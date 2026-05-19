The highest-paid QBs in NFL conversations continue to dominate headlines in 2026 as teams invest massive amounts of money in elite quarterbacks. Dak Prescott currently leads the pack with a record-breaking $60 million annual salary. Other stars like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes also rank among the NFL’s biggest earners.

NFL top earners (L to R): Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and Jordan Love. Photo: Mike Coppola, T Ludwig, G Fiume, Mike Carlson, Michael Owens/Getty Images (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Dak Prescott is currently the highest-paid QB in the NFL by annual average salary, earning about $60 million per year with the Dallas Cowboys.

by annual average salary, earning about $60 million per year with the Dallas Cowboys. Most of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks signed massive long-term extensions worth more than $200 million .

. Young quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love, and Brock Purdy have quickly secured lucrative contracts after impressive early-career performances.

have quickly secured lucrative contracts after impressive early-career performances. NFL quarterback salaries continue to rise due to increasing salary caps, franchise competition, and the growing importance of their role in modern football.

Who is the highest-paid QB in the NFL right now? Contracts and career highlights

In compiling this list of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, information was gathered from credible sources such as OverTheCap, Spotrac, and The Sporting News. The figures below are based on reported annual average salaries and publicly available contract details as of 2026.

NFL quarterback salaries can change rapidly due to new deals, contract extensions, restructures, and performance bonuses.

Name Team Annual average salary Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys $60 million Josh Allen Buffalo Bills $55 million Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals $55 million Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars $55 million Jordan Love Green Bay Packers $55 million Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers $53 million Jared Goff Detroit Lions $53 million Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers $52.5 million Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens $52 million Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles $51 million Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns $46 million Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs $45 million Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts $44 million Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams $40 million Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks $33.5 million

15. Sam Darnold ($33.5 million)

Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks during a practice ahead of Super Bowl LX at San Jose State University in San Jose, California. Photo: Eakin Howard

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Samuel Richard Darnold

: Samuel Richard Darnold Date of birth : 5 June 1997

: 5 June 1997 Place of birth : Dana Point, California, United States

: Dana Point, California, United States Current NFL team: Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold signed a contract with the Seattle Seahawks that averages around $33.5 million annually. Drafted third overall in 2018, Darnold began his career with the New York Jets before later playing for the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers.

Although his career started inconsistently, Darnold rebuilt his reputation as a capable starter and reliable veteran quarterback. His resurgence helped him secure another lucrative NFL contract.

14. Matthew Stafford ($40 million)

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : John Matthew Stafford

: John Matthew Stafford Date of birth : 7 February 1988

: 7 February 1988 Place of birth : Tampa, Florida, United States

: Tampa, Florida, United States Current NFL team: Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams worth approximately $40 million annually. Stafford was the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft and spent most of his career with the Detroit Lions before joining the Rams.

One of the NFL’s most productive passers, Stafford helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. He ranks among the league’s all-time leaders in passing yards and touchdown passes and is respected for his toughness and arm talent.

13. Daniel Jones ($44 million)

Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts looks on before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Todd Rosenberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Daniel Stephen Jones III

: Daniel Stephen Jones III Date of birth : 27 May 1997

: 27 May 1997 Place of birth : Charlotte, North Carolina, United States

: Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Current NFL team: Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones reportedly earns around $44 million annually under his current contract, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks. Jones was selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. He showed flashes of athleticism and mobility early in his career.

His most notable achievement came when he led the Giants to a playoff victory during the 2022 season. While his career has faced inconsistency and injuries, teams still value his physical tools and experience.

12. Patrick Mahomes ($45 million)

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Patrick Lavon Mahomes II

: Patrick Lavon Mahomes II Date of birth : 17 September 1995

: 17 September 1995 Place of birth : Tyler, Texas, United States

: Tyler, Texas, United States Current NFL team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a historic 10-year contract worth up to $450 million. His average annual salary is roughly $45 million. Drafted in 2017, Mahomes quickly became the NFL’s biggest superstar.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s creativity, arm talent, and ability to perform under pressure have made him the centrepiece of the Chiefs' dynasty. He has won multiple NFL MVP awards and Super Bowl titles while earning several Super Bowl MVP honours and is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation.

11. Deshaun Watson ($46 million)

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Derrick Deshaun Watson

: Derrick Deshaun Watson Date of birth : 14 September 1995

: 14 September 1995 Place of birth : Gainesville, Georgia, United States

: Gainesville, Georgia, United States Current NFL team: Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. His annual salary averages around $46 million.

Watson began his NFL career with the Houston Texans and quickly emerged as one of the league’s top quarterbacks due to his mobility and playmaking ability. He is a multiple-time Pro Bowler and previously led the NFL in passing yards. However, injuries and off-field controversies have significantly affected the later stages of his career.

10. Jalen Hurts ($51 million)

Jalen Hurts at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic Press Conference & Practice held at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jalen Alexander Hurts

: Jalen Alexander Hurts Date of birth : 7 August 1998

: 7 August 1998 Place of birth : Houston, Texas, United States

: Houston, Texas, United States Current NFL team: Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles worth about $51 million annually. He entered the NFL in 2020 and steadily developed into one of the league’s most complete quarterbacks.

He guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance and has earned Pro Bowl recognition. Hurts is particularly known for his rushing touchdowns and clutch performances in big games.

9. Lamar Jackson ($52 million)

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field after a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Justin K. Aller

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr.

: Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. Date of birth : 7 January 1997

: 7 January 1997 Place of birth : Pompano Beach, Florida, United States

: Pompano Beach, Florida, United States Current NFL team: Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, averaging $52 million annually. He was drafted in the first round in 2018 and revolutionised the quarterback position with his elite rushing ability.

A multiple-time MVP winner and Pro Bowler, Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens to several division titles and playoff appearances. He became the youngest unanimous NFL MVP in 2019.

8. Justin Herbert ($52.5 million)

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up before the 2025 NFL game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Justin Patrick Herbert

: Justin Patrick Herbert Date of birth : 10 March 1998

: 10 March 1998 Place of birth : Eugene, Oregon, United States

: Eugene, Oregon, United States Current NFL team: Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that averages $52.5 million per season. Drafted sixth overall in 2020, Herbert made an immediate impact by winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Herbert is known for his elite arm strength, high passing volume, and ability to make difficult throws. He has broken several NFL passing records for quarterbacks early in their careers and has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections.

7. Jared Goff ($53 million)

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jared Thomas Goff

: Jared Thomas Goff Date of birth : 14 October 1994

: 14 October 1994 Place of birth : Novato, California, United States

: Novato, California, United States Current NFL team: Detroit Lions

Jared Goff signed a four-year, $212 million extension with the Detroit Lions worth around $53 million annually. The first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Goff initially rose to prominence with the Los Angeles Rams, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance before being traded to Detroit.

In Detroit, Goff revitalised his career and helped transform the Lions into playoff contenders. He has earned multiple Pro Bowl honours and is recognised for his efficiency and strong command of the offence.

6. Brock Purdy ($53 million)

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Brock Richard Purdy

: Brock Richard Purdy Date of birth : 27 December 1999

: 27 December 1999 Place of birth : Queen Creek, Arizona, United States

: Queen Creek, Arizona, United States Current NFL team: San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, giving him an annual average salary of approximately $53 million. He entered the NFL as the final pick in the 2022 draft, famously earning the nickname "Mr Irrelevant".

He helped the 49ers reach deep playoff runs and a Super Bowl appearance while posting some of the league’s best passer ratings. Purdy’s rise from last draft pick to elite-paid quarterback is one of the NFL’s most remarkable stories.

5. Jordan Love ($55 million)

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after the 26-34 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Justin Edmonds

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jordan Alexander Love

: Jordan Alexander Love Date of birth : 2 November 1998

: 2 November 1998 Place of birth : Bakersfield, California, United States

: Bakersfield, California, United States Current NFL team: Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love agreed to a four-year, $220 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, averaging $55 million annually. The extension came after his breakout first season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.

Drafted in the first round in 2020, Love spent several seasons learning behind Aaron Rodgers before taking over as the Packers’ starter. He quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s rising stars by leading Green Bay to the playoffs and producing one of the league’s most efficient offences. His strong debut as a starter justified the Packers’ long-term investment.

4. Trevor Lawrence ($55 million)

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Photo: Megan Briggs

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William Trevor Lawrence

: William Trevor Lawrence Date of birth : 6 October 1999

: 6 October 1999 Place of birth : Knoxville, Tennessee, United States

: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States Current NFL team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars, earning an average salary of $55 million per year. Lawrence entered the NFL as the first overall pick in 2021 after a stellar college career at Clemson. He was viewed as one of the best quarterback prospects of his generation.

Since joining the Jaguars, Lawrence has helped lead the team back to the playoffs and earned a Pro Bowl selection. His combination of size, mobility, and arm talent has made him one of the league’s most promising young stars.

3. Joe Burrow ($55 million)

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on after losing to the Cleveland Browns 20-18 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Dylan Buell

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joseph Lee Burrow

: Joseph Lee Burrow Date of birth : 10 December 1996

: 10 December 1996 Place of birth : Ames, Iowa, United States

: Ames, Iowa, United States Current NFL team: Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow’s five-year, $275 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals averages $55 million annually. Selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow quickly became the centrepiece of Cincinnati’s resurgence.

Burrow has led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance and multiple playoff victories. He is also a comeback player of the year winner and has posted several elite passing seasons with top-tier efficiency.

2. Josh Allen ($55 million)

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass during warm-up before the NFL football divisional playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Photo: Logan Bowles

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joshua Patrick Allen

: Joshua Patrick Allen Date of birth : 21 May 1996

: 21 May 1996 Place of birth : Firebaugh, California, United States

: Firebaugh, California, United States Current NFL team: Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen signed a six-year, $330 million extension with the Buffalo Bills, carrying an annual average salary of roughly $55 million. His contract also includes one of the largest guaranteed amounts in NFL history.

Drafted seventh overall in 2018, Josh Allen developed into one of the NFL’s premier dual-threat quarterbacks. His career highlights include an NFL MVP award, several Pro Bowl appearances, multiple AFC East titles, and numerous playoff runs. Allen regularly ranks among league leaders in passing touchdowns and total offensive yards.

1. Dak Prescott ($60 million)

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott on the NFL Honors red carpet at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. Photo: Scott Strazzante

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rayne Dakota Prescott

: Rayne Dakota Prescott Date of birth : 29 July 1993

: 29 July 1993 Place of birth : Sulphur, Louisiana, United States

: Sulphur, Louisiana, United States Current NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, giving him an average annual salary of about $60 million, the highest among NFL quarterbacks in 2026. The deal reaffirmed Dallas’ commitment to Prescott as the face of the franchise.

Prescott entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2016. He won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and has led the Cowboys to multiple playoff appearances. Among his notable achievements are several Pro Bowl selections, multiple 4,000-yard passing seasons, and becoming one of the fastest quarterbacks in league history to reach major passing milestones.

Who is the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history?

Dak Prescott is currently the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. In late 2024, Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys that pays him an average of $60 million per year. This surpassed the previous high-water mark of $55 million held by players like Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence.

Is Brock Purdy the highest-paid QB?

While Brock Purdy is among the top earners, he is not currently the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Following his blockbuster five-year, $265 million extension signed in May 2025, Purdy earns an average of $53 million per year. This puts him in a tie for the 6th highest-paid quarterback in the league.

Which quarterback has the most guaranteed money?

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills leads the league in total guarantees. His contract, signed in March 2025, includes $250 million in total guaranteed money. He is followed closely by Deshaun Watson ($230 million fully guaranteed) and Dak Prescott ($229 million).

The highest-paid QBs in NFL rankings continue to reflect the growing value of elite quarterbacks in modern football. From Dak Prescott to Patrick Mahomes, these players have earned massive contracts through exceptional performances and leadership. As the league evolves, quarterback salaries are expected to rise even higher in the coming years.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of the highest-paid female footballers in the world. Some of the highest-earning female footballers include Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, and Keira Walsh.

Aitana Bonmatí of FC Barcelona Femení reportedly tops the list with a salary of about $1.1 million. Read on to discover the earnings of other top female footballers around the world.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng