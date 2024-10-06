Who is Lamar Jackson's girlfriend? Meet Jamie Taylor

Lamar Jackson is a professional gridiron player who plays for the Baltimore Ravens. Known for his lightning-fast speed, athleticism, and skill, the quarterback has become a pivotal asset to the Ravens and a favourite among the gridiron fans. But how much do you know about his romantic life? Learn more about Lamar Jackson's girlfriend, Jamie Taylor, including how they met.

Although the quarterback is best known for his football skills, recent news regarding his relationship status has thrust him into the limelight. The long-term relationship between Lamar and Jamie Taylor has fans speculating about his possible marital status and the identity of his daughter’s other parent.

Profile summary

Full name Jamie Taylor Gender Female Nationality American Ethnicity Black Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Relationship status Dating Partner Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. Children 1 Education Boynton Beach Community High School University of Louisville Profession Entrepreneur

Biography of Lamar Jackson's girlfriend, Jamie Taylor

Little is known about Lamar Jackson's girlfriend, Jamie Taylor. Like the American football player, she is a Florida native who attended Boyton Beach Community High School.

How old is Jamie Taylor?

Details of Jamie Taylor's date of birth remain unknown. However, Sporting News suggests that she is younger than her partner. In the report, she is believed to have been three grades younger than Jackson while studying together at Boyton Beach Community High School.

How did Jaime Taylor meet Lamar Jackson?

The couple met while attending Boyton Beach Community High School in Boynton Beach, Florida, in the United States. They later studied at the same college, the University of Louisville in Kentucky.

While the couple has not revealed details of their relationship timeline, a 2019 report by the Baltimore Ravens disclosed that they had dated for two years.

In an interview with the Baltimore Ravens, Taylor spoke on the frustration that comes with media coverage about them. In the interview, she admitted the NFL MVP's influence on her. She said:

He (Lamar Jackson) taught me how to handle criticism. I used to get mad when I read stuff. Then I would look at him, and he was fine. He says, 'Let them do the talking. You do not have to say anything. Just show them.'

According to Heavy, the football player's now-deleted viral comment on a photo posted on X (Twitter). The comment explaining the couple's offered a rare glimpse into their relationship. He said:

Harry Potter. I was (dressed as) Harry. I thought it was cool. My girl wanted (to do a Harry Potter theme). I had the coat on and felt like I was at the wizard’s place. It was dope.

The footballer who holds one of the records added:

I would not say I am (a fan of Harry Potter). I watched a couple of movies but it is pretty long. I get sleepy. I would be watching it for a good hour and then fall asleep. Then Harry Potter starts watching me.

Is Lamar Jackson married?

Although the famous NFL player has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Taylor, it remains unclear whether they are married. The couple's silence on the question leaves many speculating about their marital status.

Jamie Taylor and Lamar Jackson's children

Lamar Jackson became a father in 2021. In October of the same year, he shared Instagram photos of his daughter Milan, who he also calls Lani, dressed in a Pebbles costume from The Flintstones. Milan was born on 4 January 2021.

Although it is assumed that Jamie Taylor is Milan's mother, the couple has not publicly confirmed this. In January 2022, he celebrated his daughter's birthday by sharing her photos on his Instagram Stories without disclosing the identity of the child's mother.

FAQs

Who is Lamar Jackson with now? The American football player is in a relationship with his college sweetheart, Jaimie Taylor. Is Lamar Jackson married? The couple has not publicly shared any information suggesting that they are married. Does Lamar Jackson have kids? The Ravens' quarterback has one daughter. What is Lamar Jackson's daughter's name? The footballer's daughter is called Milan, who he calls Lani. When did Lamar Jackson have a baby? Jackson's daughter was born on 4 January 2021. How old is Lamar Jackson's daughter? Milan is three years old as of September 2024. Is Jamie Taylor the mother of Lamar Jackson's daughter? has not publicly confirmed if Jaimie is his daughter's mother.

Unlike most girlfriends of famous athletes, Lamar Jackson's girlfriend has successfully maintained a sense of anonymity, allowing her to pursue her passions and interests without the constant glare of the spotlight. Jamie Taylor attended the same high school as the Ravens' quarterback and later joined him at the University of Louisville, where the relationship is believed to have started.

