Who is Trevor Lawrence’s wife? Get to know Marissa Mowry

Who is Trevor Lawrence’s wife? The wife of the American football quarterback is Marissa Mowry. She is a young American model and a former soccer player for the Anderson Trojan soccer team. Her husband is widely recognized for his outstanding performance in the NFL.

Photo: @marissa_lawrence on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Trevor Lawrence’s wife is a well-known personality who came into the limelight following her marriage to the American football quarterback. She is an aspiring model and is currently represented by MP Management. The celebrity wife currently resides in Cartersville, Georgia, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Marissa Layne Mowry Gender Female Date of birth 10 November 1999 Age 23 years (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Cartersville, Georgia, United States Current residence Jacksonville, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 176 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 33-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 83-60-88 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Father Steve Molly Mother Kelly Mowry Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Trevor Lawrence School Carterville High School University Anderson University Profession Model Net worth $200k Instagram @marissa_lawrence

Marissa Mowry’s bio

Trevor Lawrence’s wife hails from Cartersville, Georgia, United States of America. She is an American national of white ethnicity. She has two sisters, namely McKenzie and Miranda Mowry. Marissa Mowry’s dad is Steve Molly, while her mother is Kelly Mowry.

The celebrity wife attended Carterville High School in Carterville, Illinois, USA. Later, she joined Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina, the United States. The young internet personality is pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Public Relations.

What is Marissa Mowry’s age?

Trevor Lawrence’s wife is 23 years as of March 2023. She was born on 10 November 1999. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Trevor Lawrence’s wife do?

Marisa Lawrence is an aspiring model. She frequently posts her modelling shots on Instagram, boasting over 329 thousand followers at the time of this writing. The American model collaborates with the Atlanta-based modelling agency MP Management. Besides that, the model was linked to the Georgia-based boutique Love June. She also has a Twitter account with around 3.8 thousand followers.

The celebrity wife has also been collaborating with an event planning company named Love, Gigi Event Design. She has been working with the company since 2021.

How did Marissa and Trevor Lawrence meet?

The two love birds met in high school and started dating in 2016. At that time, Marissa was active in the Anderson University Trojans’ Women’s Soccer team. She was a midfielder for around two years, after which her career was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While schooling together, Marissa Mowry’s spouse was also active in the Anderson University Trojans’ Men’s Soccer team. He has won several awards, including the 2018 CFP National Championship Offensive MVP in college, the 2021 ACC Athlete of the Year, and the 2020 ACC Player of the Year. Marissa Mowry’s spouse currently plays for the Clemson Tigers.

On February 2023, the American quarterback opened up to Us Weekly, saying,

We met in fifth grade, so I won’t say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade… We started dating seriously in 10th grade. And then we were, like everyone, kind of [were] off and on for a while and then once we got to college it got really serious.

When did Trevor Lawrence get married?

Trevor and Marissa tied the knot on 10 April 2021 in Bluffton, South Carolina, USA. She posted a picture of her and Trevor on her Instagram page, saying,

One of my favourite parts of our wedding was at the very end Trev and I had one last dance together to our favourite song. It was the most perfect moment that’ll I’ll never forget. If it’s not you it’s not anyone.

Marissa Mowry’s body measurements

Marissa Mowry’s height is 5 feet 9 inches (176 centimetres). She weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 33-24-35 (83-60-88 centimetres).

Fast facts about Trevor Lawrence’s wife

Who is Trevor Lawrence’s wife? The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback’s spouse is Marissa Mowry. Who is Marissa Mowry’s dad? Her father is Steve Molly. What is Marissa Mowry’s age? The celebrity wife is 23 years as of March 2023 and was born on 10 November 1999. What does Marissa Mowry do? She is a model by profession. How did Marissa and Trevor Lawrence meet? The duo met back in high school in 2016. When did Trevor Lawrence get married? They tied the knot on 10 April 2021 at Bluffton, South Carolina, the United States.

Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa Mowry, is an aspiring model from the United States of America. She gained massive recognition following her marriage to the American football quarterback.

READ ALSO: Mary Nabokova's biography: age, height, nationality, measurements

Legit.ng recently published Mary Nabokova's biography. She is a fitness and fashion model, Instagram star and social media influencer from Moscow, Russia.

Mary Nabokova is well-known for her Instagram posts on fashion, fitness, travel, lifestyle, and modelling, and she has a sizable fan base. She commenced her career in modelling at a very young age and is currently managed by Marvin Models' agency.

Source: Legit.ng