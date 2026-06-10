Kidnapping: List of Influential Former Generals Who Have Been Killed, Tortured
Nigeria's insecurity challenges have been going on for decades, and it has often shaped the political landscape of the country, at least since 2015. While hundreds of thousands of civilians and security operatives have been killed, retired generals, who are supposed to be enjoying their retirement, have also been hit.
The affected retired generals have either been killed, tortured, harassed or forced to pay ransom from their retirements. In some other cases, these retired generals relied on donations from friends and loved ones to stay alive.
Below is a list of some of the retired generals according to ThisDay:
Major General Rabe Abubakar
Abubakar was the former director of defence information, but was abducted along with his wife in their vehicle while they were travelling towards Katsina on Saturday, May 30, 2026, to an unknown place.
Their driver was said to have escaped with gunshots and reportedly received treatment in a hospital. Maj-Gen Abubakar headed the media arm of the Defence Headquarters from 2015 to 2017. As of the time of writing this report, there is no update on his kidnapping.
Brigadier-General Maharazu Tsiga
Tsiga was the former director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), but was abducted in his hometown in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State along with nine civilians on February 2, 2026.
Reports indicated that the sum of N60 million was paid in ransom, while some sources indicated that the actual money paid was three times higher than what was reported.
Major General Idris Alkali
General Alkali was reportedly kidnapped and killed in 2018 when he was travelling between Abuja and Bauchi State.
He was attacked and killed on Jos Road by some protesters. His phone, laptop and cash were stolen by the protesters. His remains were later found in October 2018 in an abandoned well in Guchwet, Shen, Jos South LGA of Plateau. The youths were said to be protesting the gunmen's attacks in their community on September 2.
Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh
Badeh was the former Chief of Defence Staff who was assassinated in December 2018 during an ambush. He was returning from his farm along the Abuja-Keffi Road when the assailants opened fire on his vehicle.
Before his retirement, he had championed the operations that led to the killing of several members of the Boko Haram terrorist group.
Major Gen. Richard Duru
The retired general was abducted in September 2023, and nothing has been heard about his whereabouts since then.
General Duru had served as the security adviser to the Imo State governor before his abduction along the Bishops Court, Area 7, Orji/Uratta, in the Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo.
Below is the list of other important retired generals who have been hit by insecurity:
S/N
Name
Date
Status
1
Major Gen. Hassan Ahmed
July 15, 2021
Killed by gunmen at Lokoja-Abuja road
2
Major Gen. Peter Ademokhai
April 9, 1994
Killed in an armed robbery attack in Edo
3
Major Gen. Joseph Aondo
June 14, 2007
Killed in Abuja by gunmen
4
Major Gen. Edet Akpan
January to February 2010
Held captive and later freed. Akwa Ibom
5
Major Gen. Mohammed Shuwa
November 2, 2012
Killed by suspected Boko Haram members in Borno
6
Major Gen. Peter Unuode
March 20, 2013
Kidnapped, blindfolded, and chained in Delta by gunmen
7
Brig. Gen. Umar Uwuigbe
September 20, 2011
Hacked to death in Badagry, Lagos
8
Brig. Gen. Sylvester K. Iruh
April 2012
Killed by suspected hoodlums at Berger Bridge, Lagos
9
Brig. Gen. Harold Udokwere
June 2024
Killed by armed robbers at his residence in Abuja
10
Col. Samaila Inusa
March 2016
Killed by bandits on Abuja-Kaduna Road
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng