Afrobeats superstar Davido took to X to praise Peter Okoye's freshly released song, I Can't Look Away, describing it with just a few words that set social media buzzing

Mr P responded to Davido's post with a warm and playful reply, joking that the heavyweight endorsement had now made it even harder for anyone to scroll past the song without noticing it

Fans flooded the comment section with excitement, with many already calling for a remix featuring both artists on the track together

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, widely known as Mr P and one-half of the famous P-Square duo, has responded after Afrobeats star Davido shared his thoughts on his newly released track.

The song, titled I Can’t Look Away, was recently unveiled and has already begun to draw attention across social media.

Peter Okoye thanks Davido after he calls his new single ‘fire’, fans react with remix demands. Photo: peterpsquare/davido

Source: Instagram

The new single tells the story of a woman so captivating that men cannot take their eyes off her, a theme that blends smoothly with Mr P’s signature style.

Davido took to X on Sunday, June 7, 2026, to express his admiration for the single. He described the release as impressive and gave it a warm nod of approval.

“Can’t lie that new Mr P lowkey 🔥,” he wrote.

Hours later, Peter Okoye replied to Davido’s post, showing appreciation for the support.

He added a playful remark, suggesting that the singer’s endorsement has made it even more difficult for listeners to ignore the track.

“Appreciate it bro🤞🏾🙅🏽‍♂️🚀 Now you have made it even harder for people to look away 😂❤️🤝🏾 #ICantLookAway 🚀🔥🚀🔥” the post reads.

Check out Peter Okoye's response below:

Netizens react to Peter Okoye's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many music fans expressed excitement over the interaction, while others debated the language used in the post.

@jks_vibez:

“Davido no get respect for OG, him for say Can’t lie that new Mr P 🔥 What’s the lowkey for ?”

@tosinwayne93:

“I remember when he posted “cool it down” on his story when you first released that song. Bro been lowkey showing love since forever. He even wanted to reunite you and your brother on stage for his concert.”

@ObianujuMenkiti:

“Give us this Remix, Mr P. . U n David on a remix will bang. This is David's type of beat and the whole vibe will spread like wide fire...”

@Timsmall001:

“How far Mr P & Davido I can’t look away remix Davido got some mad verse”

@XFinder001:

“The way you de support other artists na God go take time bless you . See wertin you do for Carter Efe life, just take a look at that..”

Davido’s praise of Mr P’s ‘I Can’t Look Away’ sparks conversations as Peter Okoye responds humorously on social media. Photo: peterpsquare/davido

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye speaks out on 2027 elections

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Peter Okoye lamented the general situation of the country ahead of the upcoming elections.

The singer shared his deep concerns about the choices voters will make during the 2027 polls, noting that he has a right to judge people based on their choice of political candidates because choices have consequences.

The comment brought heavy criticism from several Nigerians who did not agree with his views, prompting him to respond to the critics by telling them to vote wisely or face the consequences.

Source: Legit.ng