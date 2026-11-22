Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave a glowing assessment of Victor Osimhen, naming the Nigerian striker the best No.9 he has ever played alongside

The Georgian winger and Osimhen shared the pitch at Napoli, where their partnership became one of the club's most dangerous attacking combinations

Osimhen has continued to thrive since leaving Italy, scoring 37 goals across all competitions in his first season at Galatasaray

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has named Victor Osimhen the best number nine he has ever played alongside, offering a strong endorsement of the Nigeria striker's qualities as a centre-forward.

The Georgian winger made the remarks in reference to their time together at Napoli, where the two forwards built one of Serie A's most feared attacking partnerships.

PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has revealed that the best striker he has played with is Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen. Photo by Marco Bertorello

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia's Napoli partnership

Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli in 2022, and the two forwards quickly found a natural understanding on the pitch.

The Georgian brought creativity and dribbling from wide positions, while Osimhen contributed physical presence, relentless movement and a sharp eye for goal.

Their styles complemented each other well, giving Napoli the tools to threaten defences in multiple ways.

According to Afrik-Foot, the partnership reached its peak during the 2022/23 Serie A season, when Napoli claimed the Italian top-flight title for the first time in 33 years.

Osimhen was central to that triumph, scoring 26 league goals in 32 appearances to finish as the division's top scorer.

The achievement also made him the first African player to win the Serie A Golden Boot, a milestone that underlined his standing in European football.

Across his entire Napoli career, the Super Eagles striker scored 65 Serie A goals in 108 appearances and added 11 more in European competitions, bringing his total tally for the club to 76 goals in all competitions.

What made Osimhen so effective at Napoli

Beyond the numbers, Osimhen's value at Napoli came from qualities that are difficult to quantify.

His aerial ability, aggressive runs in behind defensive lines and willingness to press opponents from the front made him a constant problem for defenders.

That energy created space for teammates, and few benefited more from it than Kvaratskhelia, who often exploited the openings Osimhen's movement produced.

Kvaratskhelia's description of Osimhen as the finest number nine he has shared a pitch with speaks to how much those qualities influenced their partnership.

For a winger who has played at the highest level of European club football, the praise carries significant weight.

Osimhen continues to deliver at Galatasaray

Osimhen's move to Galatasaray has done nothing to slow his goalscoring output.

During his first season at the Turkish club in 2024/25, he scored 26 goals in 30 Super Lig appearances as Galatasaray won the league title, per Transfermarkt.

He also contributed in cup and continental matches, finishing the campaign with 37 goals across all competitions.

His performances persuaded the club to make his transfer permanent, and he has continued to make a strong impression in Istanbul.

Osimhen back on Man United radar

Legit.ng previously reported about Manchester United’s renewed interest in Osimhen as Mauricio Pochettino searches for a proven striker to lead the attack.

Osimhen is open to a move, but Galatasaray could demand as much as £100 million for the Nigerian forward, whose contract runs until 2029.

Source: Legit.ng