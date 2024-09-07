Quarterback with most Super Bowl wins: Top 10 players ever

The Super Bowl is the annual American football game that determines the champion of the National Football League (NFL). Throughout NFL history, a number of quarterbacks have distinguished themselves not only by their individual skills but also by their ability to lead their teams to Super Bowl victories. Here is a list of quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins.

Terry Bradshaw (L), Joe Montana (C) and Tom Brady (R) are some of the quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins: Photo: Bryan Steffy, Cindy Ord, Monica Schipper (modified by author)

Quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins

Numerous quarterbacks have won Super Bowls in the grand history of the NFL's biggest game, but which quarterbacks have won the in the NFL? Below is a list of the quarterbacks who have won the most Super Bowls in NFL history.

No. Name Super Bowl wins 1 Tom Brady 7 2 Terry Bradshaw 1 3 Joe Montana 4 4 Troy Aikman 3 5 Patrick Mahomes 3 6 John Elway 2 7 Bob Griese 2 8 Eli Manning 2 9 Peyton Manning 2 10 Jim Plunkett 2

1. Tom Brady

Tom Brady at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on 31 January 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Full name: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. Date of birth : 3 August 1977

: 3 August 1977 Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)

47 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : San Mateo, California, United States

: San Mateo, California, United States Height : 6’4’’ (193 cm)

: 6’4’’ (193 cm) Super Bowl wins: 7

Tom Brady is an American former professional football quarterback who played in the National Football League (NFL) for 23 seasons. He spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. In his final three seasons, he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bradly has won the most Super Bowls of any player in NFL history, with seven.

He quarterbacked the New England Patriots to victory in the 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019 Super Bowls and the 2021 Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also has the most Super Bowl appearances of any player in NFL history, having competed for the championship 10 times in his career.

2. Terry Bradshaw

Football and television star announcer Terry Bradshaw poses for a portrait in October 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Aaron Rapoport

Full name : Terry Paxton Bradshaw

: Terry Paxton Bradshaw Date of birth : 2 September 1948

: 2 September 1948 Age: 76 years old (as of 2024)

76 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Shreveport, Louisiana, United States

: Shreveport, Louisiana, United States Height : 6’3’’ (191 cm)

: 6’3’’ (191 cm) Super Bowl wins: 4

Terry Paxton Bradshaw is an American former professional football quarterback who played in the National Football League (NFL) for 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been a television sports analyst and co-host of Fox NFL Sunday since 1994.

Terry Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1975, 1976, 1979, and 1980. He was the first quarterback to win four Super Bowl championships and finished his career undefeated in the Big Game. Bradshaw was known as a tough competitor and for having one of the most powerful arms in NFL history. He was named Super Bowl MVP twice.

3. Joe Montana

Former NFL player Joe Montana speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on 31 January 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Cindy Ord

Full name : Joseph Clifford Montana Jr.

: Joseph Clifford Montana Jr. Date of birth : 11 June 1956

: 11 June 1956 Age : 68 years old (as of 2024)

: 68 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : New Eagle, Pennsylvania, United States

: New Eagle, Pennsylvania, United States Height : 6’2’’ (188 cm)

: 6’2’’ (188 cm) Super Bowl wins: 4

Joe Montana played in the NFL for 16 seasons, primarily with the San Francisco 49ers. Joe Montana won four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers during the 1980s and was the first player to be named the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) three times.

In 1993, he began playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played for his last two seasons and led the franchise to its first AFC Championship Game. Joe was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

4. Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman at the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on 17 May 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name : Troy Kenneth Aikman

: Troy Kenneth Aikman Date of birth : 21 November 1966

: 21 November 1966 Age : 57 years old (as of September 2024)

: 57 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth: West Covina, California, United States

West Covina, California, United States Height: 6’4’’ (193 cm)

6’4’’ (193 cm) Super Bowl wins: 3

Troy Aikman played for the Dallas Cowboys in the National Football League (NFL) for 12 seasons. He also played college football for the UCLA Bruins and won the Davey O'Brien Award as a senior. The Cowboys selected Aikman first overall in the 1989 NFL draft. With the team, he won three Super Bowls in 1993, 1994, and 1996.

He was also named MVP of Super Bowl XXVII, the franchise's first title in over a decade. Aikman was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

5. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars on 10 August 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: David Rosenblum

Full name : Patrick Lavon Mahomes II

: Patrick Lavon Mahomes II Date of birth : 17 September 1995

: 17 September 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)

29 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Tyler, Texas, United States

Tyler, Texas, United States Height: 6’2’’ (188 cm)

6’2’’ (188 cm) Super Bowl wins: 3

Patrick Mahomes is an American professional for the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. He played college football and baseball for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, capturing titles in Super Bowl LIV, LVIIa and LVIII.

Patrick won his first Super Bowl against the 49ers in 2019 in his first appearance. He is one of five quarterbacks in NFL history to win three or more Super Bowls as a starter.

6. John Elway

John Elway at the Paul D. Bowlen Memorial Broncos Centre on 12 January 2017 in Englewood, Colorado. Photo: Matthew Stockman

Full name : John Albert Elway Jr.

: John Albert Elway Jr. Date of birth : 28 June 1960

: 28 June 1960 Age : 60 years old (as of 2024)

: 60 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Port Angeles, Washington, United States

: Port Angeles, Washington, United States Height : 6’3’’ (191 cm)

: 6’3’’ (191 cm) Super Bowl wins: 2

John Elway is an American former professional football quarterback who played for the Denver Broncos of the National Football League (NFL) for his entire 16-year career. Widely considered among the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, John Elway won two Super Bowl titles with the Denver Broncos in 1998 and 1999.

Elway spent 11 years with the Broncos in different front-office positions and was later promoted to general manager. He, along with former backup quarterback and head coach Gary Kubiak, is the only individual to be associated with all three of the Broncos' Super Bowl wins.

7. Bob Griese

Bob Griese at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on 22 December 2019. Photo: Doug Murray

Full name: Robert Allen Griese

Robert Allen Griese Date of birth: 3 February 1945

3 February 1945 Age: 79 years old (as of 2024)

79 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Evansville, Indiana, United States

: Evansville, Indiana, United States Height : 6’1’’ (185 cm)

: 6’1’’ (185 cm) Super Bowl wins: 2

Bob Griese played quarterback for the Miami Dolphins of the American Football League (AFL) and the National Football League (NFL). Griese led the Dolphins to a then-record three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, including two in VII and VIII.

Before that, Griese played college football for the Purdue Boilermakers before being drafted by the Dolphins of the AFL in 1967. After retiring from football, he was a television commentator, calling NFL games for NBC Sports and college football for ESPN and ABC Sports.

8. Eli Manning

Eli Manning at Fanatics Super Bowl Party on 12 February 2022 in Culver City, California. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat

Full name : Elisha Nelson Manning

: Elisha Nelson Manning Date of birth : 3 January 1981

: 3 January 1981 Age : 43 years old (as of 2024)

: 43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Height : 6’5’’ (196 cm)

: 6’5’’ (196 cm) Super Bowl wins: 2

Eli Manning is an American former professional football quarterback who played for the New York Giants for 16 seasons in the National Football League (NFL). He is the youngest son of Archie and the younger brother of Peyton. Manning played college football for the Ole Miss Rebels.

The San Diego Chargers selected him first overall in the 2004 NFL draft and traded him to the Giants during the draft. With the Giants, Manning earned two Super Bowl victories, in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI, both times defeating the New England Patriots.

9. Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning at halftime of the game between the Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on 31 October 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Justin Edmonds

Full name : Peyton Williams Manning

: Peyton Williams Manning Date of birth : 24 March 1976

: 24 March 1976 Age : 48 years old (as of 2024)

: 48 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Height: 6’5’’ (196 cm)

6’5’’ (196 cm) Super Bowl wins: 2

Peyton Manning played in the National NFL for 18 seasons. He played 14 seasons for the Indianapolis Colts and four with the Denver Broncos. He played college football for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time MVP, and fourteen-time Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. His first Super Bowl win came in the 2006-07 season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he led the team to a 29-17 victory against the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

10. Jim Plunkett

Jim Plunkett at Allegiant Stadium on 1 January 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Full name : James William Plunkett

: James William Plunkett Date of birth : 5 December 1947

: 5 December 1947 Age : 76 years old (as of September 2024)

: 76 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth : San Jose, California, United States

: San Jose, California, United States Height : 6’3’’ (191 cm)

: 6’3’’ (191 cm) Super Bowl wins: 2

Jim Plunkett is a former NFL quarterback who played for the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders for 16 seasons. He joined the Raiders as a free agent in 1978 and achieved success after leading the team to two Super Bowl championships and being named MVP of Super Bowl XV.

Jim played college football for the Stanford Indians, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1970. The New England Patriots selected him first overall in the 1971 NFL draft. He is the only eligible quarterback with two Super Bowl wins as a starter not to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

What quarterback has the most Super Bowl wins?

Tom Brady has won the most Super Bowls of any quarterback, winning seven of his 10 Super Bowl appearances. He won the 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019 Super Bowls as the quarterback of the New England Patriots and the 2021 Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What QB won three Super Bowls in a row?

No quarterback has ever won three Super Bowls in a row. While several quarterbacks have won multiple Super Bowls, none have achieved three consecutive victories.

What QB has never lost a Super Bowl?

Several quarterbacks have never lost a Super Bowl, but the most notable include Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman.

Every football player dreams about winning the Super Bowl, and those dreams always seem amplified for quarterbacks. They are the catalysts of any team's offence, and the player is often credited for his team's success. Above are the quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl wins, showcasing their remarkable achievements and contributions to the game.

