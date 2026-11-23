The Court of Arbitration for Sport held a hearing for all parties involved in the AFCON 2025 title dispute on November 8, 2026

CAS confirmed in an official statement that it will deliver its ruling on the Senegal vs Morocco case on Tuesday, November 24, 2026

CAS said it is pausing all media communications on the case until the decision is formally announced on its official website

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that it will deliver its long-awaited ruling on the dispute between Senegal and Morocco over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Senegal's Teranga Lions won the 2025 AFCON final on the pitch, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) subsequently stripped them of the title, handing it to Morocco.

CAS set to settle AFCON 2025 dispute between Senegal and Morocco. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) refused to accept that outcome and took the matter straight to CAS, football's highest arbitration authority, naming both CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) as respondents.

CAS confirms AFCON 2025 verdict date

CAS conducted a hearing involving all three parties on November 8, 2026, leaving African football fans in suspense as they waited for a definitive ruling on who the legitimate champions are.

The announcement, published on the CAS official website, confirmed that all parties involved in the case were notified of the decision date.

The statement from the Lausanne-based body read:

“Today, the Parties have been notified that the CAS decision will be rendered Tuesday 24 November 2026 in the course of the afternoon."

In its procedural update, CAS reminded the public that only information released through its own channels should be treated as official.

“Only information provided through CAS channels is considered official, and any announcement concerning this case will be published on the CAS website," the statement said.

The body also confirmed it would go silent on the matter ahead of the ruling:

“CAS is pausing all communications to the media concerning this decision until formally announced."

Regardless of how CAS rules, both Senegal and Morocco have already secured places at the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania in 2027, as confirmed by CAF.

CAF updates AFCON qualifier standings

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF updated the group standings for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after the end of matchday four.

Six other teams, including last edition’s finalists, Morocco and Senegal, joined co-hosts Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya to qualify for the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng