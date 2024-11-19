Who owns the NBA? The league's organisational structure explained
The NBA is among the world's most prestigious basketball leagues, featuring 30 teams. Its success is not just down to the athletes but also its complex organisational structure. This leads to the question, "Who owns the NBA?" Discover all about the league’s operations and uncover the power dynamics and decision-making processes that drive its success.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
The NBA is one of the major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada and is considered the premier professional basketball league in the world. Its influence extends beyond basketball courts, impacting worldwide media, entertainment, and culture. Explore the intricate organisational structure that allows this billion-dollar league to thrive.
Who owns the NBA?
The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a complex organisation, and its structure is essential to the success of its teams. At the core is the NBA Board of Governors, consisting of 30 team owners with the authority to make critical decisions for the league. These owners collectively guide the direction of the NBA.
The NBA commissioner supports the Board of Governors and oversees the league on behalf of the owners. The current Commissioner, Adam Silver, has been pivotal in managing the league's growth. Decisions made by the commissioner and the board impact every team.
Board of Governors
The NBA's Board of Governors comprises team owners who are influential in setting the league's direction, rules, and overall policies. This body ensures that franchise owners' interests are represented in every major decision. The board, which comprises Commissioner Adam Silver and the 30 team owners or their representatives, is critical to the league's function.
The Board of Governors plays a crucial role across the league, with each owner helping to shape the NBA's future. From determining salary caps to setting playoff structures, the Board’s guidance helps maintain the NBA's financial success and competitive balance.
Commissioner
What is the role of the Commissioner? The NBA Commissioner represents the team owners who play a central role in managing the league and enforcing its regulations. Adam Silver, the current Commissioner, has overseen the NBA's operations and has been integral to the league's development.
Appointed by the Board of Governors, the Commissioner ensures that all teams and prominent franchises function smoothly. The Commissioner works closely with team owners to address challenges and navigate the complex landscape of professional basketball.
From collective bargaining agreements to disciplinary actions, the Commissioner’s role is vital to maintaining the NBA's integrity and overall success.
During an ESPN interview, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver emphasised that there are no immediate plans for sovereign wealth funds to control league franchises. He said:
I don’t want to say what could ever happen, but there’s no contemplation right now…I mean, it’s very important to us, putting aside sovereign wealth funds, that individuals are in a position to control our teams, be responsible to the fans, be responsible to their partners and the players.
He added that the owners should have good relationships with the NBA players and their other league partners.
It’s very important to us that there be a person [in charge], and this is independent of sovereign wealth funds. I think that in terms of the connection with the community, the connection with the players and their other partners in the league.
Who are the NBA team owners?
The NBA is known for its talented players and influential team owners, who play a pivotal role in shaping the league. These owners are responsible for making critical business and operational decisions, contributing to the success of their respective franchises.
NBA team owners shape the league with their investments and decisions. Here is a comprehensive list of the current NBA team owners:
Table 1
|Franchise
|Principal owner(s)
|Purchase price ($)
|Owned since
|Atlanta Hawks
|Tony Ressler
|730 million
|2015
|Boston Celtics
|Wycliffe “Wyc” Grousbeck
|360 million
|2002
|Brooklyn Nets
|Joseph Tsai
|2.35 billion
|2019
|Charlotte Hornets
|Michael Jordan
|175 million
|2010
|Chicago Bulls
|Jerry Reinsdorf
|16.2 million
|1985
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Dan Gilbert
|375 million
|2005
|Dallas Mavericks
|Mark Cuban
|280 million
|2000
|Denver Nuggets
|Ann Walton Kroenke
|202 million
|2000
|Detroit Pistons
|Tom Gores
|325 million
|2011
|Golden State Warriors
|Joe Lacob (majority), Peter Guber
|450 million
|2010
|Houston Rockets
|Tilman Fertitta
|2.2 million
|2017
|Indiana Pacers
|Herbert Simon
|10.5 million
|1983
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Steve Ballmer
|2 billion
|2014
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Buss Family Trusts (Jeanie Buss, Dr. Jerry Buss)
|20 million & 268 million
|1979 & 1998
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Robert J. Pera
|377 million
|2012
Table 2
|Franchise
|Principal owner(s)
|Purchase price ($)
|Owned since
|Miami Heat
|Micky Arison, Nick Arison
|68 million
|1995
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Marc Lasry and Wesley Edens
|550 million
|2014
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Glen Taylor
|88.5 million
|1995
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Gayle Benson
|338 million
|2012
|New York Knicks
|James Dolan
|300 million
|1997
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Clay Bennett
|$325 million
|2006
|Orlando Magic
|Dan DeVos
|$85 million
|1991
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Josh Harris and David Blitzer
|287 million
|2011
|Phoenix Suns
|Robert Sarver
|404 million
|2004
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Jody Allen
|70 million
|1988
|Sacramento Kings
|Vivek Ranadivé
|534 million
|2013
|San Antonio Spurs
|Larry Tanenbaum, Rogers Communications, BCE
|76 million
|1993
|Toronto Raptors
|Rogers Communications (37.5%); BCE Inc. (37.5%); Kilmer Sports (25%); Larry Tanenbaum (20%); OMERS
|467 million
|1998
|Utah Jazz
|Ryan Smith
|1.66 billion
|2021
|Washington Wizards
|Ted Leonsis
|551 million
|2010
Who is the youngest NBA owner?
Mat Ishbia, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, is currently the youngest NBA owner. At 42 years old, Ishbia took ownership in December 2022 after purchasing the teams for a record $4 billion.
Is the NBA a privately owned company?
The NBA is a privately held company that is defined as an association under New York State jurisdiction by its Constitution and By-Laws. The Board of Governors is responsible for making decisions, and the relationship among members is contractual.
Does Adam Silver own the NBA?
Adam Silver does not own the NBA. He is the NBA Commissioner and oversees the league's operations on behalf of the team owners. His role involves enforcing rules, managing the league's growth, and ensuring its success, but ownership remains with the team owners.
If you were wondering who owns the NBA, you know it is not owned by any single entity or individual. It is structured as a collective of 30 teams owned by different individuals or groups. Through the NBA Board of Governors, these owners make critical decisions that shape the league.
Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about the richest footballers in Nigeria. With the success of individual players and the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), the sport has turned many players into millionaires.
The Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, has produced stars who have gone on to play for European teams and participate in the UEFA Europa League, Spanish La Liga, Bundesliga and the English Premier League. Read on to discover the richest Nigerian footballers.
Source: Legit.ng
Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian Oroo has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since 2021. His main area of specialization is on topics regarding lifestyle, celebrities, news, and many more. He won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Brian graduated with a Bsc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University (JKUAT) in 2021. In 2023, Brian finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com