Who owns the NBA? The league's organisational structure explained
by  Brian Oroo

The NBA is among the world's most prestigious basketball leagues, featuring 30 teams. Its success is not just down to the athletes but also its complex organisational structure. This leads to the question, "Who owns the NBA?" Discover all about the league’s operations and uncover the power dynamics and decision-making processes that drive its success.

The NBA logo (L). NBA Commissioner Adam Silver talks after the 2023 NBA All-Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron. Photo: @nbaofficial on X (Twitter), Tim Nwachukwu (modified by author)
The NBA is one of the major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada and is considered the premier professional basketball league in the world. Its influence extends beyond basketball courts, impacting worldwide media, entertainment, and culture. Explore the intricate organisational structure that allows this billion-dollar league to thrive.

Who owns the NBA?

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a complex organisation, and its structure is essential to the success of its teams. At the core is the NBA Board of Governors, consisting of 30 team owners with the authority to make critical decisions for the league. These owners collectively guide the direction of the NBA.

The NBA commissioner supports the Board of Governors and oversees the league on behalf of the owners. The current Commissioner, Adam Silver, has been pivotal in managing the league's growth. Decisions made by the commissioner and the board impact every team.

Board of Governors

The NBA's Board of Governors comprises team owners who are influential in setting the league's direction, rules, and overall policies. This body ensures that franchise owners' interests are represented in every major decision. The board, which comprises Commissioner Adam Silver and the 30 team owners or their representatives, is critical to the league's function.

The Board of Governors plays a crucial role across the league, with each owner helping to shape the NBA's future. From determining salary caps to setting playoff structures, the Board’s guidance helps maintain the NBA's financial success and competitive balance.

Commissioner

What is the role of the Commissioner? The NBA Commissioner represents the team owners who play a central role in managing the league and enforcing its regulations. Adam Silver, the current Commissioner, has overseen the NBA's operations and has been integral to the league's development.

Appointed by the Board of Governors, the Commissioner ensures that all teams and prominent franchises function smoothly. The Commissioner works closely with team owners to address challenges and navigate the complex landscape of professional basketball.

From collective bargaining agreements to disciplinary actions, the Commissioner’s role is vital to maintaining the NBA's integrity and overall success.

During an ESPN interview, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver emphasised that there are no immediate plans for sovereign wealth funds to control league franchises. He said:

I don’t want to say what could ever happen, but there’s no contemplation right now…I mean, it’s very important to us, putting aside sovereign wealth funds, that individuals are in a position to control our teams, be responsible to the fans, be responsible to their partners and the players.

He added that the owners should have good relationships with the NBA players and their other league partners.

It’s very important to us that there be a person [in charge], and this is independent of sovereign wealth funds. I think that in terms of the connection with the community, the connection with the players and their other partners in the league.

Who are the NBA team owners?

The NBA is known for its talented players and influential team owners, who play a pivotal role in shaping the league. These owners are responsible for making critical business and operational decisions, contributing to the success of their respective franchises.

Golden State Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber
Golden State Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber pose during their NBA game at ORACLE Arena on 17 October 2017 in Oakland, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw (modified by author)
NBA team owners shape the league with their investments and decisions. Here is a comprehensive list of the current NBA team owners:

Table 1

FranchisePrincipal owner(s)Purchase price ($)Owned since
Atlanta HawksTony Ressler730 million2015
Boston CelticsWycliffe “Wyc” Grousbeck360 million2002
Brooklyn NetsJoseph Tsai2.35 billion2019
Charlotte HornetsMichael Jordan175 million2010
Chicago BullsJerry Reinsdorf16.2 million1985
Cleveland CavaliersDan Gilbert375 million2005
Dallas MavericksMark Cuban280 million2000
Denver NuggetsAnn Walton Kroenke202 million2000
Detroit PistonsTom Gores325 million2011
Golden State WarriorsJoe Lacob (majority), Peter Guber450 million2010
Houston RocketsTilman Fertitta2.2 million2017
Indiana PacersHerbert Simon10.5 million1983
Los Angeles ClippersSteve Ballmer2 billion2014
Los Angeles LakersBuss Family Trusts (Jeanie Buss, Dr. Jerry Buss)20 million & 268 million1979 & 1998
Memphis GrizzliesRobert J. Pera377 million2012

Table 2

FranchisePrincipal owner(s)Purchase price ($)Owned since
Miami HeatMicky Arison, Nick Arison68 million1995
Milwaukee BucksMarc Lasry and Wesley Edens550 million2014
Minnesota TimberwolvesGlen Taylor88.5 million1995
New Orleans PelicansGayle Benson338 million2012
New York KnicksJames Dolan300 million1997
Oklahoma City ThunderClay Bennett$325 million2006
Orlando MagicDan DeVos$85 million1991
Philadelphia 76ersJosh Harris and David Blitzer287 million2011
Phoenix SunsRobert Sarver404 million2004
Portland Trail BlazersJody Allen70 million1988
Sacramento KingsVivek Ranadivé534 million2013
San Antonio SpursLarry Tanenbaum, Rogers Communications, BCE76 million1993
Toronto Raptors Rogers Communications (37.5%); BCE Inc. (37.5%); Kilmer Sports (25%); Larry Tanenbaum (20%); OMERS 467 million1998
Utah JazzRyan Smith1.66 billion2021
Washington WizardsTed Leonsis551 million2010

Who is the youngest NBA owner?

Mat Ishbia, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, is currently the youngest NBA owner. At 42 years old, Ishbia took ownership in December 2022 after purchasing the teams for a record $4 billion.

Is the NBA a privately owned company?

The NBA is a privately held company that is defined as an association under New York State jurisdiction by its Constitution and By-Laws. The Board of Governors is responsible for making decisions, and the relationship among members is contractual.

Does Adam Silver own the NBA?

Adam Silver does not own the NBA. He is the NBA Commissioner and oversees the league's operations on behalf of the team owners. His role involves enforcing rules, managing the league's growth, and ensuring its success, but ownership remains with the team owners.

If you were wondering who owns the NBA, you know it is not owned by any single entity or individual. It is structured as a collective of 30 teams owned by different individuals or groups. Through the NBA Board of Governors, these owners make critical decisions that shape the league.

