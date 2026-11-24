Saudi Arabia's government has outlined the specific categories of students eligible to receive financial support and cash allowances

The list covers students in Quran memorisation schools, those with special needs, and children of deceased teachers in both public and private schools

Students who travel long distances to school and those who complete literacy classes are also among the groups that may qualify for payments

Saudi Arabia has revealed the full list of student categories that qualify for government cash rewards and financial allowances, covering a wide range of circumstances from disability and bereavement to distance from school.

The government provides financial support to eligible male and female students under different qualifying conditions. The categories span students in religious schools, those with special educational needs, and children whose parents worked as teachers and have since passed away, among others.

Saudi Arabia lists students who can receive government financial support. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia government student cash rewards: who qualifies

Below are the seven categories of students eligible for financial support from the Saudi government.

1. Students in government memorisation schools

Male and female students attending government schools dedicated to Quran memorisation, as well as students enrolled in scientific institutes, are eligible for the allowance.

2. Students with special needs

Students in special education programmes qualify, including those with intellectual disabilities, hearing or visual impairments, autism, borderline intelligence, multiple disabilities, and physical or health conditions. This benefit applies to students in both public and private schools.

3. Children of deceased teachers

Students whose parents were teachers and have died are eligible for the reward, whether they attend a public or private school.

4. Students living in remote villages

Male and female students residing in certain remote villages are entitled to the payment. The listed villages include Al-Mashala in Al-Muzahmiya, Al-Ghaziz in Darma, and Al-Omaniya and Al-Aytaliya in Rumah.

Distance requirements and other qualifying conditions

5. Students who travel long distances to school

Students may qualify for an expatriation allowance if no intermediate or secondary school exists in their area of residence. To be eligible, the nearest school must be at least 50 kilometres away by paved road, 35 kilometres away by desert or paved road, or 15 kilometres away by rough road.

6. Students who complete literacy classes

Students who graduate from the third grade of primary school under the literacy programme can receive a literacy reward upon completion.

7. Students who suffer injuries or die

The government also provides compensation in cases where eligible students sustain injuries or lose their lives while participating in qualifying programmes.

Saudi Arabia lists clothes men cannot wear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had outlined two types of clothing men are not allowed to wear in public places across the kingdom.

These include outfits with indecent images or offensive messages, as well as clothing that promotes discrimination, racism, or drug use.

Source: Legit.ng