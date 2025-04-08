Full list of Patriots' retired number and the stories behind the legends they honour
The New England Patriots, popularly known as the Patriots, have been successful over the years, with six Super Bowl wins. The team has retired eight numbers, with the first being number 89 in 1968 and the latest being number 12 in 2024. Patriots' retired numbers and the players' names stand ablaze in the Patriots Hall of Fame.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- List of Patriots' retired numbers
- Will the Patriots retire number 12?
- Will the Patriots retire number 87?
- Do the Patriots have any numbers retired?
Key takeaways
- The New England Patriots are a professional American football team from Boston. It was originally known as the Boston Patriots.
- The Patriots have retired 8 numbers, honouring them in the Patriots Hall of Fame.
- Tom Brady's jersey number 12 was the latest to be retired, in a ceremony held in 2024.
- Bob Dee of jersey number 89 was the first to be retired in 1968.
List of Patriots' retired numbers
The New England Patriots are one of the NFL teams that have enjoyed high success thanks to their talented players. The team retired their jersey numbers to honour these players, ensuring they would never be used again. Below is a list of Patriots' retired numbers and the story behind the legends.
|Player
|Number
|Position
|Retired
|Bob Dee
|89
|Defensive end (DE)
|1968
|Jim Lee Hunt
|79
|Defensive tackle (DC)
|1971
|Gino Cappelletti
|20
|Flanker (FL)/kicker (K)
|1971
|Steve Nelson
|57
|Linebacker (LB)
|1988
|John Hannah
|73
|Guard (G)
|1990
|Mike Haynes
|40
|Cornerback (CB)
|1996
|Bruce Armstrong
|78
|Tackle (T)
|2001
|Tom Brady
|12
|Quarterback (QB)
|2024
Tom Brady (No. 12)
- Full name: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.
- Date of birth: 3 August 1977
- Age: 47 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: San Mateo, California, USA
- Teams: New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady is an American retired professional football quarterback, spokesman, and entrepreneur. He played in the National Football League (NFL) for 23 seasons, with his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Tom Brady played in 10 Super Bowls, winning seven of them. The former NFL player moved to the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2020.
The quarterback retired and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2024. At the ceremony, Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that Brady's No. 12 would never be worn again in honour of the former Patriots player. Before retiring, he won many accolades, including five Super Bowl MVP awards and NFL MVP awards.
Bruce Armstrong (No. 78)
- Full name: Bruce Charles Armstrong
- Date of birth: 7 September 1965
- Age: 59 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA
- Team: New England Patriots
Bruce Armstrong is a former professional football player from the United States. He played for the New England Patriots as an offensive tackle for 14 seasons from 1987 to 2000. The athlete was picked in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft, right after attending the University of Louisville.
Bruce Armstrong holds the team record with 212 games played, starting in all of them. The player was selected and indicted for the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2001. Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots once described him as one of the classiest players to ever wear the Patriots jersey. He said:
He is one of the classiest players ever to play in a Patriots uniform. Furthermore, he represents the kind of legacy we'd like to build here, and the kind of people we'd like to have on this team.
Mike Haynes (No. 40)
- Full name: Michael James Haynes
- Date of birth: 1 July 1953
- Age: 71 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Denison, Texas, USA
- Teams: New England Patriots, Los Angeles Raiders
Mike Haynes is one of the fastest NFL players and greatest cornerbacks of all time. He played for the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Raiders. Haynes was picked by the New England Patriots in the first selection of the 1976 NFL Draft.
Haynes was inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000 and 1997 respectively. He retired in 1989 and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.
John Hannah (No. 73)
- Full name: John Allen Hannah
- Date of birth: 4 April 1951
- Age: 73 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Canton, Georgia, USA
- Team: New England Patriots
John Allen Hannah, also known as Hog, is a former NFL player who played as a guard for the New England Patriots for 13 seasons. Before joining the NFL, he played collegiate football for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hannah earned two All-American honours in college and was selected by the Patriots in the 1973 NFL draft.
John Allen was named the best offensive lineman of all time by Sports Illustrated magazine in 1981. The sports personality has worn nine Pro Bowls and seven first-team All-Pro selections.
Hannah was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999. Additionally, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991 and became one of the inductees of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame the same year.
Steve Nelson (No. 57)
- Full name: Steven Lee Nelson
- Date of birth: 26 April 1951
- Age: 73 years old (as of April 2025)
- Place of birth: Farmington, Minnesota, USA
- Team: New England Patriots
Steve Nelson is a retired NFL player who played linebacker for the Patriots between 1974 and 1987. He played college football for North Dakota State and was drafted into the NFL in 1974.
Steve Nelson retired in 1987 after playing 14 seasons for the Patriots. He then served as an assistant coach for the Patriots before becoming the head coach at Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, from 1998 to 2005.
The Minnesota native linebacker's number 57 was retired by the Patriots a year after he retired in 1988. He was indicted in the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1993. Nelson lives in Massachusetts.
Gino Cappelletti (No. 20)
- Full name: Gino Raymond Michael Cappelletti
- Date of birth: 26 March 1934
- Age: 88 years old (as of May 2022)
- Place of birth: Keewatin, Minnesota, USA
- Teams: Sarnia Imperials, Toronto Balmy Beach Beachers, Sarnia Golden Bears, Boston Patriots
Gino Cappelletti, also known as the Duke or Mr. Patriot, was a talented American professional football player. He began his football career playing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Cappelletti was the wide receiver and kicker for the Patriots from 1960 to 1970. He won many accolades, including the All-Star in the American Football League and the 1964 AFL Most Valuable Player Award.
Gino Cappelletti retired after the 1970 season and became a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1992. After retiring, he became a sports broadcaster in the booth. Gino passed away on 12 May 2022 at 88 years old.
Jim Lee Hunt (No. 79)
- Full name: Jim Lee Hunt
- Date of birth: 5 October 1938
- Age: 37 years old (as of November 1975)
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Texas, USA
- Team: Boston Patriots
Jim Lee, also known as the Earthquake, was an NFL player who played defensive tackle for the Boston Patriots. He was a four-time AFL All-Star and was named the 1967 best pass-rushing tackle in the AFL.
Before joining the NFL, he played college football for the Prairie View A&M Panthers. He was also part of the college track team due to his speed and natural athleticism. Hunt was drafted in the 16th round of the 1960 Draft.
Earthquake was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1993 and three years later his jersey number, 79, was retired. He passed away on 22 November 1975 at the age of 37 years old.
Bob Dee (No. 89)
- Full name: Robert Henry Dee
- Date of birth: 18 May 1933
- Age: 45 years old (as of April 1979)
- Place of birth: Quincy, Massachusetts, USA
- Teams: Washington Redskins, Boston Patriots
Bob Dee was the first Patriots player to have his number retired. The NFL player performed exemplarily during his eight seasons with the team. Dee was regarded as the "Iron Man" of the AFL, scoring the first touchdown in a preseason game against Buffalo.
Dee played defensive end and was voted a four-time American Football League (AFL) All-Star. He made the All-AFL second team four times and was part of the Boston Patriots All-1960s Team. The professional athlete retired in 1968 and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1993.
Will the Patriots retire number 12?
The New England Patriots already retired Tom Brady's number 12. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on 12 June 2024.
Will the Patriots retire number 87?
Rob Gronkowski's number 87 has not been retired yet. However, fans have speculated that there is a possibility of the number being retired. Despite the sentiments, number 87 has been re-issued to other players, including Tre Nixon and Devin Ross.
Do the Patriots have any numbers retired?
Yes, there are eight retired numbers as of 2025. Players whose numbers have been retired include: Tom Brady 12, Gino Cappelletti 20, Mike Haynes 40, Steve Nelson 57, John Hannah 73, Bruce Armstrong 78, Jim Lee Hunt 79, and Bob Dee 89.
The New England Patriots' retired numbers are 12, 20, 40, 57, 73, 78, 79, and 89. The eight players were indicted into the Patriot's Hall of Fame to honour their contributions to the team.
