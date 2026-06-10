Nigeria's insecurity challenges have been going on for decades, and it has often shaped the political landscape of the country, at least since 2015. While hundreds of thousands of civilians and security operatives have been killed, retired generals, who are supposed to be enjoying their retirement, have also been hit.

The affected retired generals have either been killed, tortured, harassed or forced to pay ransom from their retirements. In some other cases, these retired generals relied on donations from friends and loved ones to stay alive.

Popular retired generals who have been killed so far as a result of insecurity in Nigeria Photo Credit: @DHQNigeria

Source: Twitter

Below is a list of some of the retired generals according to ThisDay:

Major General Rabe Abubakar

Abubakar was the former director of defence information, but was abducted along with his wife in their vehicle while they were travelling towards Katsina on Saturday, May 30, 2026, to an unknown place.

Their driver was said to have escaped with gunshots and reportedly received treatment in a hospital. Maj-Gen Abubakar headed the media arm of the Defence Headquarters from 2015 to 2017. As of the time of writing this report, there is no update on his kidnapping.

Brigadier-General Maharazu Tsiga

Tsiga was the former director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), but was abducted in his hometown in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State along with nine civilians on February 2, 2026.

Reports indicated that the sum of N60 million was paid in ransom, while some sources indicated that the actual money paid was three times higher than what was reported.

Major General Idris Alkali

General Alkali was reportedly kidnapped and killed in 2018 when he was travelling between Abuja and Bauchi State.

He was attacked and killed on Jos Road by some protesters. His phone, laptop and cash were stolen by the protesters. His remains were later found in October 2018 in an abandoned well in Guchwet, Shen, Jos South LGA of Plateau. The youths were said to be protesting the gunmen's attacks in their community on September 2.

Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh

Badeh was the former Chief of Defence Staff who was assassinated in December 2018 during an ambush. He was returning from his farm along the Abuja-Keffi Road when the assailants opened fire on his vehicle.

Before his retirement, he had championed the operations that led to the killing of several members of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Major Gen. Richard Duru

The retired general was abducted in September 2023, and nothing has been heard about his whereabouts since then.

General Duru had served as the security adviser to the Imo State governor before his abduction along the Bishops Court, Area 7, Orji/Uratta, in the Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo.

Below is the list of other important retired generals who have been hit by insecurity:

S/N Name Date Status 1 Major Gen. Hassan Ahmed July 15, 2021 Killed by gunmen at Lokoja-Abuja road 2 Major Gen. Peter Ademokhai April 9, 1994 Killed in an armed robbery attack in Edo 3 Major Gen. Joseph Aondo June 14, 2007 Killed in Abuja by gunmen 4 Major Gen. Edet Akpan January to February 2010 Held captive and later freed. Akwa Ibom 5 Major Gen. Mohammed Shuwa November 2, 2012 Killed by suspected Boko Haram members in Borno 6 Major Gen. Peter Unuode March 20, 2013 Kidnapped, blindfolded, and chained in Delta by gunmen 7 Brig. Gen. Umar Uwuigbe September 20, 2011 Hacked to death in Badagry, Lagos 8 Brig. Gen. Sylvester K. Iruh April 2012 Killed by suspected hoodlums at Berger Bridge, Lagos 9 Brig. Gen. Harold Udokwere June 2024 Killed by armed robbers at his residence in Abuja 10 Col. Samaila Inusa March 2016 Killed by bandits on Abuja-Kaduna Road

Source: Legit.ng