Who is Gabby Douglas' husband? Her background and biography

Gabby Douglas is an accomplished artistic gymnast, actress, and producer from the United States. She captured global attention in 2012 after winning an Olympic all-around gymnastics title in London. Although the American athlete is a public figure, she is quite private about her personal life. Who is Gabby Douglas' husband?

Douglas at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California (L). She teaches Pharoah gymnastics on the IMDb Series in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Rich Polk, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gabby Douglas started her gymnastics career in the early 2000s after enrolling at Gymstrada Gymnastics in Virginia. She is now a household name in the world of sports. However, an aspect of her life that has bothered many is her love life. Many have wanted to know who Gabby Douglas' husband is and if she has ever been married.

Profile summary

Full name Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas Nickname Flying Squirrel Gender Female Date of birth 31 December 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Newport News, Virginia, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 31-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Timothy Douglas Mother Natalie Hawkins Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Artistic gymnast, actress, producer Net worth $4 million Instagram @gabbycvdouglas TikTok @gabbydouglas Facebook @Gabrielle Douglas

Who is Gabby Douglas' husband?

The American artistic gymnast has no husband and has never been married. Moreover, she is presumably single, as she has kept details about her dating life under wraps.

Gabby Douglas' background

Gabrielle was born to Timothy Douglas and Natalie Hawkins in Newport News, Virginia, United States, and was raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA.

Gabby's father is a Staff Sergeant in the Air National Guard, and he once served with the 203rd Red Horse Squadron in Afghanistan. Her mother is a producer and a former debt recovery specialist for HSBC Bank.

Five facts about Gabby Douglas. Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gabby's parents divorced in 2007. The American athlete had a difficult upbringing following her parents split. During her interview with the New York Post in 2012, she talked about the broken relationship between herself and her father while growing up. The actress stated:

It was really hard for us growing up — my dad had left us, so he wasn't really in the picture anymore.

The Hollywood actress was raised by her mother alongside her two older sisters, Arielle Hawkins and Joyelle Douglas and one older brother, Johnathan.

What is Gabby Douglas' age?

The American athlete is 28 years old as of 2024. Gabby was born on 31 December 1995. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Gabby began her gymnastic journey at the age of six after enrolling at Gymstrada Gymnastics in Virginia in October 2002. Two years later, she won her first major title, the Virginia State Gymnastics Champion. At the age of 14, Douglas left behind her family and relocated to West Des Moines, Lowa, United States, to train full-time with renowned coach Liang Chow.

The talented gymnast started to attract attention at national competitions after she finished fourth in the all-around at the 2010 Nastia Liukin Supergirl Cup. The following year, Douglas assisted the United States team win a gold medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

In 2012, during the Summer Olympic Games in London, England, Gabby was part of the American women's gymnastics team that won the gold medal. At the same Olympics, the youthful gymnast won another gold in the women's artistic individual all-around competition.

The Newport News native made history again in 2016 after winning her third gold medal in the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She helped the American women's team in artistic gymnastics win a second consecutive gold medal in the team event at the 2016 Olympics.

The Olympic gymnastics gold medalist later made her first competitive appearance since the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the American Classic in April 2024. Unfortunately, she didn't qualify for the all-around at the national championships.

What happened with Gabby Douglas?

Gabby did not participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris due to an ankle injury she sustained during training in May of the same year, which ended her bid for a spot on Team USA.

Gabby Douglas attends The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 28th Annual 'A Time For Heroes' Family Festival at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

The 2012 Olympic all-around champion revealed to the People in July 2024 that her eyes were set on the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. She said:

I know it's four years away, but I'm looking forward to it. Still representing the USA, still continuing to do gymnastics, so I'm excited.

In addition to her gymnastics career, Gabby is an actress. She gained fame in 2019 after she portrayed Judy in the mystery movie Same Difference. She has also appeared in other shows and movies, such as Love, of Course and Helpsters.

Additionally, the Love, of Course star is a producer with two production credits: Douglas Family Gold and The Gabby Douglas Story.

What is Gabby Douglas' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sportskeeda, the American Olympian's net worth is alleged to be $4 million as of 2024. Her wealth is mainly attributed to her career as an artistic gymnast, actress, and producer.

What is Gabby Douglas' height?

Gabby Douglas is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 112 pounds (51 kilograms). Her body measurements are 31-24-33 inches (81-61-84 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Gabby Douglas? She is an American iconic artistic gymnast, actress, and producer. What is Gabby Douglas' full name? Her full name is Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas. How old is Gabby Douglas? The American artistic gymnast is 28 years old as of 2024. She was born on 31 December 1995. Did Gabby Douglas ever marry? Gabby has never been married, and she seemingly does not have a partner. Does Gabby Douglas have children? The gymnast does not have any children. How much is Gabby Douglas worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $4 million as of 2024. What is Gabby Douglas' height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or (160 centimetres) tall.

There has been limited information about Gabby Douglas' husband as she is low-key. Therefore, many presume she has no husband and has never been married. Douglas is an established American artistic gymnast, actress, and producer.

Legit.ng recently published Jelly Bean Brains' biography. Jelly Bean Brains is an American TikToker and YouTuber. She rose to stardom for her captivating dance videos and creative content.

The internet personality frequently blends dance choreography with trending challenges and engaging narratives on her social media platforms. She is also famous for her love of pets and owns a dog named Cupcake. Discover more details about her in this post.

Source: Legit.ng