Who has the most 50-point games in NBA history? A look at prolific high-scorers

The players with the most 50-point games in NBA history include legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant. These scoring machines have delivered some of the most thrilling performances basketball fans have ever witnessed.

NBA players (L to R): Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wilt Chamberlain, Stephen Curry. Photo: John Fisher, Bettmann, Tim Warner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most 50-point games in NBA history with 118, a record that still stands decades later.

in NBA history with 118, a record that still stands decades later. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and James Harden follow, showing how consistent scoring dominance defines NBA greatness.

follow, showing how consistent scoring dominance defines NBA greatness. Modern stars like Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and Joel Embiid are rising on the list with historic performances of their own.

Most 50-point games in NBA history

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. In compiling this list, information has been derived from various reputable sources, including Basketball Reference, Statmuse, and Yardbarker. We endeavour to use the most up-to-date and accurate data available at the time of ranking compilation.

NBA player Number of 50-point games Wilt Chamberlain 118 Michael Jordan 31 Kobe Bryant 25 James Harden 24 Elgin Baylor 17 Damian Lillard 15 Stephen Curry 15 Rick Barry 14 LeBron James 14 Allen Iverson 11 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 10 Kevin Durant 9 Giannis Antetokounmpo 9 Bernard King 8 Devin Booker 8 Joel Embiid 8 Dominique Wilkins 7 Luka Dončić 7 Bob Pettit 6 Pete Maravich 6

20. Pete Maravich – 6

Pete Maravich, of the New Orleans Jazz, is shown here dribbling the ball in action against the New York Knicks. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 22 June 1947

: 22 June 1947 Date of death : 5 January 1988

: 5 January 1988 Place of birth : Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, USA

: Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, USA NBA teams: Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Jazz, Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics

Pete Maravich, known as Pistol Pete, was celebrated for his flashy play and scoring and scored 50+ points in six games. He averaged over 44 points per game in college and was a five-time NBA All-Star. Maravich's creativity influenced generations of players.

19. Bob Pettit – 6

Bob Petit looks on before a game. Photo: @enciclopediadeportiva on Instagram

Source: UGC

Date of birth : 12 December 1932

: 12 December 1932 Age : 92 years old (as of June 2025)

: 92 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth : Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA NBA teams: Milwaukee/St. Louis Hawks

Bob Pettit was the first NBA player to score 50 points in an All-Star Game. The basketball player won two MVP awards and was an 11-time All-Star. Pettit's scoring and rebounding made him a dominant force in his era, with six games of more than 50 points.

18. Luka Dončić – 7

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles during a match against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 28 February 1999

: 28 February 1999 Age : 26 years old (as of 2025)

: 26 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Ljubljana, Slovenia

: Ljubljana, Slovenia NBA teams: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić, a young star from Slovenia, has quickly become one of the NBA's top players. Known for his court vision and scoring, he has scored more than 50 points in seven games. Dončić's poise and skill have drawn comparisons to legends.

17. Dominique Wilkins – 7

NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins plays basketball during NBA Center opening ceremony in Tianjin, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 12 January 1960

: 12 January 1960 Age : 65 years old (as of 2025)

: 65 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Paris, France

: Paris, France NBA teams: Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic

Dominique Wilkins, known as the Human Highlight Film, was celebrated for his dunks and scoring. The nine-time All-Star won a scoring title in 1986 and scored 50+ points in seven games. Wilkins's athleticism made him a fan favourite.

16. Joel Embiid – 8

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers walks backcourt during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Stacy Revere

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 16 March 1994

: 16 March 1994 Age : 31 years old (as of 2025)

: 31 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Yaoundé, Cameroon

: Yaoundé, Cameroon NBA teams: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid, the 2023 MVP, is known for his dominance in the post and defensive presence. He has led the league in scoring and continues to be a force for the 76ers, boasting more than 50 points in eight games. Embiid's journey from Cameroon to NBA stardom is inspiring.

15. Devin Booker – 8

Devin Booker of FC Bayern Munich in action during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Play-in C match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at Movistar Arena in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Borja B. Hojas

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 30 October 1996

: 30 October 1996 Age : 28 years old (as of 2025)

: 28 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA

: Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA NBA teams: Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker scored 70 points in a game at age 20, one of the youngest to do so. He has become the cornerstone of the Phoenix Suns, leading them to the NBA Finals in 2021. Booker's scoring and playmaking continue to evolve and has scored more than 50 points in eight games.

14. Bernard King – 8

Bernard King attends Museum Of The City Of New York Winter Ball at Museum of the City of New York in New York City. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 4 December 1956

: 4 December 1956 Age : 68 years old (as of 2025)

: 68 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, USA

: Brooklyn, New York, USA NBA teams: New Jersey Nets, Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Washington Bullets

Bernard King was known for his scoring ability, especially in the mid-range. He was a four-time All-Star and won the scoring title in 1985 and had eight games with more than 50 points. King's comeback from a severe knee injury showcased his determination.

13. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 9

Giannis Antetokounmpo walks off the court in the final minutes of game against the Indiana Pacers during game three of the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Photo: John Fisher

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 6 December 1994

: 6 December 1994 Age : 30 years old (as of 2025)

: 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Athens, Greece

: Athens, Greece NBA teams: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, led the Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021. Known for his athleticism and versatility, he continues to dominate both ends of the court and has nine games with a score of over 50 points. Giannis's work ethic and humility have endeared him to fans.

12. Kevin Durant – 9

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Chris Coduto

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 29 September 1988

: 29 September 1988 Age : 36 years old (as of 2025)

: 36 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Washington, D.C., USA

: Washington, D.C., USA NBA teams: Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns

A two-time champion and former MVP, Kevin Durant is known for his scoring efficiency. He has won multiple scoring titles and is considered one of the best pure scorers. Currently playing for the Phoenix Suns, Durant's height and shooting ability make him a matchup nightmare and has scored 50+ in nine games.

11. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 10

Former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Ric Tapia

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 16 April 1947

: 16 April 1947 Age : 78 years old (as of 2025)

: 78 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : New York City, New York, USA

: New York City, New York, USA NBA teams: Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a six-time MVP and six-time champion, was known for his skyhook shot. He held the NBA's all-time scoring record for decades, including ten games with a score of more than 50 points. Kareem's consistency and excellence made him a basketball icon.

10. Allen Iverson – 11

Allen Iverson attends a private birthday party in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 7 June 1975

: 7 June 1975 Age : 50 years old (as of 2025)

: 50 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Hampton, Virginia, USA

: Hampton, Virginia, USA NBA teams: Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies

Allen Iverson, the 2001 MVP, was known for his scoring despite his small stature. He led the league in scoring four times and was an 11-time All-Star. With 11 games scoring 50+ points, Iverson's fearless play inspired many future players.

9. LeBron James – 14

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Photo: David Berding

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 30 December 1984

: 30 December 1984 Age : 40 years old (as of 2025)

: 40 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Akron, Ohio, USA

: Akron, Ohio, USA NBA teams: Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers

A four-time MVP and four-time champion, LeBron James is known for his versatility and longevity. He became the NBA's all-time leading scorer in 2023 and has scored 50+ points in 14 games. LeBron's impact on and off the court has been profound.

8. Rick Barry – 14

Head coach Rick Barry of the Ball Hogs calls out a play during the game against the Triplets in BIG3 Week Three at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Ron Jenkins

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 28 March 1944

: 28 March 1944 Age : 81 years old (as of 2025)

: 81 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Elizabeth, New Jersey, USA

: Elizabeth, New Jersey, USA NBA teams: San Francisco Warriors, Oakland Oaks (ABA), Washington Caps (ABA), New York Nets (ABA), Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets

Rick Barry was known for his scoring ability and underhand free throws. He led the Golden State Warriors to an NBA championship in 1975 and was named Finals MVP. Barry's scoring prowess saw him score more than 50 points in 14 games in his career.

7. Stephen Curry – 15

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Photo: David Berding

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 14 March 1988

: 14 March 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of 2025)

: 37 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Akron, Ohio, USA

: Akron, Ohio, USA NBA teams: Golden State Warriors

The basketball player revolutionised the game with his three-point shooting. A two-time MVP and four-time champion, Stephen Curry holds numerous shooting records and has scored more than 50 points in 15 games. Curry's impact extends beyond statistics, transforming the way basketball is played.

6. Damian Lillard – 15

Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks warms up before Game Four of the Eastern Conference First-Round NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. Photo: Stacy Revere

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 15 July 1990

: 15 July 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of 2025)

: 34 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Oakland, California, USA

: Oakland, California, USA NBA teams: Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard is celebrated for his deep shooting range and clutch performances. He scored a career-high 71 points in a game in 2023 and also boasts scoring over 50 points in 15 games. Lillard's loyalty to the Trail Blazers and leadership have made him a fan favourite.

5. Elgin Baylor – 17

Elgin Baylor during NBA Retired Players Association Annual All-Star Weekend and Bruncheon at Mandalay Bay Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo: Dexter A. Jones

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 16 September 1934

: 16 September 1934 Date of death : 22 March 2021

: 22 March 2021 Place of birth : Washington, D.C., USA

: Washington, D.C., USA NBA teams: Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers

Elgin Baylor was a pioneer of acrobatic scoring and athleticism in the NBA. He averaged 27.4 points per game over his career and was an 11-time All-Star. Baylor had 17 games with a score of more than 50 points.

4. James Harden – 24

James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers in action against the Denver Nuggets in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Photo: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 26 August 1989

: 26 August 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of 2025)

: 35 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA NBA teams: Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden, a former MVP, is known for his offensive versatility and scoring. He has recorded 24 50-point games across different teams, including the Rockets and Clippers. Harden's step-back three-pointer became a signature move in his scoring arsenal.

3. Kobe Bryant – 25

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a call during their game against the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Streeter Lecka

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 23 August 1978

: 23 August 1978 Date of death : 26 January 2020

: 26 January 2020 Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA NBA teams: Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bryant, known for his relentless work ethic, scored 81 points in a single game in 2006 and had 25 games with over 50 points. He led the Lakers to five NBA championships and earned two Finals MVPs. Bryant's scoring ability and tenacity made him one NBA's all-time greats.

2. Michael Jordan – 31

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls, during the NBA match between the Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 17 February 1963

: 17 February 1963 Age : 62 years old (as of 2025)

: 62 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States NBA teams: Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards

Michael Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP, is renowned for his scoring prowess. He holds the record for the most 50-point playoff games with eight and has scored more than 50 points in 31 games. Jordan's competitive spirit and clutch performances solidified his status as a basketball legend.

1. Wilt Chamberlain – 118

Wilt Chamberlain (13) defends against an opponent. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 21 August 1936

: 21 August 1936 Date of death : 12 October 1999

: 12 October 1999 Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States NBA teams: Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers

Wilt Chamberlain holds the NBA record for the most 50-point games, including a 100-point game in 1962. He is the only player to average over 50 points in a season. As a four-time MVP and two-time champion, Chamberlain's dominance redefined the centre position.

Who has the most 50-point games in the NBA?

Wilt Chamberlain has the most 50-point games in NBA history with 118. His dominance in the 1960s remains unmatched.

Who has the most 50-point games in a season?

The record for the most 50-point games in a single season is held by Wilt Chamberlain, with 45 during the 1961/62 campaign. No other player has come close to that mark.

Which active NBA player has the most 50-point games?

James Harden leads all active players with 24 games scoring 50 points or more. He achieved most of them during his time with the Houston Rockets.

Who is the youngest NBA player to score 50 points in a game?

Brandon Jennings is the youngest, scoring 55 points at 20 years and 52 days old in 2009. He set the record in just his seventh NBA game.

What team has the most 50-point scorers in history?

The Los Angeles Lakers have had the most different players record 50-point games. Approximately 36 different players from the team have scored more than 50 points.

Has any player scored 50 points for multiple teams?

Yes, multiple players have done so, including LeBron James, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. Each has recorded 50-point games with at least two different franchises.

Who has the top 10 most 50-point games in the NBA history?

The top 10 are Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Elgin Baylor, Damian Lillard, Rick Barry, LeBron James, Allen Iverson, and Stephen Curry. They represent different eras but all share elite scoring ability.

The player with the most 50-point games in NBA history is Wilt Chamberlain, with a record 118 games. Other all-time greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and James Harden have also etched their names into scoring history. The race for 50-point greatness continues as modern stars chase legendary milestones every season.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of the best power forwards of all time. The best power forwards in the NBA history are versatile. They create scoring opportunities, dominate rebounds, and anchor the team's defense.

The best power forwards are some of the most successful figures in the NBA history. Check out this article to learn about some of best power forwards in the history of basketball.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng