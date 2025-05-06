Top 12 best left-handed quarterbacks who are rare but remarkable

Left-handed quarterbacks are rare in the NFL, yet they have delivered some of the league's most remarkable performances. Few lefties have reached superstar status, but their impact remains undeniable. Steve Young, Ken Stabler, and Boomer Esiason lead this exclusive group of left-handed quarterbacks based on career passing yards and championships.

Boomer Esiason (L), Steve Young (C), Mark Brunell (R) are among the most famous left-handed quarterbacks. Photo: Al Pereira, JOHN G. MABANGLO (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Best left-handed quarterbacks

In compiling the list of the best left-handed quarterbacks, we used recorded statistics and achievements as of 2025, acknowledging that rankings may evolve as active players continue their careers. The rankings were based on career passing yards and championships won. This list was crafted with data from trusted sources, including NFL, Deseret, and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rank Player name Career passing yards 1 Boomer Esiason 37,920 2 Steve Young 33,124 3 Mark Brunell 32,072 4 Ken Stabler 27,938 5 Michael Vick 22,464 6 Lamar Jackson 20,059 7 Jim Zorn 21,115 8 Dillon Gabriel 18,722 9 Scott Mitchell 15,692 10 Frankie Albert 10,795 11 Bobby Douglass 6,493 12 Tim Tebow 2,422

12. Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow looks on during Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on 30 July 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: James Gilbert

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 14 August 1987

14 August 1987 Age : 37

: 37 Place of birth: Makati, Philippines

Makati, Philippines Teams played for: Denver Broncos, New York Jets

Denver Broncos, New York Jets Years played: 2010–2012

2010–2012 Career passing yards: 2,422

Tim Tebow played three NFL seasons, primarily with the Broncos. He passed for 2,422 yards and 17 touchdowns, leading Denver to a playoff victory in the 2011 season. Tebow was known for his leadership and clutch performances.

After his NFL career, he pursued professional baseball and broadcasting. Tebow remains a prominent figure in sports media and motivational speaking.

11. Bobby Douglass

Bobby Douglass drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game on 17 November 1974 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Focus on Sport (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 22 June 1947

22 June 1947 Age : 77

: 77 Place of birth: Manhattan, Kansas, U.S.

Manhattan, Kansas, U.S. Teams played for: Chicago Bears, San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears, San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers Years played: 1969–1978

1969–1978 Career passing yards: 6,493

Bobby Douglass was among the , known for his rushing ability as a quarterback. He passed for 6,493 yards and rushed for 2,654 yards, including a then-record 968 rushing yards in 1972.

After his football career, he briefly played minor-league baseball. Douglass's rushing records stood for decades, highlighting his unique skill set for the era.

10. Frankie Albert

Frankie Albert of the San Francisco 49ers poses in uniform. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 27 January 1920

: 27 January 1920 Age : Deceased (passed away in 2002)

: Deceased (passed away in 2002) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Teams played for: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Years played : 1946–1952

: 1946–1952 Career passing yards: 10,795

Frankie Albert was the first quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. He passed for 10,795 yards and 115 touchdowns over seven seasons. Albert was known for inventing the bootleg play and was named AAFC MVP in 1948.

After retiring as a player, he served as head coach for the 49ers from 1956 to 1958. Albert was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his collegiate achievements at Stanford.

9. Scott Mitchell

Scott Mitchell looking on from the sidelines during the game against the Cleveland Browns at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Tom Pidgeon

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 2 January 1968

2 January 1968 Age: 57

57 Place of birth: Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.

Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. Teams played for: Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals Years played : 1990–2001

: 1990–2001 Career passing yards: 15,692

Scott Mitchell played 12 NFL seasons, most notably with the Detroit Lions. The quarterback threw for 15,692 yards and 95 touchdowns. Mitchell's best season came in 1995 when he passed for 4,338 yards and 32 touchdowns. After retiring, Mitchell pursued a career in broadcasting and coaching.

8. Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on 16 November 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo: John Fisher

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28 December 2000

28 December 2000 Age : 24 years old (as of April 2025)

: 24 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Mililani, Hawaii, U.S.

Mililani, Hawaii, U.S. Teams played for: Cleveland Browns (drafted in 2025)

Cleveland Browns (drafted in 2025) Years played: 2025–present (NFL)

2025–present (NFL) Career passing yards: 18,722 (college)

Dillon Gabriel was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He played college football at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon, amassing 18,722 passing yards and 155 touchdowns.

Gabriel holds the FBS record for most career touchdowns responsible for, with 190. He was a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist and earned multiple conference honours during his college career.

7. Jim Zorn

Jim Zorn warms up on the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on 4 December 1977 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: George Gojkovich

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 10 May 1953

10 May 1953 Age : 71

: 71 Place of birth: Whittier, California, U.S.

Whittier, California, U.S. Teams played for: Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Years played: 1976–1987

1976–1987 Career passing yards: 21,115

Jim Zorn, known for his 21,115 career passing yards and 111 touchdowns, was a key figure in the development of the NFL passing game. The athlete played for the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team and is one of the most famous left-handed quarterbacks.

After retiring, Jim Zorn transitioned into coaching, including a stint as head coach for the Washington Redskins. Zorn also served as a quarterbacks coach for several NFL teams.

6. Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson celebrates throwing a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on 22 September 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Ron Jenkins

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 7 January 1997

7 January 1997 Age: 28 years old (as of April 2025)

28 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth: Pompano Beach, Florida, U.S.

Pompano Beach, Florida, U.S. Teams played for: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Years played: 2018–present

2018–present Career passing yards: 20,059

Lamar Jackson is among the current left-handed NFL players known for dynamic playmaking. The quarterback has played for the Baltimore Ravens since 2018. He has passed for 20,059 yards and 166 touchdowns. Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP award twice, in 2019 and 2023.

Jackson holds the NFL record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback, with 6,173 yards. Jackson has been selected to four Pro Bowls and named First-team All-Pro three times.

5. Michael Vick

Michael Vick attempts a pass during a celebrity flag football game at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on 9 February 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ian Maule

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 26 June 1980

26 June 1980 Age: 44

44 Place of birth: Newport News, Virginia, U.S.

Newport News, Virginia, U.S. Teams played for: Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers

Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers Years played: 2001–2015

2001–2015 Career passing yards: 22,464

Michael Vick revolutionised the quarterback position with his dual-threat capabilities. The athlete passed for 22,464 yards and rushed for 6,109 yards, the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

Vick was a four-time Pro Bowl selection. After serving a suspension, he returned to the NFL and earned the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2010.

4. Ken Stabler

Ken Stabler drops back to pass against the Baltimore Colts during an NFL football game on 28 October 1973 at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25 December 1945

25 December 1945 Age: Deceased (passed away in 2015)

Deceased (passed away in 2015) Place of birth : Foley, Alabama, U.S.

: Foley, Alabama, U.S. Teams played for : Oakland Raiders, Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints

: Oakland Raiders, Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints Years played: 1970–1984

1970–1984 Career passing yards: 27,938

27,938 Championships won: 1 (Super Bowl XI)

Ken Stabler played 15 NFL seasons, primarily with the Raiders. He passed for 27,938 yards and 194 touchdowns, leading Oakland to a victory in Super Bowl XI. Stabler was named NFL MVP in 1974 and selected to four Pro Bowls.

Stabler’s career continues to influence future generations of famous left-handed quarterbacks. He led the league in passing touchdowns twice and was known for his clutch performances. In 2016, Stabler was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3. Mark Brunell

Mark Brunell looks to pass as he runs with the football against the Cleveland Browns during a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on 19 December 1999 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: George Gojkovich

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 17 September 1970

17 September 1970 Age : 54

: 54 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Los Angeles, California, U.S. Teams played for: Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets

Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets Years played: 1993–2011

1993–2011 Career passing yards: 32,072

32,072 Championships won: 1 (Super Bowl XLIV)

Mark Brunell, another of the most famous left-handed quarterbacks of all time, played for 19 seasons in the NFL. With 32,072 passing yards and 184 touchdowns, he remains a prominent figure among left-handed quarterbacks of all time.

He won Super Bowl XLIV as a backup with the Saints. After retiring, Brunell became the quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions, contributing to the development of quarterback Jared Goff. He was a key contributor to the Jacksonville Jaguars and remains one of the best left-handed quarterbacks to play in the NFL.

2. Steve Young

Steve Young during the National Football Conference West game against the St. Louis Rams on 26 November 1995 at 3Com Park, San Francisco, California, United States. Photo: Otto Greule Jr

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 11 October 1961

11 October 1961 Age : 63

: 63 Place of birth : Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S.

: Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. Teams played for: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers Years played : 1985–1999

: 1985–1999 Career passing yards: 33,124

33,124 Championships won: 3 (Super Bowls XXIII, XXIV, XXIX)

Steve Young, regarded as one of the best left-handed quarterbacks ever, led the San Francisco 49ers to victory in Super Bowl XXIX. He passed for 33,124 yards and 232 touchdowns over his career, cementing his place among the left-handed quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl.

His career includes multiple MVP awards and a remarkable passer rating, solidifying his legacy as one of the most famous left-handed quarterbacks of all time. Steve Young’s impressive statistics and leadership set him apart as one of the best left-handed quarterbacks in history.

1. Boomer Esiason

Boomer Esiason drops back to pass against the Cleveland Browns at Municipal Stadium on 30 October 1988 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Ron Vesely

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 17 April 1961

17 April 1961 Age : 63 (as of March 2025)

: 63 (as of March 2025) Place of birth: East Islip, New York, U.S.

East Islip, New York, U.S. Teams played for: Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals Years played: 1984–1997

1984–1997 Career passing yards: 37,920

Boomer Esiason played 14 NFL seasons, primarily with the Bengals. He threw for 37,920 yards and 247 touchdowns, leading the league in passing yards in 1988. That same year, he earned the NFL MVP award and led Cincinnati to Super Bowl XXIII, where they narrowly lost to the 49ers.

He holds several National Football League records for left-handed quarterbacks, including most touchdown passes and passing yards. Though Esiason never won a Super Bowl, he led the Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl XXIII. He remains an iconic figure among left-handed quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl, even if he did not capture the title himself.

Is Josh Allen right or left-handed?

Josh Allen is right-handed. He plays quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and is known for his powerful throwing arm.

Is Dillon Gabriel left-handed?

Dillon Gabriel is left-handed. He is among the current left-handed players playing for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League.

Is Lamar Jackson left-handed?

Lamar Jackson is right-handed. The American professional football quarterback plays for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League.

Who is the best left-handed quarterback to win the Super Bowl?

Steve Young is the best left-handed quarterback to win the Super Bowl. He led the San Francisco 49ers to victory in Super Bowl XXIX and earned MVP honours.

The legacy of left-handed quarterbacks in the NFL is rich with talent and achievement. From the innovative play of Steve Young to the dynamic skills of Lamar Jackson, left-handed quarterbacks have proven their worth at the highest levels.

