Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has reignited debate over the 1967 Israeli attack on the USS Liberty, urging a fresh investigation into the deadly incident

Speaking on the House floor during the 59th anniversary, Massie honoured survivors and questioned the official account that labelled the strike a “friendly fire” accident

His remarks come amid growing scrutiny of US-Israel relations, as critics highlight the attack as a symbol of an unequal alliance

On Monday, June 8, 2026, the United States marked the 59th anniversary of the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty, a US Navy ship struck during the Six-Day War in 1967.

The assault killed 34 service members and injured 171 others.

Congressman Thomas Massie calls for a new USS Liberty investigation as survivors demand closure. Photo credit: ThomasMassie/x/Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

To honour the occasion, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie delivered a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, joined by survivors of the attack.

Massie’s call for closure

Massie urged Congress to reopen the investigation into the incident, challenging the long-standing claim by Israel that the attack was a “friendly fire” accident. Survivors have consistently disputed this explanation, insisting the strike was deliberate.

“While they’re still alive, they need closure,” Massie said. “Let’s give them closure. Let’s have an investigation. Let’s pass a resolution honouring them. It’s long overdue. And then they can have their justice.”

See the video below:

Disputed accounts of the attack

The USS Liberty was stationed in international waters to monitor the conflict when Israeli jets opened fire, dropped napalm, and later torpedoed the vessel on June 8, 1967. Massie highlighted that visibility was clear and the American flag was flying, casting doubt on claims of misidentification.

He cited testimonies from senior US officials, including former Secretary of State Dean Rusk and General Thomas Hinman Moorer, who believed the attack was intentional. Ward Boston, a Navy official, later revealed in 2003 that investigators faced pressure to rule the incident as mistaken identity. However, a CIA assessment released in 2006 concluded Israeli pilots “failed to identify” the ship as American.

Political context and US-Israel relations

Massie’s remarks come amid growing opposition to unconditional US aid to Israel, especially in light of ongoing wars in Gaza and Iran. Critics argue that the USS Liberty incident exemplifies a one-sided alliance that undermines Washington’s interests.

Massie, who lost his primary election last month to a challenger backed by President Donald Trump and pro-Israel groups, has consistently opposed deeper military integration with Israel and questioned the legitimacy of the US-Israeli partnership.

Divided opinions in Congress

While Massie’s speech represented a rare congressional acknowledgement of unresolved questions surrounding the USS Liberty, not all lawmakers agreed. Congressman Dan Crenshaw criticised Massie’s stance, writing on X: “The USS Liberty incident is a tragic one, but it’s an incident with a clear conclusion if one uses any objective analysis of the facts.”

The attack occurred during Israel’s Six-Day War against neighbouring Arab states, after which Israel seized the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza, and Syria’s Golan Heights. The incident remains one of the most controversial episodes in US-Israel relations, with survivors and supporters continuing to demand recognition and justice.

Thomas Massie challenges “friendly fire” claim in USS Liberty incident. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Netanyahu and Trump clash over Iran war

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly pushed for a coordinated call urging Iranians to take to the streets against their government last week.

According to two US officials and an Israeli source, Netanyahu believed the timing was right after Israeli strikes killed senior Iranian figures, including Ali Larijani, Iran’s national security chief, and Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij militia.

Source: Legit.ng