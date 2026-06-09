Nigerian singer Peter Okoye recently released a new single titled I Can't Look Away which is already making massive waves across various social media platforms

Media personality Do2dtun sparked an exciting conversation online after urging Davido to bring American music icon Chris Brown on board for a remix of the trending song

The talented P-Square brother caught the attention of excited fans when he finally responded to the suggestions

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P and one half of the celebrated P-Square duo, has responded after fans on X (formerly Twitter) began calling for a remix of his new track, I Can't Look Away, with Afrobeats singer Davido and American star Chris Brown.

The song, I Can’t Look Away, was released recently and has already been making waves online.

On Sunday evening, Davido dropped a comment about the track, describing it as “lowkey fire”.

Peter Okoye replied with gratitude, joking that Davido’s words had made the song even harder for people to ignore.

Fans call for Davido, Chris Brown remix of Peter Okoye’s “I Can’t Look Away” as Mr P responds. Photo: peterpsquare/davido/chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Calls for a remix quickly followed, with many fans urging Mr P to bring Davido and Chris Brown on board.

One particular suggestion caught Peter Okoye's attention when media personality Do2dtun joined the conversation on Monday, June 8.

He encouraged Davido to team up with his friend Chris Brown for a remix of the track.

Do2dtun wrote:

“If Davido wan finish work, he should just summon Chris Brown to enter this @PeterPsquare ‘I can’t look away’ song and do a remix … it’s over!

It’s a jam Chris will easily nail: it should now have a full on dance routine and video… [expletive]!

Imagination wan finish me but it’s possible.”

Peter Okoye responded to the post with a string of hammer emojis, signalling that he was open to the idea.

The Afrobeats singer wrote:

“🔨🛠️⚒️🔧🪚⛏️”

Check out Peter Okoye's post below:

Reactions trail calls for Peter Okoye's song remix

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans expressed excitement at the thought of the international remix.

@Kassychap:

“Brother. Keep setting standards. Let them wag their tongue till it gets swallowed into their envious gullets. They hate the music? They listen to it still. Facts!Either way it's a win win for us your fans. I like that you're naturally "nti-ike" too. Cus you must keep winning!”

@deewarn:

“omor ...fantasy wan kill me ...This would be madder than maddest”

@tech_nified:

“Mr. P abeg... Bring Chris Brown on this song for the remix. Please and please. This music is the highlight of 2026 already.”

@SileOrlando:

“Mr P, you get this one right done, yea. Invest more on this by adding a remix with CB to get more view, lobatan”

@Lukelvzbaby1:

“Now you have got me thinking... Davido + Chris Brown on the remix, Peter on the original, proper choreography, and a clean video? Yeah, that one would cause serious problems 😎🔥”

Singer Peter Okoye drops hints about a possible song collaboration as Nigerians beg him to feature global superstars Davido and Chris Brown. Photo: peterpsquare/davido/chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye respond after Anita Okoye supports his song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anita Okoye showed support for her former husband's twin brother and his latest song on social media.

Paul Okoye's ex-wife posted a clip from Peter's music video on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, while declaring it a summer anthem.

Peter Okoye responded, expressing his love and appreciation for his twin brother's ex-wife in the comment section of her post.

Source: Legit.ng