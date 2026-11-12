CAF named Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala as centre referee for Nigeria's qualifier against Tanzania in Uyo on November 13, 2026

Ndala officiated the disputed 2025 AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco, a match that led to FIFA leaving him off the 2026 World Cup officials list

Nigeria must win both legs against Tanzania to stay in contention for the sole automatic qualifying spot from Group L

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala as the centre referee for Nigeria's upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania.

The Super Eagles will host Tanzania in a doubleheader under Group L of the qualifying campaign. The first leg will take place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, November 13, 2026, with the return fixture scheduled four days later.

CAF appoints Jean-Jacques Ndala for Nigeria vs Tanzania. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria currently sit second in Group L, three points behind leaders Guinea-Bissau. The situation is made more difficult by the fact that Tanzania, as one of the 2027 AFCON co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, have already secured automatic qualification.

As noted by CAF, only one spot remains for the other teams in the group. Both matches against the Taifa Stars are effectively must-win games for the Super Eagles.

Ndala’s previous AFCON history

The appointment, which was reported by ACL Sports, has raised eyebrows following Ndala's handling of the 2025 AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco. During that match, Senegal walked off the pitch in protest, but Ndala refused to bring the game to an end.

Senegal ultimately won the final, though CAF later overturned the result, and the case remains ongoing. FIFA left Ndala off the officials list for the 2026 World Cup, a decision widely linked to his performance in that final.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania on matchday three of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo.

The first leg of the match will be played in Nigeria and available across multiple TV channels and streaming platforms for Nigerian audiences.

Source: Legit.ng