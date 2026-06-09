House of Representatives urged the service chiefs appointed by President Bola Tinubu to step down if insecurity persists in Nigeria

Federal lawmakers demanded aggressive security strategy from President Tinubu's administration to combat banditry and terrorism

House summoned the national security adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu over escalating insecurity and public safety concerns

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has urged the service chiefs to honourably resign if the insecurity in Nigeria persists and public confidence in government efforts is not restored within a clearly defined timeframe.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria’s service chiefs, who were appointed by President Bola Tinubu, serve as the principal heads of the nation’s armed forces. They include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Undiendeye.

House of Representatives urges Nigeria’s service chiefs to resign if insecurity persists and public confidence is not restored within a set timeframe. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

As reported on Tuesday, June 9, by Vanguard, the federal lawmakers urged President Tinubu to come up with a comprehensive and aggressive security strategy to flush out bandits, terrorists and kidnappers from their hideouts in Nigeria.

The call followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Ibe Osonwa, who represents the Arochukwu/Ohafia constituency of Abia state, during plenary on Tuesday, June 9.

The motion is titled, “A Call for Immediate Executive Action on the Surge in Banditry, the Daily Abduction of Schoolchildren and the Perilous Security Situation in Nigerian Schools and Places of Worship.”

He expressed concern over the escalating wave of kidnappings, banditry, terrorism and attacks on vulnerable communities nationwide.

The lawmaker also painted a grim picture of the economic consequences of insecurity, stating that “many businesses have shut down, farming communities have been deserted and families plunged into poverty.”

Following deliberations, the House condemned in “the strongest possible terms” the continued banditry, mass abductions and attacks on schools and churches across Nigeria.

House of Representatives summons NSA Nuhu Ribadu over growing insecurity in Nigeria. Photo credit: @NuhuRibadu

Source: Twitter

Insecurity in Nigeria: Reps summon Ribadu

In the same vein, according to The Cable, the House of Representatives has summoned the service chiefs and Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), to appear before the parliament over insecurity in Nigeria.

Also, the House asked President Tinubu to immediately deploy forest guards nationwide to replicate the intervention in Oyo state after the abduction of Ogbomoso schoolchildren and teachers.

The victims were kidnapped on Friday, May 15, after assailants attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School in Ogbomoso, all located in Oriire local government area (LGA).

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:

Plateau gunmen kill women, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 13 persons, including three pregnant women, were killed in an attack in Ngbra Zongo in the Kwall District of Bassa LGA of Plateau state, days after several residents were killed in neighbouring Barkin Ladi.

Residents said the attackers invaded the community around midnight while people were asleep, opening fire on homes and forcing many villagers to flee into surrounding bushes.

Source: Legit.ng