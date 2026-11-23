US authorities outlined the consequences travellers face when they remain in the country beyond their authorised departure date

The warning clarified that a valid US visa does not determine how long a visitor can legally stay in the country

The US Embassy shared the advisory on November 23, 2026, and directed travellers to an official tool for checking their admission status

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and global affairs.

Washington, USA - The United States has renewed its warning to visitors against overstaying their permitted period of stay, spelling out consequences that range from visa revocation to criminal prosecution.

The advisory was published on Monday, November 23, 2026, on the website of the US Embassy in the Dominican Republic. It addressed a common misconception among travellers around the world: that a valid visa allows entry into the country for the full period printed on the visa itself.

The US warns Nigerians and other foreign visitors that overstaying their authorised period could lead to visa revocation, deportation, re-entry bans and criminal prosecution. Photo credit: PBS.

Source: UGC

US authorities clarified that the document governing how long a visitor may legally remain in the country is the Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Record, not the visa. The date recorded on the I-94 as the authorised departure date is the actual legal deadline for leaving the United States.

US lists 5 overstay consequences

The embassy described an overstay as remaining in the US beyond the departure date recorded on the I-94, and warned that doing so carries serious immigration consequences.

According to the advisory, those who overstay risk:

Revocation of their US visa Deportation from the United States Ineligibility to obtain future US visas Potential bans on re-entering the country Criminal prosecution

The embassy urged all visitors to take their immigration status seriously and to leave the country on or before the date shown on their I-94 record.

The US Embassy urges visitors to check their I-94 records online or through the CBP GO mobile app to avoid overstaying their authorised period. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US provides tool to check overstay

To help travellers avoid unintentional overstays, the US Department of Homeland Security provides an online tool through the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website.

Visitors can access it at i94.cbp.dhs.gov and select the "View Compliance" tab to review their admission records. The CBP GO mobile application is also available for the same purpose.

The embassy offered a practical reminder for visitors:

"Tip: mark your 'admit until' date on your calendar and depart the United States on or before that date."

Read more on US visa applications

US imposes two-year visa rule on Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US rule announced that some exchange visitors from 12 West African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, must return home for two years after their programmes. The requirement applies when both their country and field of study or work appear on the Exchange Visitor Skills List.

Until they meet the two-year rule, they cannot apply for an immigrant visa, a green card or certain changes to their US immigration status. A waiver is possible only in specific cases, such as exceptional hardship to a US citizen spouse or child.

Source: Legit.ng