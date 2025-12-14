Cole Tucker's net worth and new life with Vanessa Hudgens

Cole Tucker’s net worth is alleged to range between $3 million and $4 million. He built most of his income through his professional baseball career, which spanned several years in Major League Baseball. Beyond sports, he became a media favourite due to his relationship with American actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens.

Cole Tucker poses for a photo as he holds a baseball bat (L). The former baseball player embraces his wife after a baseball game (R). Photo: @cotuck on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Cole Tucker’s net worth is allegedly between $3 million and $4 million, with his MLB career earnings believed to be his significant income source .

. He played in the MLB from 2019, when he was drafted, until 2024, when he retired. Tucker played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies , and Los Angeles Angels .

, and . The former baseball player married actress Vanessa Hudgens in December 2023, and together, they share two children.

Profile summary

Full name Cole Bryson Tucker Gender Male Date of birth 3 July 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, United States Current resident Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 200 Weight in kilograms 91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Erin Tucker Father Jackie Tucker Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Vanessa Hudgens Children 2 School Mountain Pointe High School Profession Former professional baseball player Net worth $3 million–$5 million Instagram @cotuck

Cole Tucker’s net worth: a look at how he made his wealth

According to Life and Style, former baseball player Cole Tucker has an alleged net worth of between $3 million and $4 million. The majority of his wealth comes from his MLB contracts, with supplemental income from sponsorships and endorsements.

Five facts about Cole Tucker. Photo: @cotuck on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much does Cole Tucker make a year?

Since retiring from professional baseball, Cole Tucker’s current annual income remains undisclosed. However, during his active years in the MLB, his earnings were public and shaped by contract agreements with the teams he represented. Below is a breakdown of his yearly salaries during his Major League Baseball career, spanning from 2019 to 2024.

Year MLB team Annual salary 2019 Pittsburgh Pirates $555,000 2020 Pittsburgh Pirates $577,500 2021 Pittsburgh Pirates $570,500 2022 Pittsburgh Pirates $715,000 2023 Colorado Rockies $720,000 2024 Los Angeles Angels $740,000

Cole Tucker’s car collection

The former baseball player has a notable love for luxury cars, and together with his wife, Vanessa Hudgens, they reportedly own an impressive collection. Below is a list of vehicles he is believed to own:

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

Ferrari 488 Spider

Bentley Continental GT

Tesla Model S

Audi A7

Audi S5 Convertible

Porsche 718 Cayman

Range Rover Sport

Mercedes E350

Cole Tucker’s background and early life

Cole Tucker in action in a past baseball game. Photo: @cotuck on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Vanessa Hudgens’ husband is 29 years old as of 2025. His date of birth is 3 July 1996, and his zodiac sign is Cancer. Tucker was born in Phoenix, Arizona, United States, to parents Erin and Jackie Tucker.

He was raised alongside two brothers: Carson, who is also a professional baseball player, and Quinn, a professional filmmaker and concert photographer.

Tucker attended Mountain Pointe High School, where he developed his athletic talent and passion for baseball. Although he committed to the University of Arizona, he was drafted straight out of high school and therefore did not pursue college baseball.

He is an American national of mixed ethnicity and is currently based in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Cole Tucker’s MLB journey from draft pick to retirement

Cole Tucker represents his team in different baseball games. Photo: @cotuck on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cole Tucker was drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates as the 24th overall pick. He progressed through the minor leagues and made his MLB debut on 20 April 2019, marking the start of his approximately six-year career in the MLB.

During his time with the Pirates, he played both shortstop and outfield and was valued for his speed, defence, and athletic range. After leaving Pittsburgh, he spent time with the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Angels on minor-league contracts before ultimately stepping away from professional baseball in 2024.

Inside Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s relationship

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens walk down the aisle. Photo: @cotuck on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Spring Breakers actress and Cole Tucker first sparked dating rumours in 2020 when the two were spotted having a nice time in Los Angeles. A few months later, they put the speculations to rest when they went Instagram official on 14 February 2021.

Having made their relationship public, Cole Tucker talked about Vanessa for the first time during an MLB spring training interview, saying that she was awesome and cool, and he loved her. In April 2021, Vanessa Hudgens revealed to Entertainment Tonight that they first met on a Zoom meditation meeting.

The actress revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that she made the move first. She said:

If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend a baseball game (L). The couple enjoys a night out (R). Photo: @cotuck on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The former baseball player and the Hollywood actress have not been shy about publicly showing their relationship. Together, they have graced red carpet events, gone on vacations, and shared their best moments on social media. On 9 February 2023, they took their relationship to another level, announcing their engagement.

On 2 December 2023, the couple tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico, at the Azulik City of Arts. The two exchanged personalised vows, and the actress talked to Vogue about the vows, saying:

Writing my own vows was important to me. I would also say to everyone: Write your own vows and read them. It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love, proclaiming your love. It’s just beautiful. I loved it.

Does Cole Tucker have a child?

Cole Tucker and his wife, Vanessa Hudgens, celebrate a new year. Photo: @cotuck on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The former baseball player is a father of two. He welcomed his first child with his wife, Vanessa Hudgens, in July 2024, and their second child came in November 2025. Even though Tucker and Vanessa are public figures, they have kept their children’s identities private, and neither their names nor genders are known.

FAQs

What is Cole Tucker's age? He was born on 3 July 1996, making him 29 years old as of 2025. Where does Cole Tucker come from? His hometown is Phoenix, Arizona, in the United States. What is Cole Tucker's ethnicity? He is of mixed ethnicity. His father is African-American, and his mother is white. Is Cole Tucker still playing baseball? He retired from professional baseball in 2024 after a stint with the Los Angeles Angels. Why did Cole Tucker retire? After the end of his contract with the Los Angeles Angels, a new contract did not materialise, and he left camp, converting his role into a guest instructor. How much is Cole Tucker worth? The former baseball player has an alleged net worth of between $3 million and $4 million. Earnings from his MLB career are his major income source. How did Vanessa Hudgens meet Cole Tucker? They first met during a Zoom meditation class in 2020. She saw him on the call, looked him up on Instagram, and sent him a message the next day. When was Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens’ wedding? The couple got married on 2 December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. Do Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens have children? They have two children whose identities have not been revealed. The first was born in July 2024, and the second came in November 2025. What is Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens' age gap? The former MLB player is eight years younger than his wife. The actress was born on 14 December 1988.

Cole Tucker’s net worth reflects a six-year MLB career shaped by athletic talent, contract earnings, and brand recognition. While his exact income after retirement is unknown, his wealth is alleged to be in millions of dollars. He continues to attract public interest through his life with actress Vanessa Hudgens and his legacy in baseball.

Legit.ng recently published Ashanti’s net worth. As a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter with numerous accolades, including eight Billboard Awards, two American Music Awards, and two Soul Train Awards, her achievements continue to inspire global admiration. Her long-standing presence in entertainment has led many to question her financial status.

Ashanti’s music career has earned her both fame and wealth, with her net worth reportedly standing at around $5 million. Her income is believed to come from record sales, real estate ventures, and lucrative brand endorsements. Read her full biography to discover more about her life, career milestones, and overall financial journey.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng