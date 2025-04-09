Full list of Bruins retired numbers and the stories behind why they were retired
The Boston Bruins is one of the famous American teams known for honouring some of their greatest players by retiring their numbers. By doing this, their legacies have continued to live on, and their contributions will always be remembered in the sports industry. Some of the Bruins' retired numbers were worn by players who have since passed away.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The Bruins retired numbers
- Will the Bruins retire Bergeron's number?
- Is number 77 retired in the NHL?
Key takeaways
- The Boston Bruins have retired 12 jersey numbers in their history.
- The team's retired the numbers to honour them and the great achievements they have contributed to the team.
- Some of the Bruins' retired numbers include Eddie Shore’s No. 2, Dit Clapper's No. 5, and Bobby Orr's No. 4.
- Some of the players whose numbers were retired by the Boston Bruins passed away, while others retired and others are still serving in the sports industry.
The Bruins retired numbers
This article lists all the Boston Bruins' retired numbers and the stories behind their retirement. It also showcases their contributions to the Boston Bruins. We gathered information from various sources, like NHL Records, NESN and 985 The Sports Hub. The list is not arranged in any particular order and includes both deceased and living players.
|Number
|Name of player
|Year of honour
|1.
|2
|Eddie Shore
|1947
|2.
|3
|Lionel Hitchman
|1934
|3
|22
|Willie O'Ree
|1958
|4.
|4
|Bobby Orr
|1979
|5.
|5
|Dit Clapper
|1947
|6.
|7
|Phil Esposito
|1987
|7.
|15
|Milt Schmidt
|1980
|8.
|8
|Cam Neely
|2004
|9.
|9
|Johnny Bucyk
|1980
|10.
|16
|Rick Middleton
|2018
|11.
|24
|Terry O'Reilly
|2002
|12.
|77
|Ray Bourque
|2001
1. Eddie Shore: 2
- Full name: Edward William Shore
- Date of birth: 25 November 1902
- Joined: 1926
- Honoured: 1 January 1947
- Died: 16 March 1985
Eddie Shore’s No. 2 is one of the Boston Bruins' retired numbers. The Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman had his number retired on 1 January 1947 after being with the team for 14 years.
He led the Bruins to two Stanley Cups in 1929 and 1939. The athlete also won four Hart trophies, which made him regarded as the defenseman with the most ever won Hart Trophies. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1947
2. Lionel Hitchman: 3
- Full name: Frederick Lionel Hitchman
- Date of birth: 3 November 1901
- Joined: 1925
- Honoured: 22 February 1934
- Died: 12 January 1969
Lionel Hitchman’s No. 3 was retired by the Boston Bruins on 22 February 1934. He is remembered for forming one of the greatest defensive pairings with Eddie Shore. In 1927, Lionel Hitchman led the Bruins to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance. He served as the captain of the Stanley Cup Champion Bruins in 1929.
His No. 3 jersey was retired after the home team’s 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Boston Garden. According to NHL News, he was the cornerstone of the Bruins and is remembered as one of the steady performers who treasured efficiency rather than the spectacular.
3. Willie O'Ree: 22
- Full name: William Eldon O’Ree
- Date of birth: 15 October 1935
- Joined: 1958
- Honoured: 18 January 2022
- Age: 89 years old (as of 2025)
Willie O’Ree joined the National Hockey League as a winger on January 18, 1958, making history as the first Black Player in the NHL. According to NBC Sports, his No. 22 jersey was retired by the Boston Bruins on 18 January 2022.
In 1961, he became the first Black player to score a goal in the NHL. In 2019, he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. The former athlete was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.
4. Bobby Orr: 4
- Full name: Robert Gordon Orr, OC
- Date of birth: 20 March 1948
- Joined: 1966
- Honoured: 9 January 1979
- Age: 77 years old (as of 2025)
Bobby Orr’s No. 4 jersey was retired on 9 January 1979 at a ceremony held at Boston Garden. He held records for assists, goals and points as a defenseman when he retired. He led the Boston Bruins to two Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972.
According to The Hockey Writers, Bobby Orr is also known for scoring the most famous goal in NHL history, The Flying Goal, which won the 1970 Stanley Cup. The athlete was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 197,9, becoming the youngest athlete to receive such an honour.
5. Dit Clapper: 5
- Full name: Aubrey Victor "Dit" Clapper
- Date of birth: 9 February 1947
- Joined: 1927
- Honoured: 12 February 1947
- Died: 21 January 1978
Dit Clapper, the Canadian ice hockey player, had his No. 5 retired by the Bruins on 12 February 1947. He was with the Bruins for two decades and experienced a distinctive career path. The athlete began his journey as a right wing and later became a defenseman.
The hockey player is recognised as the first National Hockey League player to play 20 seasons. He contributed significantly to the team winning three Stanley Cups in 1929, 1939 and 1949. The athlete was also honoured and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1947, the same year his number was retired.
6. Phil Esposito: 7
- Full name: Philip Anthony Esposito OC
- Date of birth: 20 February 1942
- Joined: 1967
- Honoured: 3 December 1987
- Age: 83 years old (as of 2025)
Phil Esposito is a former Canadian ice hockey player. He joined the team in 1967. His No. 7 got retired by the Bruins on 3 December 1987 in a ceremony at Boston Garden to honour his accomplishments and impacts on the team. At the ceremony, Ray Borque wore Phil’s number and, had to change to number 77.
Phil Esposito had made great achievements for the team before his Jersey got retired. He led the team to 2 Stanley Cup victories in 1970 and 1972. In 1969, he became the first NHL player to score 100 points in a season.
He also won the Hart Memorial Trophy in 1969 and 1974, becoming the NHL’s most valuable player. He got the honour of being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1984.
7. Milt Schmidt: 15
- Full name: Milton Conrad Schmidt
- Date of birth: 5 March 1918
- Joined: 1936
- Honoured: 1980
- Died: 4 January 2017
Milt Schmidt was a Canadian professional ice hockey centre. He is the only man in the history of the Boston Bruins to have his name on the Stanley Cup four times. He won two cups as a player and the other two as the team’s general manager in 1970 and 1972.
His No. 15 jersey was retired by the Boston Bruins on 13 March 1980, the same year Johnny Bucky’s number was retired. He is considered the only person in the Bruins to serve as a player, captain, coach and general manager.
The Bruins' legend passed away in 2017. According to NHL News, the Bruins honoured the legend by wearing a commemorative patch on their jerseys featuring Schmidt's number 15 for the rest of the 2016-17 season.
8. Cam Neely: 8
- Full name: Cameron Michael Neely
- Date of birth: 6 June 1965
- Joined: 1986
- Honoured: 12 January 2004
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2025)
Cam Neely, who is now the president of the Boston Bruins, was honoured by having his number retired on 12 January 2004. During the celebration to honour him, he was presented with two gifts: a gorgeous painting and a replica of his banner.
His contributions to the team were impeccable. He won the Bill Masterton Trophy in 1994. In 1995, he led the NHL in power-play goals. He also won the Memorial Cup with the Portland Winter Hawks. In 1988, he was named the League’s Second Team All-Star at right wing in 1988, 1990, 1991 and 1994.
9. Johnny Bucyk: 9
- Full name: John Paul "Chief" Bucyk
- Date of birth: 12 May 1935
- Joined: 1952
- Honoured: 1980
- Age: 89 years old (as of 2025)
Johnny Bucyk joined the Boston Bruins in 1952. He played for the team until 1978, and the Bostons honoured him by retiring his No. 9 jersey in 1980. He won 2 Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972.
Johnny Bucyk also won 2 Lady Byng Trophies for his sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct on the ice. In 1998, he was ranked number 45 on The Hockey News' list of the 100 Greatest Hockey Players. The famous athlete was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1981.
10. Rick Middleton: 16
- Full name: Richard David Middleton
- Date of birth: 4 December 1953
- Joined: 1976
- Honoured: 29 November 2018
- Age: 71 years old (as of 2025)
The Boston Bruins had Rick Middleton’s No. 16 retired on 29 November 2018 before a game against the New York Islanders at TD Garden. He is widely known for the 1981-82 season, in which he won a Lady Byng Trophy for excellence and sportsmanship.
Rick Middleton was also named the NHL’s Second All-Star Team. The former athlete scored 402 goals and 498 assists for the team during his tenure.
11. Terry O’Reilly: 24
- Full name: Terence Joseph James O’Reilly
- Date of birth: 7 June 1951
- Joined: 1971
- Honoured: 24 October 2002
- Age: 73 years old (as of 2025)
Terry O’Reilly is also among the Bruins’ players to be honoured by having their numbers retired. He made his debut in the NHL during Bruin’s final game of the 1971-72 regular season. The former athlete was an NHL All-Star in 1975 and 1978. He finished his career with the Bruins by scoring 204 goals and 402 assists.
12. Ray Bourque: 77
- Full name: Raymond Jean Bourque
- Date of birth: 28 December 1960
- Joined: 1979
- Honoured: 4 October 2001
- Age: 64 years old (as of 2025)
Raymond Bourque’s No. 22 was retired by the Bruins on 4 October 2001. He joined the team in 1979 and made an immediate impact in Boston by scoring a goal in his first game during the 1979-80 season. He holds the record for the most assists among the Bruins' retired numbers.
Ray Bourque was considered the best defenseman in the NHL, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy. Raymond won five Norris Trophies as the league's top defenseman.
Will the Bruins retire Bergeron's number?
Yes, the team will retire Partrice Bergeron’s number 37. According to Sportskeeda, the Boston Bruins’ president, Cam Neely, confirmed that Partrice’s number will be retired and raised to the rafters at TD Garden.
Is number 77 retired in the NHL?
Yes, Ray Bourque's number 77 was retired by the Boston Bruins in 2001. His number has been retired by the Bruins and the Avalance, making him one of nine NHL players whose number has been retired by more than one club.
The Boston Bruins are known for honouring their legendary players through Bruins retired numbers, recognising the great achievements and dedication they brought to the team during their careers. These players have had a lasting impact on the sports industry and will always be remembered as key figures in the history of the team.
