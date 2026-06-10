Former Kano governor and NDC vice presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has met with the party's candidates from Kogi State

Speaking about the meeting, the 2023 presidential candidate said he had a robust deliberation and a concrete strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections

The development is coming amid the controversy that the loyalists of the national leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement are being sidelined in the party

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and former governor of Kano state, has got Nigerians talking after hosting candidates of the party from Kogi state at his residence in Abuja.

The meeting is coming amid the report that the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement was having issues with the leaders of the party over his insistence that all his candidates who have been declared the winners in their primaries retain their tickets when the final list of NDC candidates is out.

Rabiu Kwankwaso meets with NDC candidates in Kogi State Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

It was earlier reported that Kwankwaso had threatened to dump the NDC should his candidates' names not come out from the final list of the NDC, a development that the Kwankwasiyya Movement had denied, according to Vanguard.

However, in another report by Daily Trust, there is an attempt to sideline loyalists of the former governor in the NDC in Kano, following complaints from the old members of the party.

Amid the controversy, Kwankwaso announced that he hosted the NDC candidates from Kogi state at his residence in Abuja, adding that they "had robust deliberations on the way forward and concrete strategies for our collective victory."

Nigerians react as Kwankwaso meets NDC candidates

The announcement by the Kwankwasiyya leader has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Godfrey Okiki Joseph urged Kwankwaso to ensure the NDC has a structure across all 36 states:

"Weldon sir, but you must prove to us that NDC have their structures in all 36 States. If you don't want to be ripped off by APC, start building your structure."

Organised Thoughts commended Kwankwaso for doing the work:

"Kwakwanso na man. He's taken over the party just as he took over the NNPP, so we even thought he owned it. That's a leader. He is seriously working towards his ambition to be president. I really respect him. Obi, as usual, has faded, so people will do the dirty work for him. Very weak."

Nigerians react as Rabiu Kwankwaso hosts NDC candidates at his house Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Omo Ologo said Kwankwaso and Senator Seriake Dickson owned the NDC:

"No serious NDC party member wants to associate with Obi and his supporters. Kwankwaso and Seriake own the NDC."

Chidi Nwammiri commended the former governor:

"This is the kind of proactive engagement Nigeria needs. A productive meeting focused on concrete strategies rather than just politics. Kogi State will surely benefit from this synergy. More strength to you."

EdwardIyare praised the former presidential candidate:

"Amazing strategic workings. Graduate building of the house from a strong foundation upwards, ignoring the naysayers and speculators. Kudos."

You can read more comments on the meeting on X here:

Obi declares Kwankwaso as running mate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, has declared Rabiu Kwankwaso, the ex-governor of Kano State, as his running mate in the 2027 election.

Obi made the announcement shortly after he was endorsed and nominated as the presidential candidate of the NDC.

Seriake Dickson, the national leader and founder of the NDC, further announced the development in a statement on Saturday, May 30.

Source: Legit.ng