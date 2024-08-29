Who are Patrick Mahomes' siblings? Meet the star's family

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most names in the NFL, playing as a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. He came into the limelight in 2017 when he debuted in the NFL and has had an impressive career with the Kansas City Chiefs for about seven years. Beyond his football career, many have been curious about his life off the field, especially his family. Who are Patrick Mahomes’ siblings?

Patrick Mahomes participates in Sirius XM's NFL Radio Town Hall (L). He attends the 2024 TIME100 Gala (R). Photo: Fernando Leon, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes’ excellence in American football has earned him global fame. He has been in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs for approximately seven years and has made significant achievements. While his career is known by many, Patrick Mahomes’ siblings are less known. Who are they, how are they related, and what are they up to?

Full name Patrick Lavon Mahomes II Gender Male Date of birth 17 September 1995 Age 25 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Tyler, Texas, United States Current residence Tyler, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 225 Weight in kilograms 102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Randi Martin Father Patrick Lavon Mahomes Siblings 4 Marital status Married Spouse Brittany Lynne Mahomes Children 2 School Whitehouse High School College Texas Tech University Profession American football quarterback Instagram @patrickmahomes X (Twitter) @Patrickmahomes Facebook

Who is Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes is the son of Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin. He is the former couple’s eldest child, born on 17 September 1995, and is 25 years old as of August 2024.

Patrick attended Whitehouse High School before playing college football at Texas Tech University. He currently plays quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL).

Patrick Mahomes’ father, Pat, is a former professional baseball player. His mother, Randi, is reportedly an event planner at Hollytree Country Club and runs her website, QB Producer. Although Patrick Mahomes’ parents divorced in 2006, Randi and Pat remain committed to supporting their children’s dreams and ambitions.

Patrick Mahomes’ siblings

How many siblings does Patrick Mahomes have? The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback has four siblings. He is the most popular person in their family. Here is a look at Patrick Mahomes’ two brothers and two sisters.

1. Jackson Mahomes

Jackson Mahomes on the sidelines before an NFL football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo: Scott Winters

Source: Getty Images

Jackson Mahomes was born on 15 May 2000 to his parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin. Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother is a social media personality and is not into sports like his older brother and father. He boasts a considerable audience across social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, where he shares his lifestyle, dance routines, and support for his older brother’s football career.

In May 2023, he hit the headlines after he was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery. However, he was later released on bond, and the charges were dropped in January 2024.

Jackson shares a close bond with his brother, Patrick, and was even the best man at his wedding. In his first YouTube video in May 2020, Patrick revealed his tight bond with his big brother, saying:

It’s just like being related to anybody else. He’s a cool person, like, we’re super close. We have a great relationship, so I think that’s pretty cool.

2. Graham Walker

Graham Walker attends a graduation event with his younger sister (L). Graham walks during a college football game (R). Photo: @_itsinstagraham on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Graham Walker is perhaps the least-known sibling of American footballer Patrick Mahomes. He is Pat Mahomes’ son from an unknown relationship, and it is unknown when he was born. Like his half-brother Patrick, Graham plays American football but keeps low-key and is not as popular as Patrick.

Graham for the Rice Owls as a wide receiver and previously played for the Brown Bears. He was interested in a political career but later changed his mind and pursued a football career. In an interview with FOX4 in January 2024, Pat Mahomes talked about Graham Walker, saying:

He is a little bit more laid back than the others. He stays away from the spotlight and goes out and grinds and works, but he is a very impressive young man.

3. Mia Randall

Mia Randall playing tennis (L). The young athlete attends a basketball event in Kansas City (R). Photo: @miabliss15 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mia Randall is Patrick Mahomes’ half-sister born from Randi Martin’s relationship after divorcing Pat. Mia was reportedly born in July 2011 and is 13 years old as of 2024. Like Patrick’s other siblings, she is close to him and occasionally shows up alongside her mother to cheer on her older brother in Chiefs’ games.

She is reportedly into sports and plays multiple games, including tennis, golf, basketball, volleyball, and softball. In an interview with People, Randi disclosed about Mia and Patrick’s relationship. She said:

Patrick is always keeping tabs on what Mia's doing, both him and Brittany. It's a fun relationship for them to have, and being that I was so nervous they wouldn't know each other, I can say now that they know each other.

4. Zoe Mahomes

Zoe Mahomes on her first day at school (L). She takes a picture with friends at a football event (R). Photo: @zoemahomes on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Zoe Mahomes? She is Patrick’s second half-sister, born in 2015 from Pat’s relationship with Anika Cooper. Zoe also loves sports and identifies as an athlete on her Instagram page. She is an amateur .

FAQs

What is Patrick Mahomes known for? He is famous as an American football player. Currently, he plays quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. Who are Patrick Mahomes’ parents? His parents are former professional baseball player Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin, an event planner. Does Patrick Mahomes have brothers and sisters? The American football player has four siblings: two brothers and two sisters. Do Patrick Mahomes and his brother have the same dad? Patrick and Jackson were born from Pat’s marriage to Randi. Is Patrick Mahomes' sister a half-sister? He has two half-sisters. Mia Randall was born from his mother’s relationship after breaking up with Pat, while Zoe was born from Pat’s relationship with Anika Cooper. How is Graham Walker related to Patrick Mahomes? Graham Walker, an up-and-coming football player, is Patrick Mahomes’ half-brother. Who is the youngest among Patrick Mahomes’ siblings? Zoe Mahomes, born in 2015, is the youngest among the footballer’s siblings. Is Patrick Mahomes married? In March 2012, the American athlete exchanged marriage vows with his long-time girlfriend, Brittany Lynne. How many kids does Patrick Mahomes have? He shares two children, Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, with his wife, Brittany Lynne.

Patrick Mahomes’ siblings have shown him great love and support in his sports career journey. He is the eldest among his parents’ five children and the most popular due to his success as an American football player. While his half-siblings Graham Walker, Mia Randall, and Zoe Mahomes are interested in sports, his biological sibling Jackson has taken a different path and thrives as a social media influencer.

