turkish champions, where he has become a major figure since arriving in Istanbul. His goals, physical presence and attacking contribution have helped establish him as one of the club's leading players.

Any club interested in signing him would therefore need to consider the financial commitment required to match or improve on his existing terms.

How much could Manchester City offer him?

Manchester City have not announced an offer or disclosed proposed personal terms for Osimhen, per Afrik-Foot.

There is also no confirmed figure showing how much the Nigerian could earn if he joined Enzo Maresca's side.

However, his current salary provides a useful starting point for estimating the financial demands of a potential transfer.

A hypothetical offer of £300,000 per week would give Osimhen an annual gross salary of approximately £15.6 million. At £350,000 per week, his annual gross earnings would rise to around £18.2 million.

These are illustrative figures, not reported Manchester City offers. They also cannot be compared directly with Osimhen's €15 million net Galatasaray salary because British wage reports are generally quoted before tax.

For City to make a competitive proposal, the club would have to consider his current earnings, contract length, bonuses and the financial terms of any transfer agreement.

Haaland's wages provide a benchmark

Erling Haaland is reportedly Manchester City's highest-paid player, with estimated weekly wages of around £525,000.

Other City stars, including Phil Foden and Rúben Dias, are also among the club's reported high earners.

Osimhen's potential salary would depend on the club's assessment of his value and the role they expect him to play in Guardiola's squad.

The striker has the experience and goal-scoring record to attract a major contract, having starred in Serie A and Turkish football.

However, no official agreement has been announced between Osimhen and Manchester City.

For now, the €15 million net annual salary at Galatasaray remains the confirmed figure. Any suggestion that he could earn £300,000 or £350,000 weekly in England should be treated as a projection until reliable reports or an official announcement establish his proposed terms.

Man City warned against signing Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported about Turkish pundit Serkan Akkoyun’s concerns over Osimhen’s fitness, playing style and reported €120 million price tag as Manchester City weigh a possible move for the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 11 appearances this season, despite missing four matches through injury.

Source: Legit.ng