Josh Allen's parents and siblings: Meet the quarterback's family

Joshua Allen is a professional football player from the United States. He is widely known as the Buffalo Bills quarterback in the NFL. Due to his career success and fame, many are curious about his family. Meet Josh Allen's parents and siblings and what they are up to.

Josh Allen during a game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida (L) and at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California (R). Photo: Rich Storry, Ben Jared (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joshua Allen played football in college for the Wyoming Cowboys. The NFL football player was later drafted by the Bills in 2018 and became one of the top quarterbacks. ESPN voted Josh the 2024 NFL's "biggest trash-talking quarterback". However, in another survey, the athlete was voted the "most overrated" quarterback.

Profile summary

Real name Joshua Patrick Allen Gender Female Date of birth 21 May 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Firebaugh, California, United States Current residence Orchard Park, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′ 5″ Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 237 Weight in kilograms 108 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lavonne Allen Father Joel Allen Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld School Firebaugh High School University Reedley College, University of Wyoming Profession Professional football player Net worth $14 million Instagram @joshallenqb X(Twitter) @JoshAllenQB

Who are Josh Allen's parents?

The American football player's parents are Joel and LaVonne Allen. His parents lived on a ranch the dad and his uncle owned in Firebaugh, California. The two tied the knot on 17 September 1988 and have been together for over three decades.

Josh's dad studied Agribusiness, while his mother studied Fashion Design and Merchandising. The athlete was inspired by watching his dad working on the farm. He told ESPN:

Seeing my dad wake up super early when the sun wasn't even out and then coming home when the sun was set, he worked his tail off to provide for our family and did a great job. He's the most selfless man I know, and I think if I'm half the man he is, I'll be all right in this world.

Josh's dad had great things to say about him as well:

He wasn't too concerned when he went to junior college. He knew there was going to be a big-time opportunity for him. He just needed a stage, and he got one.

Josh Allen's siblings

The American athlete has three siblings: one brother and two sisters. Here is a look at Josh Allen's siblings.

Nicala Madden

Nicala Madden at AT&T Stadium on 28 November 2019 (L) and in Morgan Hill, California, on 18 October 2020 (R). Photo: @nicalamadden on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nicala is Josh's elder sister. She is the Campaign Development Director for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Nicala is a licensed realtor working with Realty Concepts in California.

Nicala celebrates her birthday on 9 March. She studied at California State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with a minor in Sociology in 2015.

Nicala is married to Brayden Madden. The two got married in July 2021 and have a son named Kashtyn William, born in March 2023. According to her Instagram post, the couple is expecting their second baby boy in September. She lives with her family in Fresno, California, United States.

Jason Allen

Jason is Josh's younger brother. Although there is a one-year age difference, the two brothers have been close since they were kids, almost like twins.

Jason Allen attended Saddleback College, where he played baseball. He then studied agriculture, following in his father's footsteps. Jason Allen has been married to Delani Allen since April 2021 and has a daughter named Phoebe. According to People magazine, in November 2023, Josh was looking forward to meeting his niece, who had been born three months earlier.

Jason has a condition known as Kawasaki. He told Bill Today:

When I was a kid, my brother was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease. He was in the hospital for about a week and a half, two weeks.

Josh Allen's brother's disease led the athlete to contribute $200 for every touchdown during the season. His contribution went to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Jessie Rees Foundation in Fresno.

Makenna Allen

Makenna Allen in a graduation gown on 28 March 2022 (L) and in New Orleans, Louisiana, on 26 November 2021 (R). Photo: @kenna5_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Makenna is Josh Allen's youngest sibling. Her LinkedIn profile shows she is the Head Recruiter at D1 Training Cool Springs.

Makenna attended the University of Arizona between May 2019 and 2022. Like her father and older brother, she graduated with an Agricultural Business and Management degree.

According to her Instagram page, she cheers her talented brother on the field. She posted:

This season may not have ended how we wanted it to, but I am beyond proud of everything you have accomplished thus far, and I'm very excited to see what the future holds for you. I am so proud of you, brother. Love you.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback's younger sister has a dog named Zona, the silver Lab. She lives in Tucson, Arizona, United States.

FAQs

Who is Josh Allen? He is an American NFL professional football player. Who are Josh Allen's parents? The American football player's parents are Joel and LaVonne Allen. Does Josh Allen have siblings? He has three siblings: two sisters and one brother. Is Kyle Allen related to Josh Allen? The two are not related to each other. Does Josh Allen have a brother in the NFL? The football player is the only one in his family who plays in the NFL. What are Josh Allen's siblings' ages? The athlete's siblings' ages are unknown, apart from his brother Jason, who is 27 years old. Does Josh Allen have a brother? He has one brother named Jason Allen.

Josh Allen's parents are Joel and LaVonne Allen. The American professional football player has three siblings: two sisters and one brother. Unlike him, his family members prefer to lead a low-key lifestyle.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Steve Burton's net worth. Burton is an actor, writer, and director famous for his roles as Jason Morgan in General Hospital and Dylan McAvoy in The Young and the Restless. He was born on 28 June 1970 in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States, and currently resides in California, United States.

He made his acting debut in 1982 after appearing in the movie Hear No Evil as Plainclothesman and has since been featured in over 30 films and TV shows. What is Steve Burton's net worth? Discover how much the actor is worth here.

Source: Legit.ng