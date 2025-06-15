Who has the most 50-point games in NBA history? A look at prolific high-scorers
The players with the most 50-point games in NBA history include legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant. These scoring machines have delivered some of the most thrilling performances basketball fans have ever witnessed.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Most 50-point games in NBA history
- 20. Pete Maravich – 6
- 19. Bob Pettit – 6
- 18. Luka Dončić – 7
- 17. Dominique Wilkins – 7
- 16. Joel Embiid – 8
- 15. Devin Booker – 8
- 14. Bernard King – 8
- 13. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 9
- 12. Kevin Durant – 9
- 11. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 10
- 10. Allen Iverson – 11
- 9. LeBron James – 14
- 8. Rick Barry – 14
- 7. Stephen Curry – 15
- 6. Damian Lillard – 15
- 5. Elgin Baylor – 17
- 4. James Harden – 24
- 3. Kobe Bryant – 25
- 2. Michael Jordan – 31
- 1. Wilt Chamberlain – 118
- Who has the most 50-point games in the NBA?
- Who has the most 50-point games in a season?
- Which active NBA player has the most 50-point games?
- Who is the youngest NBA player to score 50 points in a game?
- What team has the most 50-point scorers in history?
- Has any player scored 50 points for multiple teams?
- Who has the top 10 most 50-point games in the NBA history?
Key takeaways
- Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most 50-point games in NBA history with 118, a record that still stands decades later.
- Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and James Harden follow, showing how consistent scoring dominance defines NBA greatness.
- Modern stars like Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and Joel Embiid are rising on the list with historic performances of their own.
Most 50-point games in NBA history
We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. In compiling this list, information has been derived from various reputable sources, including Basketball Reference, Statmuse, and Yardbarker. We endeavour to use the most up-to-date and accurate data available at the time of ranking compilation.
|NBA player
|Number of 50-point games
|Wilt Chamberlain
|118
|Michael Jordan
|31
|Kobe Bryant
|25
|James Harden
|24
|Elgin Baylor
|17
|Damian Lillard
|15
|Stephen Curry
|15
|Rick Barry
|14
|LeBron James
|14
|Allen Iverson
|11
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|10
|Kevin Durant
|9
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|9
|Bernard King
|8
|Devin Booker
|8
|Joel Embiid
|8
|Dominique Wilkins
|7
|Luka Dončić
|7
|Bob Pettit
|6
|Pete Maravich
|6
20. Pete Maravich – 6
- Date of birth: 22 June 1947
- Date of death: 5 January 1988
- Place of birth: Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, USA
- NBA teams: Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Jazz, Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics
Pete Maravich, known as Pistol Pete, was celebrated for his flashy play and scoring and scored 50+ points in six games. He averaged over 44 points per game in college and was a five-time NBA All-Star. Maravich's creativity influenced generations of players.
19. Bob Pettit – 6
- Date of birth: 12 December 1932
- Age: 92 years old (as of June 2025)
- Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA
- NBA teams: Milwaukee/St. Louis Hawks
Bob Pettit was the first NBA player to score 50 points in an All-Star Game. The basketball player won two MVP awards and was an 11-time All-Star. Pettit's scoring and rebounding made him a dominant force in his era, with six games of more than 50 points.
18. Luka Dončić – 7
- Date of birth: 28 February 1999
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Ljubljana, Slovenia
- NBA teams: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Dončić, a young star from Slovenia, has quickly become one of the NBA's top players. Known for his court vision and scoring, he has scored more than 50 points in seven games. Dončić's poise and skill have drawn comparisons to legends.
17. Dominique Wilkins – 7
- Date of birth: 12 January 1960
- Age: 65 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Paris, France
- NBA teams: Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic
Dominique Wilkins, known as the Human Highlight Film, was celebrated for his dunks and scoring. The nine-time All-Star won a scoring title in 1986 and scored 50+ points in seven games. Wilkins's athleticism made him a fan favourite.
16. Joel Embiid – 8
- Date of birth: 16 March 1994
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Yaoundé, Cameroon
- NBA teams: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid, the 2023 MVP, is known for his dominance in the post and defensive presence. He has led the league in scoring and continues to be a force for the 76ers, boasting more than 50 points in eight games. Embiid's journey from Cameroon to NBA stardom is inspiring.
15. Devin Booker – 8
- Date of birth: 30 October 1996
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA
- NBA teams: Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker scored 70 points in a game at age 20, one of the youngest to do so. He has become the cornerstone of the Phoenix Suns, leading them to the NBA Finals in 2021. Booker's scoring and playmaking continue to evolve and has scored more than 50 points in eight games.
14. Bernard King – 8
- Date of birth: 4 December 1956
- Age: 68 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
- NBA teams: New Jersey Nets, Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Washington Bullets
Bernard King was known for his scoring ability, especially in the mid-range. He was a four-time All-Star and won the scoring title in 1985 and had eight games with more than 50 points. King's comeback from a severe knee injury showcased his determination.
13. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 9
- Date of birth: 6 December 1994
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Athens, Greece
- NBA teams: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, led the Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021. Known for his athleticism and versatility, he continues to dominate both ends of the court and has nine games with a score of over 50 points. Giannis's work ethic and humility have endeared him to fans.
12. Kevin Durant – 9
- Date of birth: 29 September 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., USA
- NBA teams: Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns
A two-time champion and former MVP, Kevin Durant is known for his scoring efficiency. He has won multiple scoring titles and is considered one of the best pure scorers. Currently playing for the Phoenix Suns, Durant's height and shooting ability make him a matchup nightmare and has scored 50+ in nine games.
11. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 10
- Date of birth: 16 April 1947
- Age: 78 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA
- NBA teams: Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a six-time MVP and six-time champion, was known for his skyhook shot. He held the NBA's all-time scoring record for decades, including ten games with a score of more than 50 points. Kareem's consistency and excellence made him a basketball icon.
10. Allen Iverson – 11
- Date of birth: 7 June 1975
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Hampton, Virginia, USA
- NBA teams: Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies
Allen Iverson, the 2001 MVP, was known for his scoring despite his small stature. He led the league in scoring four times and was an 11-time All-Star. With 11 games scoring 50+ points, Iverson's fearless play inspired many future players.
9. LeBron James – 14
- Date of birth: 30 December 1984
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, USA
- NBA teams: Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers
A four-time MVP and four-time champion, LeBron James is known for his versatility and longevity. He became the NBA's all-time leading scorer in 2023 and has scored 50+ points in 14 games. LeBron's impact on and off the court has been profound.
8. Rick Barry – 14
- Date of birth: 28 March 1944
- Age: 81 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Elizabeth, New Jersey, USA
- NBA teams: San Francisco Warriors, Oakland Oaks (ABA), Washington Caps (ABA), New York Nets (ABA), Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets
Rick Barry was known for his scoring ability and underhand free throws. He led the Golden State Warriors to an NBA championship in 1975 and was named Finals MVP. Barry's scoring prowess saw him score more than 50 points in 14 games in his career.
7. Stephen Curry – 15
- Date of birth: 14 March 1988
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, USA
- NBA teams: Golden State Warriors
The basketball player revolutionised the game with his three-point shooting. A two-time MVP and four-time champion, Stephen Curry holds numerous shooting records and has scored more than 50 points in 15 games. Curry's impact extends beyond statistics, transforming the way basketball is played.
6. Damian Lillard – 15
- Date of birth: 15 July 1990
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Oakland, California, USA
- NBA teams: Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard is celebrated for his deep shooting range and clutch performances. He scored a career-high 71 points in a game in 2023 and also boasts scoring over 50 points in 15 games. Lillard's loyalty to the Trail Blazers and leadership have made him a fan favourite.
5. Elgin Baylor – 17
- Date of birth: 16 September 1934
- Date of death: 22 March 2021
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., USA
- NBA teams: Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers
Elgin Baylor was a pioneer of acrobatic scoring and athleticism in the NBA. He averaged 27.4 points per game over his career and was an 11-time All-Star. Baylor had 17 games with a score of more than 50 points.
4. James Harden – 24
- Date of birth: 26 August 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- NBA teams: Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers
James Harden, a former MVP, is known for his offensive versatility and scoring. He has recorded 24 50-point games across different teams, including the Rockets and Clippers. Harden's step-back three-pointer became a signature move in his scoring arsenal.
3. Kobe Bryant – 25
- Date of birth: 23 August 1978
- Date of death: 26 January 2020
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
- NBA teams: Los Angeles Lakers
Kobe Bryant, known for his relentless work ethic, scored 81 points in a single game in 2006 and had 25 games with over 50 points. He led the Lakers to five NBA championships and earned two Finals MVPs. Bryant's scoring ability and tenacity made him one NBA's all-time greats.
2. Michael Jordan – 31
- Date of birth: 17 February 1963
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- NBA teams: Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards
Michael Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP, is renowned for his scoring prowess. He holds the record for the most 50-point playoff games with eight and has scored more than 50 points in 31 games. Jordan's competitive spirit and clutch performances solidified his status as a basketball legend.
1. Wilt Chamberlain – 118
- Date of birth: 21 August 1936
- Date of death: 12 October 1999
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- NBA teams: Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers
Wilt Chamberlain holds the NBA record for the most 50-point games, including a 100-point game in 1962. He is the only player to average over 50 points in a season. As a four-time MVP and two-time champion, Chamberlain's dominance redefined the centre position.
Who has the most 50-point games in the NBA?
Wilt Chamberlain has the most 50-point games in NBA history with 118. His dominance in the 1960s remains unmatched.
Who has the most 50-point games in a season?
The record for the most 50-point games in a single season is held by Wilt Chamberlain, with 45 during the 1961/62 campaign. No other player has come close to that mark.
Which active NBA player has the most 50-point games?
James Harden leads all active players with 24 games scoring 50 points or more. He achieved most of them during his time with the Houston Rockets.
Who is the youngest NBA player to score 50 points in a game?
Brandon Jennings is the youngest, scoring 55 points at 20 years and 52 days old in 2009. He set the record in just his seventh NBA game.
What team has the most 50-point scorers in history?
The Los Angeles Lakers have had the most different players record 50-point games. Approximately 36 different players from the team have scored more than 50 points.
Has any player scored 50 points for multiple teams?
Yes, multiple players have done so, including LeBron James, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. Each has recorded 50-point games with at least two different franchises.
Who has the top 10 most 50-point games in the NBA history?
The top 10 are Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Elgin Baylor, Damian Lillard, Rick Barry, LeBron James, Allen Iverson, and Stephen Curry. They represent different eras but all share elite scoring ability.
The player with the most 50-point games in NBA history is Wilt Chamberlain, with a record 118 games. Other all-time greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and James Harden have also etched their names into scoring history. The race for 50-point greatness continues as modern stars chase legendary milestones every season.
