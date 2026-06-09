A graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has posted her academic achievements on her media page

The young lady mentioned some scholarships she won during her undergraduate days at the university

The viral posts contain her final year CGPA from the institution and several other achievements

A graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, has emerged as the best graduating student in the Civil Engineering Department, the best graduating student in the Faculty of Engineering, and also won the Dean's Prize Award and several scholarships.

The brilliant young lady shared details of her academic achievements as well as the scholarships she won in a post she shared online.

Lady trends as she lists scholarships and achievements at UNIPORT graduation. Photo Source: Twitter/Ijeomanwosu

Source: Twitter

University of Port Harcourt graduate wins scholarships

@Ijeomanwosu_ had taken to her social media page to announce her graduation from the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, and listed some of the scholarships she won.

Her statement:

"MTN Foundation Scholarship"

"Julius Berger Scholarship"

"Jim Ovia Foundation Scholarship"

"G4U Foundation Scholarship"

"Nyong & Dozzy Scholarship"

Civil engineering student emerges top graduate, flaunts scholarships won at UNIPORT. Photo Source: Twitter/Ijeomanwosu

Source: Twitter

The UNIPORT graduate wrote in the same post and went ahead to display her final-year CGPA, which earned her a first-class degree from the institution.

She continued:

"I am grateful to have graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.) degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Port Harcourt."

"First Class Honours (CGPA: 4.80/5.00)"

"Best Graduating Student, Civil Engineering"

"Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Engineering"

"Dean's Prize Award Recipient"

"Inducted into the Nigerian Society of Engineers (GMNSE)"

Her awards, as well as her final-year CGPA, earned her recognition online as several people praised her.

Reactions as UNIPORT graduate posts her achievements

@EresiOfori stressed:

"We are proud of you! Keep it up and may the Lord continue to lift you up where you belong."

@Kc_Edozie explained:

"Dang!!!!! When Alicia Keys said This Girl is on Fire🔥, she was definitely referring to you. Wishing you many more wins."

@oduali_chibuike noted:

"You're indeed beauty with brains 🧠. Shining in a male dominated discipline is not a little feat. Your ancestors will be singing "hallelujah" right now."

@Estherpeter_ wrote:

"It’s not about having first class, it’s not about becoming Best Graduating student oh! Do you…. Shut up!!! Congratulations, Ma’am."

@Ellaamarachi042 shared:

"That's a great milestone. A big congratulations to you."

@hopfner_john noted:

"Wow: congratulations, not only for graduating, but for being showered with honours at the same time. Awesome!"

@nig_ltd74022 added:

"Congratulations 👏🎉. Your safety 🥾 and ⛑️ is ready to face the job."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos celebrated her academic success after overcoming challenges she faced in her early years at the university.

The young lady said she was not happy with her 100-level and 200-level results. She eventually graduated with a Second Class Upper degree in Pharmacology and a final CGPA of 4.18. She also revealed that she earned a perfect 5.0 GPA in her final semester, drawing praise from many people online.

UNILAG Biochemistry graduate emerges faculty’s best student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos celebrated her outstanding academic success after finishing with a first-class degree in Biochemistry.

The young lady graduated with a CGPA of 4.90/5.0 and emerged as the overall best graduating student in both her department and the Faculty of Life Sciences. She also shared some of her 400-level results, which showed multiple A grades in several courses.

Source: Legit.ng