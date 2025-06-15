Who has the most 60-point games in NBA history? A look at the legends

Scoring 60 points in an NBA game is one of the greatest achievements in basketball. The most 60-point games in NBA history belong to Wilt Chamberlain, who achieved this feat 32 times. Discover other top NBA players with this incredible achievement and how often they scored it.

Top 10 players with the most 60-point games in NBA history

Rank Player Number of 60-point games 1 Wilt Chamberlain 32 2 Kobe Bryant 6 3 Damian Lillard 5 4 Michael Jordan 4 5 James Harden 4 6 Elgin Baylor 3 7 Karl-Anthony Towns 2 8 Devin Booker 2 9 Luka Dončić 2 10 Stephen Curry 2

10. Stephen Curry – 2

Stephen Curry dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Photo: David Berding

Full name: Wardell Stephen Curry II

Wardell Stephen Curry II Date of birth: 14 March 1988

14 March 1988 Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)

37 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, United States 2

Akron, Ohio, United States 2 Total points: 25,386

Stephen Curry is an American basketball point guard for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. He is considered the greatest shooter and scorer of all time. Stephen Curry has scored two 60-point games in the NBA, making him among the players with this incredible achievement. He was selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

He was named the NBA Most Valuable Player in both 2015 and 2016. Stephen led the Golden State Warriors to NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Some of his other greatest achievements include winning the NBA Finals MVP award in 2022.

9. Luka Dončić – 2

Luka Dončić looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter of Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: David Berding

Full name: Luka Dončić

Luka Dončić Date of birth: 28 February 1999

28 February 1999 Age: 26 years old (as of 2025)

26 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljana, Slovenia Total points: 12,878

Luka Dončić is a Slovenian basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers. He started playing football at a young age and made it his profession in 2015 when he made his debut for Real Madrid in the Liga ACB against Unicaja. He joined the NBA in 2018 after being selected third overall by the Atlanta Hawks.

Luka Dončić has two 60-point games. He recorded his first score on 27 December 2022. His second record was on 26 January 2024. The player received the Western Conference Finals MVP in 2024.

8. Devin Booker – 2

Devin Booker reacts to an officials call during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on April 01, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Stacy Revere

Full name: Devin Armani Booker

Devin Armani Booker Date of birth: 30 October 1996

30 October 1996 Age: 28 years old (as of June 2025)

28 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States

Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States Total points: 16,452

Devin Armani Booker is an American basketball guard playing for the Phoenix Suns. He is also on the list of players who have scored the most 60-point games in the National Basketball Association. He joined the Phoenix Suns in 2015 after being selected as the thirteenth overall pick.

The legend is known for other accomplishments in the NBA other than having two 60-point games. He won the NBA Cares Community Assist Award in the 2020-21 season, and is also a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist. In 2017, he became the youngest player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game.

7. Karl-Anthony Towns – 2

Karl-Anthony Towns reacts during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Photo: Gregory Shamus

Full name: Karl-Anthony Towns Jr

Karl-Anthony Towns Jr Date of birth: 15 November 1995

15 November 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of June 2025)

29 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Edison, New Jersey, United States

Edison, New Jersey, United States Total points: 14,880

Karl-Anthony Towns is a Dominican-American basketball player known for his nickname, The Big Bodega, and is also among the players with the most 60-point games in the NBA. He has 2 60-point games. Karl first recorded his 60-point game on 14 March 2022 and the second one on 22 January 2024.

He joined the NBA in 2015 after he was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2016. The player led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals in 2024. According to the NBA, he was named the 2023-24 NBA Social Justice Champion in 2024.

6. Elgin Baylor – 3

Elgin Baylor #22 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives circa 1965 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo: NBA Photos (modified by author)

Full name: Elgin Gay Baylor

Elgin Gay Baylor Date of birth: 16 September 1934

16 September 1934 Date of death: 22 March 2021

22 March 2021 Age at death: 86 years

86 years Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States of America

Washington, D.C., United States of America Total points: 23,149

Elgin Baylor was an American basketball player and coach. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1958 to 1972. He is known for leading the Lakers to the NBA Finals eight times and playing in the 11 NBA All-Star Games. He became the first player in NBA history to break the 70-point barrier when he torched the New York Kicks for 71 points.

The basketball legend has three 60-point games. He had his first record in the 1962 NBA Finals. He scored 61 points in Game 5 of the 1962 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. He officially retired from basketball after the 1971-72 season. Elgin Baylor died on 22 March 2021.

5. James Harden – 4

James Harden dribbles against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at Golden 1 Center on 11 April 2025 in Sacramento, California. Photo: Eakin Howard

Full name: James Edward Harden Jr

James Edward Harden Jr Date of birth: 26 August 1989

26 August 1989 Age: 35 years old (as of June 2025)

35 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Total points: 27,687

James Harden and Michael Jordan tie for the most 60-point games in the NBA. He has a record of four 60+ point games, like Michael Jordan. He had his first score on 30 January 2018 during the Houston Rockets' 114-107 win over the Orlando Magic. In 2019, he reached 60 points two times. The last time he recorded this amazing feat was on 30 November 2019.

The legend joined the National Basketball Association in 2009 when he was selected with the third overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has played for teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. James Harden is currently playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.

4. Michael Jordan – 4

Michael Jordan plays against the Chicago Bulls on 1 March 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington, DC. Photo: G Fiume

Full name: Michael Jeffrey Jordan

Michael Jeffrey Jordan Date of birth: 17 February 1963

17 February 1963 Age: 62 years old (as of 2025)

62 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Total points: 32,292

Michael Jordan is a former professional basketball player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. He is also known as one of the NBA players with the most 60+ point games. His first record was on 4 March 1987 when he was playing for the Chicago Bulls against the Houston Rockets. The game ended with a 125-120 win against the Houston Rockets.

The former basketball player had his last 60+ point game in 1999 when the Chicago Bulls lost to the Magic. He scored 64 points, six rebounds, and one assist. He retired from the NBA in 2003 and is currently a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Some of his achievements in the NBA include five MVP awards and two Olympic medals.

3. Damian Lillard – 5

Damian Lillard looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on 18 March 2025 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Full name: Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr

Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr Date of birth: 15 July 1990

15 July 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of June 2025)

34 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States

Oakland, California, United States Total points: 22,598

The American professional basketball player is also among the basketball legends known for the most 60-point games in the NBA. He plays for the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association. He has a record of five 60 + points games, which places him as the third highest in the NBA. He first recorded this great achievement on 8 November 2019.

Damian Lillard started his professional basketball career in the 2012 NBA season after being selected by the Portland Trail Blazers as the sixth overall pick. According to ESPN, the legend won the NBA All-Star MVP in 2024. He won a gold medal for the U.S. Olympic team in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

2. Kobe Bryant – 6

Kobe Bryant drives the ball upcourt during the game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on 28 December 2007 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld

Full name: Kobe Bean Bryant

Kobe Bean Bryant Date of birth: 23 August 1978

23 August 1978 Date of death: 26 January 2020

26 January 2020 Age at death: 41 years

41 years Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Total points: 33,643

Kobe Bryant is an American basketball player who played as a shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers. He started playing basketball in 1996 with the Charlotte Hornets and was later traded to the Lakers. Kobe Bryant helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships (2000–02 and 2009–10).

He is the second player to record the most 60-point games in NBA history. He has a total of six 60+ point games. The Black Mamba recorded his first 60-point game on 20 December 2005 in three quarters against the Dallas Mavericks. According to the Lakers Nation, his last 60-point game was on 13 April 2016 during his final NBA game against the Utah Jazz.

1. Wilt Chamberlain – 32

Wilt Chamberlain (1936-1999) #13 of the University of Kansas poses for a portrait circa 1957 in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo: Hy Peskin (modified by author)

Full name: Wilton Norman Chamberlain

Wilton Norman Chamberlain Date of birth: 21 August 1936

21 August 1936 Date of death: 12 October 1999

12 October 1999 Age at death: 63 years

63 years Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Total points: 31,419

Wilt Chamberlain was an American professional basketball player. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America. Wilt Chamberlain is known for the most 60-point games in National Basketball Association history. No other player in the NBA has surpassed this score or come close to it.

He recorded his first 60-point game on 26 January 1969. At that time, he was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Cincinnati Royals. He led the team to a 126-113 victory, scoring 60 points and adding 21 rebounds. The legendary NBA player played for other teams such as the Philadelphia Warriors and the San Francisco Warriors.

Who has the most 60-point games in an NBA season?

The NBA player with the most 60 + point games in an NBA season is Wilt Chamberlain, with 15 games in the 1961-62 season. This level of dominance has never been matched by any other player in NBA history.

Who has the longest 60-point streak in NBA history?

Wilt Chamberlain has the longest 60-point game in NBA history. He holds the next three longest streaks: 3 in January 1962, 2 in December 1961 and 2 in December 1962.

How many 60-point games does LeBron have?

The American basketball power forward has had one 60-point game in his career. Lebron James had this score on 3 March 2014 with 61 points against the Charlotte Bobcats.

Many great players have had incredible performances in the National Basketball Association. However, only a few have reached or surpassed the 60-point mark. Wilt Chamberlain holds the record of the most 60-point games in NBA history, followed by Kobe Bryant and Damian Lillard. The players with this score have a special place in the records of NBA history.

