The Love on the Spectrum season 2 cast, including names like Dani Bowman, Tanner Smith, James B. Jones, and Connor Tomlinson, first captured hearts on the popular Netflix dating series. The show followed their honest and emotional journeys as they explored relationships while being on the autism spectrum.

Love on the Spectrum season 2 cast members (L to R) Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman, and Dani Bowman. Photo: Eric Charbonneau, Charley Gallay, Kayla Oaddams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum U.S. shows a mix of lasting relationships, personal growth, and real-life breakups .

shows a mix of . Some couples like Abbey and David built long-term bonds before eventually parting ways, while others like Dani and Connor found new paths after early challenges.

Many cast members discovered that not every romantic connection is meant to last, with journeys like Journey Early and Tanner Smith showing how meaningful experiences can still come from short-lived relationships.

Where is the Love on the Spectrum Season 2 cast?

The Love on the Spectrum season 2 cast left a lasting impression with their honest and heartfelt search for connection. Years after the show aired, fans still wonder where their journeys have taken them. Here is a look at what they are doing now and how their lives have changed since filming ended.

Abbey Romeo

Abbey Romeo lights The Empire State Building in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

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Full name : Abbey Romeo

: Abbey Romeo Date of birth : 17 May 1998

: 17 May 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of April 2026)

: 27 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Content creator, autism advocate, reality TV personality

Abbey Romeo became one of the most beloved cast members of Love on the Spectrum season 2, thanks to her warm personality and long-term relationship with David Isaacman. After the show, she continued growing her online presence as a content creator and autism advocate, often sharing her daily life and experiences with fans.

However, Abbey and David have now officially ended their relationship after nearly five years together. Their split was amicable, with both acknowledging that they had grown in different directions and wanted different things in life.

Despite the breakup, they are said to remain on good terms and still respect the time they shared together.

David Isaacman

David Isaacman speaks onstage during Netflix's "Love on the Spectrum" at TUDUM Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Full name : David Isaacman

: David Isaacman Date of birth : 17 December 1994

: 17 December 1994 Age : 31 years old (as of April 2026)

: 31 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, autism advocate

David was a devoted partner to Abbey Romeo during the show, often showing care and emotional sensitivity. After filming, he continued the relationship long-term and supported Abbey through personal and professional growth.

Their bond lasted years, but ultimately ended in 2026 amid differences about future commitments like marriage. He has since focused on his personal life and advocacy work while staying out of the spotlight.

Dani Bowman

Dani Bowman attends the 5th Annual Marvels of Media Festival at Museum of the Moving Image in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dani Bowman

: Dani Bowman Date of birth : 8 January 1995

: 8 January 1995 Age : 31 years old (as of 2026)

: 31 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Animator, entrepreneur, reality TV star, autism advocate

During Season 2, Dani Bowman dated Adan Correa and bonded with him over their shared passion for animation, creativity, and long-term ambition. Their connection was strong intellectually, but it faced challenges when they realized they had different expectations around physical intimacy and the pace of the relationship.

This mismatch eventually led to a respectful breakup, with both acknowledging they wanted different things romantically at that stage.

After the show, Dani found love again with a partner named Henry, reflecting her growth in balancing emotional connection with her career priorities, while continuing to lead her animation company and advocate for neurodiverse creatives through public speaking and media work.

James B. Jones

James B. Jones attends Netflix "Love on the Spectrum" ATAS Official at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Full name : James B. Jones

: James B. Jones Date of birth : 19 July 1987

: 19 July 1987 Age : 38 years old (as of April 2026)

: 38 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, IT support specialist, autism advocate

James B. Jones gained attention on Love on the Spectrum season 2 for his unique personality, humour, and openness about living with autism. After the show, he continued working in IT support and remained committed to building a stable career in technology.

James met his girlfriend Shelley Wolfe online after she reached out to him having watched him on the show. They met physically at a video game arcade before officially connecting on season 3.

The couple remains together and has even discussed plans for moving in together after purchasing a $480,000 home in Boston, Massachusetts. James has also grown more confident and continues advocating for autism awareness.

Steve Spitz

Presenter Steve Spitz speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast. Photo: 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Steve Spitz

: Steve Spitz Date of birth : 1958

: 1958 Age : 68 years old (as of 2026)

: 68 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, neurodiversity advocate

Steve Spitz, one of the most beloved cast members of Love on the Spectrum season 2, is known for his warmth, curiosity, and thoughtful approach to relationships. After the show, he has kept a relatively private lifestyle while still staying connected to the series’ fanbase through occasional appearances and interviews.

Steve continues to explore dating and meaningful friendships, although he has not publicly confirmed a long-term relationship since filming. His post-show journey focuses heavily on personal growth, emotional connection, and enjoying life at his own pace.

Connor Tomlinson

Connor Tomlinson speaks onstage during Netflix's "Love on the Spectrum" at TUDUM Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Connor Tomlinson

: Connor Tomlinson Date of birth : 17 March 1999

: 17 March 1999 Age : 27 years old (as of 2026)

: 27 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor, reality TV star, voice actor, autism advocate

Connor’s dating journey in Season 2 showed his growth in confidence and communication. Even though he did not find a partner in season 2, he later entered a relationship with Georgie Harris in season 3, which continued beyond filming for some time.

After being together for over a year, they eventually broke up off-camera after facing challenges in maintaining the relationship. Connor announced their breakup during Madison Marilla and Tyler White’s engagement party, saying:

Georgie and I are no longer together. We reached an understanding. We’re two wonderful people, but two very different people.

Connor has since shifted focus to media projects, including launching a podcast and pursuing storytelling opportunities.

Tanner Smith

Tanner Smith attends Netflix "Love on the Spectrum" ATAS Official at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tanner Smith

: Tanner Smith Date of birth : 23 September 1998

: 23 September 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of April 2026)

: 27 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Reality TV star

Tanner Smith stood out in Love on the Spectrum season 2 for his positive attitude, optimism, and friendly personality. After the show, he returned to everyday life, focusing on work, friendships, and community involvement.

The reality TV star has kept his relationship status private, with no widely publicised long-term partner. His journey since the show has been centred on personal happiness, independence, and enjoying simple life experiences. He is reportedly close friends with Connor Tomlinson.

Journey Early

Journey Early enjoys a drink as she poses for a photo on a bridge. Photo: @jor.ney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Journey Early

: Journey Early Date of birth : 16 June 2004

: 16 June 2004 Age : 21 years old (as of April 2026)

: 21 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, autism advocate, social media influencer

Journey Early became a fan favourite on Love on the Spectrum season 2 thanks to her love of fashion, especially her signature pink aesthetic, and her passion for pastry arts. She made a romantic connection with Talia but the pair eventually parted ways after the show.

Currently, she appears focused on her career as a social media influencer with a growing audience that connects with her personality, lifestyle, and openness about autism.

Asked about her love life after the show in a 2024 interview, she revealed that she was painfully single and had struggled finding a lasting relationship. She also noted that finding love is not an easy process.

Adan Correa

Adan Correa attends a puppy therapy session. Photo: @mrcorreaadan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Adan Correa

: Adan Correa Date of birth : 1996

: 1996 Age : 30 years old (as of 2026)

: 30 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, animator, graphic designer

During Season 2, Adan Correa dated Dani Bowman and connected with her through their shared interest in animation, creativity, and building meaningful careers. Their relationship developed quickly and showed genuine mutual respect, but it also highlighted differences in emotional pacing and expectations around physical intimacy.

Dani and Adan eventually decided to part ways on good terms. After the show, even though Adan has not yet found love, he has expressed hope for a perfect partner, adding that love is beautiful and magical.

Did Abby and David from Love on the Spectrum break up?

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman eventually broke up after being together for several years. They went their separate ways due to differences in long-term goals and are believed to have ended things on good terms.

What happened to Connor and Emily from Love on the Spectrum?

Connor Tomlinson and Emily dated during the show and built a meaningful connection. Their relationship continued briefly after filming. However, they later decided they were better suited as friends. Connor has since remained open to dating while focusing on personal growth.

Are Journey and Talia from Love on the Spectrum still together?

Talia and Journey Early did not stay together after their date. While they shared a positive experience, the connection did not develop into a long-term relationship. Journey has remained single since the show.

Are Tanner and Kate from Love on the Spectrum still together?

Tanner Smith and Kate did not continue their relationship after the show. They enjoyed their time together and had a friendly connection. However, it did not turn into a lasting romance. They chose to remain friends instead.

How did James and Maggie from Love on the Spectrum end up?

James Jones and Maggie went on a date during the season but did not form a lasting romantic connection. While they had good conversations, the chemistry wasn’t strong enough to continue dating. They parted on friendly terms. After the show, James later found a relationship with someone else.

The cast of Love on the Spectrum Season 2 continues to inspire viewers with their honest and diverse life journeys after the show. While some relationships have changed and others have grown stronger, each individual has moved forward in their own unique way.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the net worths of the The Resident cast. The 2018 TV series features a mix of talented actors who have excelled across the entertainment industry, building impressive fortunes through acting, business ventures, and other pursuits.

Overall, the cast’s net worths are believed to range from $3 million to $25 million. Acting is not their only income stream, as many have expanded into production, endorsements, and entrepreneurship. Read on to explore how each cast member has grown their career and built wealth over time.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng