Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Full list of Bruins retired numbers and the stories behind why they were retired
Sports

Full list of Bruins retired numbers and the stories behind why they were retired

by  Brian Oroo 9 min read

The Boston Bruins is one of the famous American teams known for honouring some of their greatest players by retiring their numbers. By doing this, their legacies have continued to live on, and their contributions will always be remembered in the sports industry. Some of the Bruins' retired numbers were worn by players who have since passed away.

Willie O'Ree (L), Johnny Bucyk (C) and Ray Bourque (R)
Willie O'Ree (L), Johnny Bucyk (C) and Ray Bourque (R) are some of the Bruins' retired numbers. Photo: Steve Babineau, John Tlumacki, Steve Babineau (modified by auth
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The Boston Bruins have retired 12 jersey numbers in their history.
  • The team's retired the numbers to honour them and the great achievements they have contributed to the team.
  • Some of the Bruins' retired numbers include Eddie Shore’s No. 2, Dit Clapper's No. 5, and Bobby Orr's No. 4.
  • Some of the players whose numbers were retired by the Boston Bruins passed away, while others retired and others are still serving in the sports industry.

Read also

Full list of Patriots retired numbers and the stories behind the legends they honour

The Bruins retired numbers

This article lists all the Boston Bruins' retired numbers and the stories behind their retirement. It also showcases their contributions to the Boston Bruins. We gathered information from various sources, like NHL Records, NESN and 985 The Sports Hub. The list is not arranged in any particular order and includes both deceased and living players.

NumberName of playerYear of honour
1.2Eddie Shore1947
2.3Lionel Hitchman1934
322Willie O'Ree1958
4.4Bobby Orr1979
5.5Dit Clapper1947
6.7Phil Esposito1987
7.15Milt Schmidt1980
8.8Cam Neely2004
9.9Johnny Bucyk1980
10.16Rick Middleton2018
11.24Terry O'Reilly2002
12.77Ray Bourque2001

1. Eddie Shore: 2

Canadian ice hockey defenceman Eddie Shore standing in a field (L). Eddie Shore working out in a field (R).
Canadian ice hockey defenceman Eddie Shore standing in a field (L). Eddie Shore working out in a field (R). Photo: @michaeldoherty on Facebook and @nhlbruins on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Edward William Shore
  • Date of birth: 25 November 1902
  • Joined: 1926
  • Honoured: 1 January 1947
  • Died: 16 March 1985

Read also

Who are the longest-tenured MLB managers? A look at Major League Baseball's most loyal leaders

Eddie Shore’s No. 2 is one of the Boston Bruins' retired numbers. The Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman had his number retired on 1 January 1947 after being with the team for 14 years.

He led the Bruins to two Stanley Cups in 1929 and 1939. The athlete also won four Hart trophies, which made him regarded as the defenseman with the most ever won Hart Trophies. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1947

2. Lionel Hitchman: 3

Lionel Hitchman holding a hockey stick (L). Lionel Hitchman posing for a photo (R).
Lionel Hitchman holding a hockey stick (L). Lionel Hitchman posing for a photo (R). Photo: @bostonbruins on Facebook and @nhlbruinsalumni on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Frederick Lionel Hitchman
  • Date of birth: 3 November 1901
  • Joined: 1925
  • Honoured: 22 February 1934
  • Died: 12 January 1969

Lionel Hitchman’s No. 3 was retired by the Boston Bruins on 22 February 1934. He is remembered for forming one of the greatest defensive pairings with Eddie Shore. In 1927, Lionel Hitchman led the Bruins to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance. He served as the captain of the Stanley Cup Champion Bruins in 1929. 

Read also

15 top female golfers: An ode to the veterans and rising stars of the green

His No. 3 jersey was retired after the home team’s 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Boston Garden. According to NHL News, he was the cornerstone of the Bruins and is remembered as one of the steady performers who treasured efficiency rather than the spectacular.

3. Willie O'Ree: 22

Willie O'Ree, former member of Boston Bruins speaks to children
Willie O'Ree, former member of Boston Bruins speaks to children at Ludwig Van Beethoven School on 18 January 2008 in West Roxbury, Massachusetts. Photo: Steve Babineau (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: William Eldon O’Ree
  • Date of birth: 15 October 1935
  • Joined: 1958
  • Honoured: 18 January 2022
  • Age: 89 years old (as of 2025)

Willie O’Ree joined the National Hockey League as a winger on January 18, 1958, making history as the first Black Player in the NHL. According to NBC Sports, his No. 22 jersey was retired by the Boston Bruins on 18 January 2022.

In 1961, he became the first Black player to score a goal in the NHL. In 2019, he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. The former athlete was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Read also

Cast of Under the Dome: where are they now? Keeping up with the talented cast

4. Bobby Orr: 4

Bobby Orr #4, honorary captain of the Boston Bruins, walks onto the ice before a game
Bobby Orr #4, honorary captain of the Boston Bruins, walks onto the ice before the game against the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2010 Bridgestone Winter Classic. Photo: Elsa (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Robert Gordon Orr, OC
  • Date of birth: 20 March 1948
  • Joined: 1966
  • Honoured: 9 January 1979
  • Age: 77 years old (as of 2025)

Bobby Orr’s No. 4 jersey was retired on 9 January 1979 at a ceremony held at Boston Garden. He held records for assists, goals and points as a defenseman when he retired. He led the Boston Bruins to two Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972.

According to The Hockey Writers, Bobby Orr is also known for scoring the most famous goal in NHL history, The Flying Goal, which won the 1970 Stanley Cup. The athlete was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 197,9, becoming the youngest athlete to receive such an honour.

5. Dit Clapper: 5

Canadian professional hockey player Dit Clapper (1907–1978)
Canadian professional hockey player Dit Clapper (1907–1978) poses in a ready stance, 1930s. Photo: Bruce Bennett Studios (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Aubrey Victor "Dit" Clapper
  • Date of birth: 9 February 1947
  • Joined: 1927
  • Honoured: 12 February 1947
  • Died: 21 January 1978

Read also

35 famous young black actors in Hollywood who are around 30

Dit Clapper, the Canadian ice hockey player, had his No. 5 retired by the Bruins on 12 February 1947. He was with the Bruins for two decades and experienced a distinctive career path. The athlete began his journey as a right wing and later became a defenseman.

The hockey player is recognised as the first National Hockey League player to play 20 seasons. He contributed significantly to the team winning three Stanley Cups in 1929, 1939 and 1949. The athlete was also honoured and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1947, the same year his number was retired.

6. Phil Esposito: 7

Phil Esposito #7 of the Boston Bruins skates on the ice with the puck during an NHL game
Phil Esposito #7 of the Boston Bruins skates on the ice with the puck during an NHL game against the New York Rangers circa 1972. Photo: Bruce Bennett Studios (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Philip Anthony Esposito OC
  • Date of birth: 20 February 1942
  • Joined: 1967
  • Honoured: 3 December 1987
  • Age: 83 years old (as of 2025)

Phil Esposito is a former Canadian ice hockey player. He joined the team in 1967. His No. 7 got retired by the Bruins on 3 December 1987 in a ceremony at Boston Garden to honour his accomplishments and impacts on the team. At the ceremony, Ray Borque wore Phil’s number and, had to change to number 77.

Read also

Dc the Don’s biography: age, height, real name, where is he from?

Phil Esposito had made great achievements for the team before his Jersey got retired. He led the team to 2 Stanley Cup victories in 1970 and 1972. In 1969, he became the first NHL player to score 100 points in a season.

He also won the Hart Memorial Trophy in 1969 and 1974, becoming the NHL’s most valuable player. He got the honour of being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1984.

7. Milt Schmidt: 15

Former Boston Bruins player Milt Schmidt waves to the crowd
Former Boston Bruins player and general manager Milt Schmidt waves to the crowd before the ceremonial puck drop against the Detroit Red Wings at the TD Garden. Photo: Matthew J. Lee
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Milton Conrad Schmidt
  • Date of birth: 5 March 1918
  • Joined: 1936
  • Honoured: 1980
  • Died: 4 January 2017

Milt Schmidt was a Canadian professional ice hockey centre. He is the only man in the history of the Boston Bruins to have his name on the Stanley Cup four times. He won two cups as a player and the other two as the team’s general manager in 1970 and 1972.

Read also

Top 10 famous Native American actors and actresses in Hollywood

His No. 15 jersey was retired by the Boston Bruins on 13 March 1980, the same year Johnny Bucky’s number was retired. He is considered the only person in the Bruins to serve as a player, captain, coach and general manager.

The Bruins' legend passed away in 2017. According to NHL News, the Bruins honoured the legend by wearing a commemorative patch on their jerseys featuring Schmidt's number 15 for the rest of the 2016-17 season.

8. Cam Neely: 8

President and Alumni Cam Neely of the Boston Bruins waves to the fans
President and Alumni Cam Neely of the Boston Bruins waves to the fans during the 100th Centennial ceremony. Photo: Brian Fluharty (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Cameron Michael Neely
  • Date of birth: 6 June 1965
  • Joined: 1986
  • Honoured: 12 January 2004
  • Age: 59 years old (as of 2025)

Cam Neely, who is now the president of the Boston Bruins, was honoured by having his number retired on 12 January 2004. During the celebration to honour him, he was presented with two gifts: a gorgeous painting and a replica of his banner.

Read also

Imaqtpie Michael Santana biography: age, height, net worth, wife

His contributions to the team were impeccable. He won the Bill Masterton Trophy in 1994. In 1995, he led the NHL in power-play goals. He also won the Memorial Cup with the Portland Winter Hawks. In 1988, he was named the League’s Second Team All-Star at right wing in 1988, 1990, 1991 and 1994.

9. Johnny Bucyk: 9

Johnny Bucyk walks onto the ice during a pregame retirement ceremony
Former Boston Bruins player Johnny Bucyk walks onto the ice during a pregame retirement ceremony for Rick Middleton's number 16. Photo: John Tlumacki (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: John Paul "Chief" Bucyk
  • Date of birth: 12 May 1935
  • Joined: 1952
  • Honoured: 1980
  • Age: 89 years old (as of 2025)

Johnny Bucyk joined the Boston Bruins in 1952. He played for the team until 1978, and the Bostons honoured him by retiring his No. 9 jersey in 1980. He won 2 Stanley Cups in 1970 and 1972.

Johnny Bucyk also won 2 Lady Byng Trophies for his sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct on the ice. In 1998, he was ranked number 45 on The Hockey News' list of the 100 Greatest Hockey Players. The famous athlete was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1981.

Read also

Louisa Johnson biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

10. Rick Middleton: 16

Rick Middleton waves to the crowd before a game
Rick Middleton waves to the crowd before a game between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders on 29 November 2018. Photo: Fred Kfoury III (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Richard David Middleton
  • Date of birth: 4 December 1953
  • Joined: 1976
  • Honoured: 29 November 2018
  • Age: 71 years old (as of 2025)

The Boston Bruins had Rick Middleton’s No. 16 retired on 29 November 2018 before a game against the New York Islanders at TD Garden. He is widely known for the 1981-82 season, in which he won a Lady Byng Trophy for excellence and sportsmanship.

Rick Middleton was also named the NHL’s Second All-Star Team. The former athlete scored 402 goals and 498 assists for the team during his tenure.

11. Terry O’Reilly: 24

Terry O'Reilly #24 of the Boston Bruins poses for a portrait
Terry O'Reilly #24 of the Boston Bruins poses for a portrait circa 1980 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: B Bennett
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Terence Joseph James O’Reilly
  • Date of birth: 7 June 1951
  • Joined: 1971
  • Honoured: 24 October 2002
  • Age: 73 years old (as of 2025)

Terry O’Reilly is also among the Bruins’ players to be honoured by having their numbers retired. He made his debut in the NHL during Bruin’s final game of the 1971-72 regular season. The former athlete was an NHL All-Star in 1975 and 1978. He finished his career with the Bruins by scoring 204 goals and 402 assists.

Read also

Interesting facts about Jeff Richmond: what is known about Tina Fey’s husband?

12. Ray Bourque: 77

Ray Bourque #77 skating during the Alumni Game
Ray Bourque #77 skating during the Alumni Game as part of the 2016 Bridgestone NHL Classic at Gillette Stadium on 31 December 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Photo: Dave Sandford
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Raymond Jean Bourque
  • Date of birth: 28 December 1960
  • Joined: 1979
  • Honoured: 4 October 2001
  • Age: 64 years old (as of 2025)

Raymond Bourque’s No. 22 was retired by the Bruins on 4 October 2001. He joined the team in 1979 and made an immediate impact in Boston by scoring a goal in his first game during the 1979-80 season. He holds the record for the most assists among the Bruins' retired numbers.

Ray Bourque was considered the best defenseman in the NHL, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy. Raymond won five Norris Trophies as the league's top defenseman.

Will the Bruins retire Bergeron's number?

Yes, the team will retire Partrice Bergeron’s number 37. According to Sportskeeda, the Boston Bruins’ president, Cam Neely, confirmed that Partrice’s number will be retired and raised to the rafters at TD Garden.

Read also

Interesting facts about John Kani: net worth, books, movies, what happened to his eye?

Is number 77 retired in the NHL?

Yes, Ray Bourque's number 77 was retired by the Boston Bruins in 2001. His number has been retired by the Bruins and the Avalance, making him one of nine NHL players whose number has been retired by more than one club.

The Boston Bruins are known for honouring their legendary players through Bruins retired numbers, recognising the great achievements and dedication they brought to the team during their careers. These players have had a lasting impact on the sports industry and will always be remembered as key figures in the history of the team.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the top black female wrestlers who have captured the global audience. WWE has changed because in the current era, female wrestlers have come up and commanded respect as much as male wrestlers.

The top black female wrestlers have gained tremendous fame. Their performance in the ring continues to shock the world. Some of them include Jade Cargill, Biance Belair and Sasha Banks. Find out more about these top female wrestlers in the WWE.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Brian Oroo avatar

Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian has worked as a writer at Legit.ng since 2021. He specialises in lifestyle, celebrity, and news content. He won the Writer of the Year Award at Legit in both 2023 and 2024. Brian holds a BSc in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), earned in 2021. He completed the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques in 2023 and the Google News Initiative course in 2024. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com

Hot: