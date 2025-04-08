The New England Patriots, popularly known as the Patriots, have been successful over the years, with six Super Bowl wins. The team has retired eight numbers, with the first being number 89 in 1968 and the latest being number 12 in 2024. Patriots' retired numbers and the players' names stand ablaze in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Tom Brady #12 (L), Mike Haynes (C), and Gino Cappelletti (R) are among the Patriots retired numbers. Photo: Adam Glanzman, Focus on Sport, Matthew J. Lee (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The New England Patriots are a professional American football team from Boston. It was originally known as the Boston Patriots .

. The Patriots have retired 8 numbers, honouring them in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Tom Brady's jersey number 12 was the latest to be retired, in a ceremony held in 2024.

Bob Dee of jersey number 89 was the first to be retired in 1968.

List of Patriots' retired numbers

The New England Patriots are one of the NFL teams that have enjoyed high success thanks to their talented players. The team retired their jersey numbers to honour these players, ensuring they would never be used again. Below is a list of Patriots' retired numbers and the story behind the legends.

Player Number Position Retired Bob Dee 89 Defensive end (DE) 1968 Jim Lee Hunt 79 Defensive tackle (DC) 1971 Gino Cappelletti 20 Flanker (FL)/kicker (K) 1971 Steve Nelson 57 Linebacker (LB) 1988 John Hannah 73 Guard (G) 1990 Mike Haynes 40 Cornerback (CB) 1996 Bruce Armstrong 78 Tackle (T) 2001 Tom Brady 12 Quarterback (QB) 2024

Tom Brady (No. 12)

Tom Brady jogs onto the field during a ceremony honouring Brady at half-time of New England's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023. Photo: Adam Glanzman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. Date of birth : 3 August 1977

: 3 August 1977 Age : 47 years old (as of April 2025)

: 47 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : San Mateo, California, USA

: San Mateo, California, USA Teams: New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is an American retired professional football quarterback, spokesman, and entrepreneur. He played in the National Football League (NFL) for 23 seasons, with his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Tom Brady played in 10 Super Bowls, winning seven of them. The former NFL player moved to the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2020.

The quarterback retired and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2024. At the ceremony, Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that Brady's No. 12 would never be worn again in honour of the former Patriots player. Before retiring, he won many accolades, including five Super Bowl MVP awards and NFL MVP awards.

Bruce Armstrong (No. 78)

Bruce Armstrong #78 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Miami Dolphins at the Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. Photo: Andy Lyons

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Bruce Charles Armstrong

: Bruce Charles Armstrong Date of birth : 7 September 1965

: 7 September 1965 Age : 59 years old (as of April 2025)

: 59 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Miami, Florida, USA

: Miami, Florida, USA Team: New England Patriots

Bruce Armstrong is a former professional football player from the United States. He played for the New England Patriots as an offensive tackle for 14 seasons from 1987 to 2000. The athlete was picked in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft, right after attending the University of Louisville.

Bruce Armstrong holds the team record with 212 games played, starting in all of them. The player was selected and indicted for the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2001. Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots once described him as one of the classiest players to ever wear the Patriots jersey. He said:

He is one of the classiest players ever to play in a Patriots uniform. Furthermore, he represents the kind of legacy we'd like to build here, and the kind of people we'd like to have on this team.

Mike Haynes (No. 40)

Mike Haynes #40 of the New England Patriots before an NFL football game at Foxboro Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michael James Haynes

: Michael James Haynes Date of birth : 1 July 1953

: 1 July 1953 Age : 71 years old (as of April 2025)

: 71 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Denison, Texas, USA

: Denison, Texas, USA Teams: New England Patriots, Los Angeles Raiders

Mike Haynes is one of the and greatest cornerbacks of all time. He played for the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Raiders. Haynes was picked by the New England Patriots in the first selection of the 1976 NFL Draft.

Haynes was inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000 and 1997 respectively. He retired in 1989 and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

John Hannah (No. 73)

John Hannah #73 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at on September 27, 1981 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: George Gojkovich

Source: Getty Images

Full name : John Allen Hannah

: John Allen Hannah Date of birth : 4 April 1951

: 4 April 1951 Age : 73 years old (as of April 2025)

: 73 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Canton, Georgia, USA

: Canton, Georgia, USA Team: New England Patriots

John Allen Hannah, also known as Hog, is a former NFL player who played as a guard for the New England Patriots for 13 seasons. Before joining the NFL, he played collegiate football for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hannah earned two All-American honours in college and was selected by the Patriots in the 1973 NFL draft.

John Allen was named the best offensive lineman of all time by Sports Illustrated magazine in 1981. The sports personality has worn nine Pro Bowls and seven first-team All-Pro selections.

Hannah was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999. Additionally, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991 and became one of the inductees of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame the same year.

Steve Nelson (No. 57)

Steve Nelson during the induction of Tom Brady into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: Fred Kfoury III

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Steven Lee Nelson

: Steven Lee Nelson Date of birth : 26 April 1951

: 26 April 1951 Age : 73 years old (as of April 2025)

: 73 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth : Farmington, Minnesota, USA

: Farmington, Minnesota, USA Team: New England Patriots

Steve Nelson is a retired NFL player who played linebacker for the Patriots between 1974 and 1987. He played college football for North Dakota State and was drafted into the NFL in 1974.

Steve Nelson retired in 1987 after playing 14 seasons for the Patriots. He then served as an assistant coach for the Patriots before becoming the head coach at Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, from 1998 to 2005.

The Minnesota native linebacker's number 57 was retired by the Patriots a year after he retired in 1988. He was indicted in the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1993. Nelson lives in Massachusetts.

Gino Cappelletti (No. 20)

The New England Patriots legend Gino Cappelletti stands on the sidelines before their game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. Photo: Matthew J. Lee

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Gino Raymond Michael Cappelletti

: Gino Raymond Michael Cappelletti Date of birth : 26 March 1934

: 26 March 1934 Age : 88 years old (as of May 2022)

: 88 years old (as of May 2022) Place of birth : Keewatin, Minnesota, USA

: Keewatin, Minnesota, USA Teams: Sarnia Imperials, Toronto Balmy Beach Beachers, Sarnia Golden Bears, Boston Patriots

Gino Cappelletti, also known as the Duke or Mr. Patriot, was a talented American professional football player. He began his football career playing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Cappelletti was the wide receiver and kicker for the Patriots from 1960 to 1970. He won many accolades, including the All-Star in the American Football League and the 1964 AFL Most Valuable Player Award.

Gino Cappelletti retired after the 1970 season and became a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1992. After retiring, he became a sports broadcaster in the booth. Gino passed away on 12 May 2022 at 88 years old.

Jim Lee Hunt (No. 79)

Boston Patriots, Jim Lee Hunt (L), Ron Hall (C), and Lonnie Farmer (R) smiling with missing teeth. Photo: Gilbert E. Friedberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jim Lee Hunt

: Jim Lee Hunt Date of birth : 5 October 1938

: 5 October 1938 Age : 37 years old (as of November 1975)

: 37 years old (as of November 1975) Place of birth : Atlanta, Texas, USA

: Atlanta, Texas, USA Team: Boston Patriots

Jim Lee, also known as the Earthquake, was an NFL player who played defensive tackle for the Boston Patriots. He was a four-time AFL All-Star and was named the 1967 best pass-rushing tackle in the AFL.

Before joining the NFL, he played college football for the Prairie View A&M Panthers. He was also part of the college track team due to his speed and natural athleticism. Hunt was drafted in the 16th round of the 1960 Draft.

Earthquake was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1993 and three years later his jersey number, 79, was retired. He passed away on 22 November 1975 at the age of 37 years old.

Bob Dee (No. 89)

Tom Addison (L), Bob Dee (C), and Larry Eisenhauer (R) waiting for the game to end after losing to the Baltimore Colts. Photo: Frank O'Brien

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Robert Henry Dee

: Robert Henry Dee Date of birth : 18 May 1933

: 18 May 1933 Age : 45 years old (as of April 1979)

: 45 years old (as of April 1979) Place of birth : Quincy, Massachusetts, USA

: Quincy, Massachusetts, USA Teams: Washington Redskins, Boston Patriots

Bob Dee was the first Patriots player to have his number retired. The NFL player performed exemplarily during his eight seasons with the team. Dee was regarded as the "Iron Man" of the AFL, scoring the first touchdown in a preseason game against Buffalo.

Dee played defensive end and was voted a four-time American Football League (AFL) All-Star. He made the All-AFL second team four times and was part of the Boston Patriots All-1960s Team. The professional athlete retired in 1968 and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1993.

Will the Patriots retire number 12?

The New England Patriots already retired Tom Brady's number 12. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on 12 June 2024.

Will the Patriots retire number 87?

Rob Gronkowski's number 87 has not been retired yet. However, fans have speculated that there is a possibility of the number being retired. Despite the sentiments, number 87 has been re-issued to other players, including Tre Nixon and Devin Ross.

Do the Patriots have any numbers retired?

Yes, there are eight retired numbers as of 2025. Players whose numbers have been retired include: Tom Brady 12, Gino Cappelletti 20, Mike Haynes 40, Steve Nelson 57, John Hannah 73, Bruce Armstrong 78, Jim Lee Hunt 79, and Bob Dee 89.

The New England Patriots' retired numbers are 12, 20, 40, 57, 73, 78, 79, and 89. The eight players were indicted into the Patriot's Hall of Fame to honour their contributions to the team.

Legit.ng published an article about the heaviest NFL players. The National Football League (NFL) comprises some of the world's strongest, and heaviest athletes. Muscle is an important physical attribute to be chosen as a player. The average height should be 6'2" and weigh approximately 245 lbs.

The NFL selection process is intense as all players must undergo physical training to determine their fit. To succeed, these players must have strength and a well-built body to be able to tackle their opponents. Learn more about the heaviest NFL players, both currently and in history.

Source: Legit.ng