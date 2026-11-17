CAF confirmed Nigeria could only manage a draw against Tanzania in the second leg of their 2027 AFCON qualifier in Zanzibar

The Super Eagles had won the first leg 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, giving Nigeria four points from the doubleheader

Nigeria now face a tense final two matchdays in March 2027, with both results crucial to their qualification hopes in Group L

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that Nigeria's Super Eagles drew their second-leg 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania's Taifa Stars in Zanzibar, leaving the three-time African champions in a nervy position in Group L.

Nigeria had gone into the away fixture with momentum after a commanding 3-1 victory over Tanzania in the first leg, played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Super Eagles complicate AFCON 2027 qualification chance with draw vs Tanzania. Photo from @calvinbassey.

Source: Twitter

A win on the road would have temporarily pushed Nigeria to the top of Group L, but the team was unable to convert their chances on the night.

The clearest opportunities fell to Calvin Bassey, who fired over the bar, and Tolu Arokodare, whose effort struck the post. Neither side found the net, and the stalemate was widely seen as a missed opportunity for the Nigerian side.

CAF noted that Nigeria collected four points from the two matches against Tanzania across the international break. However, the draw in Zanzibar now gives Guinea-Bissau an opening to reclaim their standing in the group and restore the table to what it looked like before the fixtures were played.

Nigeria remains hopeful of qualification

With the group still tightly contested, Nigeria's path to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations now depends entirely on their performances in the final two matchdays in March 2027.

The Super Eagles will face Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in the reverse fixtures, and CAF's statement makes clear the stakes involved.

Both games are effectively a must-win for Nigeria, with the encounter against Guinea-Bissau, known as the Wild Dogs, carrying the most weight.

Nigeria, Madagascar, and Guinea-Bissau are all locked in a battle to secure the one remaining qualification spot in Group L, making any dropped points potentially fatal to Nigeria's chances.

Source: Legit.ng