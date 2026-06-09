Nigeria faces a worsening cooking gas crisis, forcing households to revert to charcoal and firewood

Prices of LPG have surged past N2,400 per kilogramme, straining household budgets amid economic hardship

Industry experts warn of escalating hardships if supply issues and hoarding aren't addressed by the government

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s cooking gas crisis is worsening, with fresh scarcity driving prices sharply higher across Lagos, Abuja and several other states, forcing many households to abandon Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for charcoal and firewood.

Retailers and marketers say the situation remains dire despite the arrival of new LPG shipments into the country, warning that prices may continue rising if urgent government intervention fails to materialise.

Nigerians pay a heavy price for cooking gas scarcity nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

In many neighbourhood retail outlets, cooking gas now sells for as much as N2,400 per kilogramme, leaving consumers struggling with soaring energy costs amid worsening economic hardship.

Retailers struggle as supply dries up

The Chairman of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers Association of Nigeria, Ayobami Olarinoye, said retailers were still battling severe shortages despite a slight improvement in supply following the arrival of an LPG vessel in late May.

According to him, many plant operators either lack sufficient products or prefer to sell directly to end users, making it difficult for retailers to restock.

“The cooking gas situation remains almost the same. Supply improved slightly after a shipment arrived in late May, but prices remain very high,” he said.

Olarinoye also disclosed that another LPG cargo arrived on June 3, but alleged that the product was reserved mainly for the company’s retail outlets instead of being distributed to independent marketers, according to a report by Punch.

He explained that access to products has become increasingly difficult in recent weeks, with only a few gas plants having stock available for retailers.

“Out of every 10 plants, only one or two have products to sell to retailers. Many prefer to sell directly to consumers,” he added.

Prices surge beyond N2,000/kg

The scarcity has triggered a sharp increase in prices nationwide.

A survey showed that while some filling stations still sold gas between N1,650 and N1,700 per kilogramme, several neighbourhood retailers charged between N2,200 and N2,400 per kilogramme due to transportation and operating costs.

An Ibadan-based retailer, Opeyemi Olaire, blamed the high prices on logistics expenses.

“If I buy gas at N1,700 and spend heavily on transportation, there is no way I can sell cheaply,” the retailer explained.

Nigerians return to charcoal, firewood

As prices continue to climb, many Nigerians say they can no longer afford cooking gas.

A Lagos resident, Desire Billy, lamented that LPG had become too expensive for average households.

“It has gotten to the point where you buy gas and avoid cooking foods that consume too much energy. Coal pots are gradually returning to kitchens,” she said.

In Ilorin, Kwara State, residents said they had completely switched to charcoal because of the rising cost of LPG.

“The price is unbearable. We have stopped using gas entirely,” a resident, Kemisola Nitta, said.

Marketers warn of more hardship

Industry players warned that the crisis could worsen if authorities fail to address supply bottlenecks and alleged hoarding by terminal operators.

Marketers also expressed concerns that some locally produced LPG is being exported to neighbouring countries for foreign exchange earnings instead of being supplied to the domestic market.

Cooking gas prices skyrocket beyond N200,000 per kilogram as scarcity bites. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers said the rising cost of LPG was already causing severe hardship for households, food vendors and small businesses across the country.

The association warned that continued scarcity and soaring prices could reverse years of progress made in promoting clean cooking energy in Nigeria.

Cooking gas dealers release fresh prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians are facing fresh pressure on household budgets as cooking gas prices continue to rise across major cities, with some consumers now paying as much as N2,000 per kilogram amid growing supply shortages and rising operational costs.

A market survey conducted on Monday, May 25, 2026, showed significant increases in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, across parts of Lagos, Ogun, Abuja, and other states.

The latest hikes have sparked concerns among consumers and industry stakeholders, many of whom fear that the situation could deteriorate further if urgent measures are not taken.

Source: Legit.ng