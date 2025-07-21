20 lowest-scoring NBA games where the defense dominated

The lowest-scoring NBA games in history include the Fort Wayne Pistons vs the Minneapolis Lakers (37 points) and the Washington Capitols vs the Detroit Falcons (83 points). These matches occurred during the 1940s and early 1950s when teams could hold the ball for minutes without shooting. While modern games rarely dip below 90 points, these stand out for their historic impact.

Minneapolis Lakers players working out in 1952 (L), Boston Celtics players posing in 1948 (C), Indianapolis Olympians players posing in 1953 (R). Photo: Battman, NBA Photos (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The lowest-scoring National Basketball Association game ever had 37 total points .

. The 1950 Pistons vs Lakers game led to the shot clock rule in 1954.

in 1954. Most of the lowest-scoring games occurred in the 1946–47 BAA season.

season. Defensive strategies and ball-stalling were common causes of low scores.

The Boston Celtics appeared in 7 of the 20 lowest-scoring games.

20 lowest-scoring NBA games

In compiling the lowest-scoring NBA games, we relied on recorded box scores, official match logs, and verified historical archives. This list reflects the games with the fewest combined points in league history, based on regular season and playoff data from the NBA. We cross-verified the figures with reputable sources, including Dunkest, Land of Basketball, and GiveMeSport.

Rank Game Results Total points 1 Fort Wayne Pistons vs Minneapolis Lakers 19–18 37 2 Washington Capitols vs Detroit Falcons 50–33 83 3 Boston Celtics vs Washington Capitols 47–38 85 4 Washington Capitols vs Pittsburgh Ironmen 49–40 89 5 Boston Celtics vs Pittsburgh Ironmen 46–44 90 6 Boston Celtics vs Pittsburgh Ironmen 48–43 91 7 Toronto Huskies vs St. Louis Bombers 50–46 96 8 Cleveland Rebels vs Detroit Falcons 49–47 96 9 Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks 49–48 97 10 Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks 52–46 98 11 Philadelphia Warriors vs Pittsburgh Ironmen 53–46 99 12 St. Louis Bombers vs Toronto Huskies 60–40 100 13 St. Louis Bombers vs New York Knicks 51–49 100 14 Toronto Huskies vs Detroit Falcons 52–48 100 15 Detroit Falcons vs Boston Celtics 54– 46 100 16 Indianapolis Olympians vs Milwaukee Hawks 52–50 OT 102 17 Washington Capitols vs Chicago Stags 54–48 102 18 Philadelphia Warriors vs Boston Celtics 59–43 102 19 Philadelphia Warriors vs Cleveland Rebels 54–48 102 20 Pittsburgh Ironmen vs Toronto Huskies 54–48 102

20. Pittsburgh Ironmen vs Toronto Huskies (102)

Final score: 54–48, Ironmen won

54–48, Ironmen won Date : 18 November 1946

: 18 November 1946 Venue : Duquesne Gardens, Pittsburgh (PA)

: Duquesne Gardens, Pittsburgh (PA) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

In 1946, in Pittsburgh, the home Ironmen defeated Toronto 54–48. John Abramovic scored 22 points for Pittsburgh. The 102-point total ties it as the 20th-lowest scoring game ever.

19. Philadelphia Warriors vs Cleveland Rebels (102)

Philadelphia Warriors players posing in 1947. Photo: NBA Photos

Source: Getty Images

Final score : 58–44, Warriors won

: 58–44, Warriors won Date : 19 December 1946

: 19 December 1946 Venue : Philadelphia Arena, Philadelphia (PA)

: Philadelphia Arena, Philadelphia (PA) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

On 19 December 1946 in Philadelphia, the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Rebels 58–44. The 102 combined points make this the 19th-lowest scoring game on record.

18. Philadelphia Warriors vs Boston Celtics (102)

Final score: 59–43, Warriors won

59–43, Warriors won Date : 21 January 1947

: 21 January 1947 Venue : Philadelphia Arena, Philadelphia (PA)

: Philadelphia Arena, Philadelphia (PA) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

On 21 January 1947 in Philadelphia, the Warriors crushed the Celtics 59–43. Boston's 43 was its season low. The total of 102 points ties this to the 18th-lowest total ever.

Final score: 54–48, Capitols won

54–48, Capitols won Date : 31 January 1948

: 31 January 1948 Venue : Uline Arena, Washington D.C.

: Uline Arena, Washington D.C. Season: 1947–48 (BAA Regular Season)

The Capitols defeated the Chicago Stags 54–48 on 31 January 1948 in Washington. Guard Bob Feerick led Washington with 21 points. The 102 combined points tie it as the 17th-lowest scoring game.

16. Indianapolis Olympians vs Milwaukee Hawks (102)

Indianapolis Olympians players posing in 1953. Photo: NBA Photos

Source: Getty Images

Final score : 52–50 (OT), Olympians won

: 52–50 (OT), Olympians won Date : 13 March 1953

: 13 March 1953 Venue : Hinkle Fieldhouse (Butler Fieldhouse), Indianapolis (IN)

: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Butler Fieldhouse), Indianapolis (IN) Season: 1952–53 (NBA Regular Season)

On 13 March 1953 in Indianapolis, the Olympians beat the Milwaukee Hawks 52–50 in overtime. The game log shows Indianapolis leading 52–50 after OT.

Indy’s Leo Barnhorst scored 12, while Milwaukee’s Bill Calhoun had 14 for Milwaukee. The defensive struggle left only 102 total points, tied for the 16th-lowest game ever.

15. Detroit Falcons vs Boston Celtics (100)

Final score: 54–46, Falcons won

54–46, Falcons won Date : 23 November 1946

: 23 November 1946 Venue : Olympia Stadium, Detroit (MI)

: Olympia Stadium, Detroit (MI) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

On 23 November 1946 in Detroit, the Falcons defeated the visiting Celtics 54–46. Al Brightman led Boston with 11 points, but struggled with turnovers under defensive pressure. This 100-point game is tied for the 15th-lowest total.

14. Toronto Huskies vs Detroit Falcons (100)

Final score: 52–48, Huskies won

52–48, Huskies won Date : 29 December 1946

: 29 December 1946 Venue : Olympia Stadium, Detroit (MI)

: Olympia Stadium, Detroit (MI) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

The Toronto Huskies beat the Falcons 52–48 on 29 December 1946 in Detroit. Toronto guard Mike McCarron scored 13 points. The 100-point total ties this game for the 14th-lowest.

13. St. Louis Bombers vs New York Knicks (100)

Final score : 51–49, Bombers won

: 51–49, Bombers won Date : 20 March 1947

: 20 March 1947 Venue : St. Louis Arena, St. Louis (MO)

: St. Louis Arena, St. Louis (MO) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

The Bombers narrowly beat the Knicks 51–49 in a playoff thriller. The prominent American athlete, Belus Smawley delivered under pressure, scoring 18 points with a mix of drives and jumpers.

John Logan supported with 10 points, helping St. Louis close out a close second half. Bud Palmer led the Knicks with 13, but missed a critical shot in the final seconds. The combined 100 points tie it for the 13th-lowest scoring.

12. St. Louis Bombers vs Toronto Huskies (100)

St. Louis Bomber players posing in 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri. Photo: NBA Photos

Source: Getty Images

Final score: 60–40, Bombers won

60–40, Bombers won Date : 23 March 1947

: 23 March 1947 Venue : St. Louis Arena, St. Louis (MO)

: St. Louis Arena, St. Louis (MO) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

On 23 March 1947 in St. Louis, the Bombers routed the Toronto Huskies 60–40. Belus Smawley led St. Louis with 10 points. The 100-point total ties this game for the 12th-lowest on record (part of a group of four games with 100 points).

11. Philadelphia Warriors vs Pittsburgh Ironmen (99)

Final score: 53–46, Warriors won

53–46, Warriors won Date : 26 December 1946

: 26 December 1946 Venue : Philadelphia Arena, Philadelphia (PA)

: Philadelphia Arena, Philadelphia (PA) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

Joe Fulks led the Philadelphia Warriors to a 53–46 win over the Ironmen by scoring 21 points, a huge feat in such a low-scoring game. The National Basketball Association player's scoring proved vital as both teams struggled with shooting percentages and turnovers. The 99 combined points make this the 11th-lowest scoring game ever.

10. Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks (98)

Bob Cluggish's dramatic play fails to faze Celtics as Knicks win at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Final score: 52–46, Celtics won

52–46, Celtics won Date : 25 January 1947

: 25 January 1947 Venue : Madison Square Garden, New York (NY)

: Madison Square Garden, New York (NY) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

Boston defeated the Knicks 52–46 on 25 January 1947 in New York. Al Brightman led the Celtics with 17 points. The 98-point total is ranked 10th-lowest in league annals.

9. Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks (97)

Final score: 49–48, Celtics won

49–48, Celtics won Date : 6 February 1947

: 6 February 1947 Venue : Boston Garden, Boston (MA)

: Boston Garden, Boston (MA) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

The Celtics squeezed past the Knicks 49–48 in a game filled with grit and grind. Al Brightman, the American basketball player, contributed 14 points, giving Boston the edge in a game where no player scored more than 15.

Bud Palmer led the Knicks with 12 points, using his mid-range touch to keep them competitive. The Celtics’ late-game defence made the difference, forcing a turnover in the dying seconds.

8. Cleveland Rebels vs Detroit Falcons (96)

Final score : 49–47, Rebels won

: 49–47, Rebels won Date : 1 December 1946

: 1 December 1946 Venue : Cleveland Arena, Cleveland (OH)

: Cleveland Arena, Cleveland (OH) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

In 1946, in Cleveland, the Rebels narrowly beat Detroit 49–47. Cleveland’s forward Schulz scored 12 to lead the home team. Detroit did not have a player in double figures. With 96 total points, this game also ties for the seventh-lowest scoring game.

7. Toronto Huskies vs St. Louis Bombers (96)

Final score: 46–50, Bombers won

46–50, Bombers won Date : 15 December 1946

: 15 December 1946 Venue : St. Louis Arena, St. Louis (MO)

: St. Louis Arena, St. Louis (MO) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

On 15 December 1946 in St. Louis, the Bombers defeated the visiting Toronto Huskies 50–46 (St. Louis 50, Toronto 46). Guard John Logan paced St. Louis with 9 points in the low-scoring affair. The 96 combined points tie for the seventh-lowest total in league history.

6. Boston Celtics vs Pittsburgh Ironmen (91)

Boston Celtics players posing in 1948. Photo: NBA Photos

Source: Getty Images

Final score: 48–43, Celtics won

48–43, Celtics won Date : 23 January 1947

: 23 January 1947 Venue : Boston Garden, Boston (MA)

: Boston Garden, Boston (MA) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

In 1947, at the Boston Garden, the Celtics defeated the Pittsburgh Ironmen 48–43. Pittsburgh’s Colby Gunther scored 14 and Stan Noszka 13, leading all scorers, but Boston’s defence was enough to win. The 91-point total tied for sixth-lowest on record.

5. Boston Celtics vs Pittsburgh Ironmen (90)

Final score : 46–44, Celtics won

: 46–44, Celtics won Date : 2 December 1946

: 2 December 1946 Venue : Duquesne Gardens, Pittsburgh (PA)

: Duquesne Gardens, Pittsburgh (PA) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

On 2 December 1946 in Pittsburgh, the Celtics eked out a 46–44 win over the Ironmen. Both teams were struggling (Boston was 3–11, Pittsburgh 4–10), but Boston’s Al Brightman poured in 12 points to lead his team.

Pittsburgh’s Harry Zeller added 11 points (shooting a perfect field-goal percentage). With only 90 combined points, this game stands as the fifth-lowest scoring contest in league history.

4. Washington Capitols vs Pittsburgh Ironmen (89)

John Palmer's shot is blocked as the Capitals edge the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Final score: 49–40, Capitols won

49–40, Capitols won Date : 30 November 1946

: 30 November 1946 Venue : Uline Arena, Washington D.C.

: Uline Arena, Washington D.C. Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

In 1946, in Washington (Uline Arena), the home Capitols beat the Pittsburgh Ironmen 49–40. Guard Bob Feerick led Washington with 14 points, and no Pittsburgh player scored in double figures. This defensive grind-out yielded only 89 total points; one of the earliest games below 90 and the fourth-lowest total ever at that time.

3. Boston Celtics vs Washington Capitols (85)

Final score: 47–38, Celtics won

47–38, Celtics won Date : 16 January 1947

: 16 January 1947 Venue : Boston Garden, Boston (MA)

: Boston Garden, Boston (MA) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

In 1947, at the Boston Garden, the Celtics upset the Washington Capitols 47–38. Washington had been 24–7 on the season, but Boston’s defence “turned the tables” in this game.

Guard Fred Scolari scored a game-high 17 points for Washington, but Boston’s balanced scoring, led by Al Brightman’s 14 points, carried the Celtics to victory. The 85 combined points made it only the third-lowest scoring game on record.

2. Washington Capitols vs Detroit Falcons (83)

Final score: 50–33, Capitols won

50–33, Capitols won Date : 2 November 1946

: 2 November 1946 Venue : Olympia Stadium, Detroit (MI)

: Olympia Stadium, Detroit (MI) Season: 1946–47 (BAA Regular Season)

In 1946, the expansion Detroit Falcons hosted the Washington Capitols, and Washington won 50–33. The game was played at Detroit's Olympia Stadium in front of only about 6,000 fans. Bob Feerick scored 14 points, while Fred Scolari added another 14, controlling the tempo with disciplined passes.

Washington had a balanced attack: guards Bob Feerick and Fred Scolari each scored 14 points, with Bones McKinney adding 11 to account for most of the 50. Detroit’s offence was stifled throughout. The combined 83 points is the second-lowest total in NBA/BAA history, behind only the 37 above.

1. Fort Wayne Pistons vs Minneapolis Lakers (37)

George Mikan of the Minneapolis Lakers during warmup at Madison Square Garden. Photo: New York Daily News Archive

Source: Getty Images

Final score: 19–18, Pistons won

19–18, Pistons won Date : 22 November 1950

: 22 November 1950 Venue : Minneapolis Auditorium, Minneapolis (MN)

: Minneapolis Auditorium, Minneapolis (MN) Season: 1950–51 (Regular Season)

In 1950, the Fort Wayne Pistons beat the Minneapolis Lakers 19–18; the lowest-scoring game ever with only 37 total points. George Mikan, a dominant centre and former NBA player, scored 15 of the Lakers’ 18 points in the lowest-scoring game ever.

Even without the shot clock, Lakers star George Mikan still scored 15 of his team’s 18 points, while the crowd booed the painfully slow pace. In the final seconds, rookie Larry Foust grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to win it 19–18.

Lakers coach Johnny Kundla later lamented,

Playing like that will kill professional basketball.

ThE controversial game directly led to the NBA’s adoption of the 24-second shot clock in 1954.

What is the lowest-scoring game in NBA history?

The lowest-scoring game in NBA history occurred on 22 November 1950, when the Fort Wayne Pistons beat the Minneapolis Lakers 19–18. ThE game ended with a combined total of 37 points, making it the most defensive and slow-paced in league history.

What is the lowest-scoring NBA game since 2000?

The lowest-scoring NBA game since 2000 occurred on 9 November 2004, when the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the New Jersey Nets 64–60. The game ended with 124 combined points, making it the lowest total in the modern era with a shot clock and three-point line.

The history of the lowest-scoring NBA games highlights how drastically the sport has evolved. Early matchups often saw teams struggling to reach 50 points due to limited shot regulation and defensive dominance. With the introduction of the shot clock, the NBA shifted towards a faster, more offensive style.

Legit.ng recently published an informative post about the most points in an NBA game and who made them. Some of the NBA's greatest players have delivered unforgettable performances, setting records that still inspire fans and athletes today.

Multiple players have scored 70+ points, including David Robinson, David Thompson, and Donovan Mitchell. Read on to discover the most impressive records for points scored in a single NBA game and the players who achieved them.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng